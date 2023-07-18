Season › 2023-24 › News Everton Academy promotes a new batch of scholars Michael Kenrick 18/07/2023 3comments | Jump to last The Everton website is profiling a group of nine new scholars who have been promoted from the Academy to the U18s as full-time players for the upcoming season. ● Harrison Armstrong, a right-footed centre-midfielder born in West Derby. ● Joshua van Schoor, a left-back previously with Wigan Athletic ● George Pickford, a goalkeeper with the Academy since age 11 Article continues below video content ● Harvey Foster, a midfielder born in Burnley. previously with Blackburn Rovers ● Luca Davis, a centre-back born in Manchester, previously with Bury ● Aled Thomas, a left-footed centre-back born in Wrexham ● Joel Catesby, a right-winger from Birkenhead. ● George Morgan, a right-footed striker born in Milton Keynes ● George Finney, a right-back with the Academy since he was 6 The names are not completely new to any followers of Everton U18s, with each player having stepped up at some point last season to gain exposure at this level before committing to Scholarship forms with the club. As the youngsters are all under 17, they are too young to agree professional contracts with the club. More information: EvertonFC.com Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Eric Myles 2 Posted 18/07/2023 at 15:25:10 Why is only one of them wearing an Everton tie?Couldn't the Club have loaned the other eight a Club tie?Or god forbid, given them one!!!Did the photo cut off the last two or have they been transferred already? Paul Kossoff 3 Posted 18/07/2023 at 15:29:48 Scholars, seriously. Calling footballers scholars. I bet half of them spell Thursday with an f, and drop the g from the end of as many words as possible. This is another cover from Kenwright to hide the fact FK ALL is happening. Chris Hockenhull 4 Posted 18/07/2023 at 15:30:18 Right away a nice dollop of negative comments about ties… heaven forbid we get something along the lines of “ their parents must be proud/ big day in their lives/ the journey gets real now chaps/best wishes to you all/ Good look boys/“….that would have a whiff of positivity wouldn’t it…?? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb