Everton Academy promotes a new batch of scholars

18/07/2023



The Everton website is profiling a group of nine new scholars who have been promoted from the Academy to the U18s as full-time players for the upcoming season.

● Harrison Armstrong, a right-footed centre-midfielder born in West Derby.

● Joshua van Schoor, a left-back previously with Wigan Athletic

● George Pickford, a goalkeeper with the Academy since age 11

Article continues below video content

● Harvey Foster, a midfielder born in Burnley. previously with Blackburn Rovers

● Luca Davis, a centre-back born in Manchester, previously with Bury

● Aled Thomas, a left-footed centre-back born in Wrexham

● Joel Catesby, a right-winger from Birkenhead.

● George Morgan, a right-footed striker born in Milton Keynes

● George Finney, a right-back with the Academy since he was 6

The names are not completely new to any followers of Everton U18s, with each player having stepped up at some point last season to gain exposure at this level before committing to Scholarship forms with the club.

As the youngsters are all under 17, they are too young to agree professional contracts with the club.

More information: EvertonFC.com

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb