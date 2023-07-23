Everton land Danjuma on loan at the second attempt

23/07/2023







Arnaut Danjuma is officially an Everton player after joining the Blues on loan from Villarreal six months after dramatically walking away from the same deal to join Tottenham instead.

The Dutch forward had been all set to sign a loan deal with Everton in the final week of the January transfer but as the club awaited the final paperwork from the Spaniards, Danjuma was tempted away by the advances of Spurs whom he joined for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The Londoners, who now have a new manager in Ange Postecoglu, didn't opt to re-sign him this summer, either for another loan or on a permanent basis and though AC Milan had reportedly expressed strong interest in his services, Danjuma opted to remain in the Premier League with Everton.

He arrives on a season-long loan with reports claiming that the deal involves a £3.5m fee but no buy option was written into the agreement between the Toffees and Villarreal. He will wear shirt number 10.

Article continues below video content

The Lagos-born Dutch international made only one start at Spurs and scored two goals in all competitions but he has a record of almost a goal every two games in Spain and notched 17 in 52 appearances for Bournemouth as he helped them back into the top-flight two years ago.

According to Daily Mail Sport last month there was "no bad blood" between Everton and Danjuma despite his snub of the club at a time of upheaval when Frank Lampard had just been sacked and there was uncertainty over who the new manager would be.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb