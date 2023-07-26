Warrington joins Plymouth on loan

Everton have farmed young midfielder Lewis Warrington out on loan to Plymouth Argyle for the season.

It's the Academy product's second loan following his successful spell with Fleetwood Town last term.

It was speculated that Warrington might be retained in the first-team setup as cover for the departed Tom Davies but Sean Dyche has recommended that the youngster spend another year developing in the lower leagues.

A decision will be taken on whether or not to offer Warrington a new contract next summer when his existing terms expire.

As yet, there is no sign of additional midfield reinforcements being targeted by the Blues, although was a rumour floated this week that Tyler Adams could be an option should Leeds decide to move him on this summer.

