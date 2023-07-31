Everton take on Monza with injury questions unanswered

31/07/2023



Everton have arranged an additional training match against Serie A side AC Monza to take place behind closed doors at Finch Farm on Tuesday afternoon.

The encounter provides another opportunity for Sean Dyche to hone the fitness of his matchday squad with nagging questions still unanswered about the condition of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Vitalli Mykolenko, who have each played no minutes at all in any of the pre-season fixtures so far this summer.

With regard to Calvert-Lewin's continual challenges, and the perennial question: Will he be ready to face Fulham? – Dyche said:

“We’ll wait and see. We’re taking it a day at a time because, as everyone knows, he’s had a tough period of it. So it’s making sure we’re not overloading him and he’s well in himself.

"He’s going well. He trained with us last week and is still crossing over between training and getting the extra fitness work he needs in.

"From what I’m told of his session [at Finch Farm on Saturday], it went well. And that was quite a heavy session.

"We’re happy with that and he seems to be in a good place, so we’re hopeful we can carry on building from that."

There has been no news of Vitalii Mykolenko's situation, while Andre Gomes has only featured for 45 minutes in one of the pre-season fixtures. While silence continues regarding the future of £23M 'asset', Jean-Phippe Gbamin, who has claimed he won't play again for Everton, despite his contractual commitment until June 2024.

Seamus Coleman continues his rehabilitation from the knee surgery required on the injury he picked up last season.

"I am just working away in the gym, rehab, and getting it strong again, but everything is going well and everything is going to plan. I’m looking forward to getting back whenever that is."

