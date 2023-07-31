Season › 2023-24 › News Everton take on Monza with injury questions unanswered Michael Kenrick 31/07/2023 4comments | Jump to last Everton have arranged an additional training match against Serie A side AC Monza to take place behind closed doors at Finch Farm on Tuesday afternoon. The encounter provides another opportunity for Sean Dyche to hone the fitness of his matchday squad with nagging questions still unanswered about the condition of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Vitalli Mykolenko, who have each played no minutes at all in any of the pre-season fixtures so far this summer. With regard to Calvert-Lewin's continual challenges, and the perennial question: Will he be ready to face Fulham? – Dyche said: “We’ll wait and see. We’re taking it a day at a time because, as everyone knows, he’s had a tough period of it. So it’s making sure we’re not overloading him and he’s well in himself. Article continues below video content "He’s going well. He trained with us last week and is still crossing over between training and getting the extra fitness work he needs in. "From what I’m told of his session [at Finch Farm on Saturday], it went well. And that was quite a heavy session. "We’re happy with that and he seems to be in a good place, so we’re hopeful we can carry on building from that." There has been no news of Vitalii Mykolenko's situation, while Andre Gomes has only featured for 45 minutes in one of the pre-season fixtures. While silence continues regarding the future of £23M 'asset', Jean-Phippe Gbamin, who has claimed he won't play again for Everton, despite his contractual commitment until June 2024. Seamus Coleman continues his rehabilitation from the knee surgery required on the injury he picked up last season. "I am just working away in the gym, rehab, and getting it strong again, but everything is going well and everything is going to plan. I’m looking forward to getting back whenever that is." Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Dan Nulty 1 Posted 31/07/2023 at 12:45:34 It very much feels to me like the approach is to get DCL as fit as possible for the new season and not play him until the league games. This is in the hope that he can contribute to the 60 minutes in each of the first 4 or 5 games while we try and do some wheeling and dealing at the end of the window. Martin Farrington 2 Posted 31/07/2023 at 13:25:47 Its a great shame about drug tests. We could stir some "magic formula" into Gomes' pre match Bovril to have him zipping around the pitch.I pray DcL is gonna come through and be as fit as a fiddle for the rest of his career.Also that others step up and impress.As for transfers in.I think our goose has been well and truly cooked there.The disgraceful reaction by all press to what has clearly been peaceful protests, labelling the club toxic.Man Utd and Spurs ? Wheres the press headlines of vitriol and hatred at them ? The fabricated stories of headlocks, assaults and threats leading to the ex bored (sic) and owner no longer being "safe" if attending have clearly done what they were intended to do. Isolate us.The two main protagonists of whom we now rely on bringing in new players. Does that make them hypocrites ? What confidence does any player have in anything they say ? Both caught in a lie. Everton cannot be toxic and unsafe and a family club with great community ties and family spirit at the same time. Add in 'ffp' and no cash to spend, agents are clearly swooning elsewhere for their 30 pieces. If anyone does come in it will be by a minor miracle and nothing to do with Dumb and Dumber. Marc Hints 3 Posted 31/07/2023 at 13:34:38 Third signing on the way then Dale Self 4 Posted 31/07/2023 at 13:37:13 Could someone play some minor miracle music to drown out the noise? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb