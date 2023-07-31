Season › 2023-24 › News Reports: Agreement in place for young Sporting striker Lyndon Lloyd 31/07/2023 28comments | Jump to last Everton have reached an agreement with Sporting CP to sign 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti according to a number of reports including from Fabrizio Romano and Alan Myers of Sky Sports. Chermiti is a product of the youth academy at the Lisbon giants and only made the breakthrough into their senior squad earlier this year. It seems, though, that Everton have seen enough of him in his 22 appearances to launch a bid for him and make him their second attacking signing of the summer. The Blues failed in an attempt to sign El Bilal Toure from Almeria last week as they seek to add goals to the side, with the forward agreeing a €28m transfer to Atalanta instead. They reportedly face competition from Wolves and Bournemouth for Chermiti and still have to agree personal terms with the player but are hopeful to getting the transfer over the line this week. With three senior goals to his name, Chermiti is unlikely to be the straight replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin should the Everton No 9 continue to struggle for consistent fitness but he has the right age profile for the kinds of deals Evertonians have been hoping the club would be making this summer. Reader Comments (28) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Sam Hoare 1 Posted 31/07/2023 at 12:49:47 Apparently we're signing a striker!!!Chermiti from Sporting. Young, tall lad who may be more likely to feature for U21 team. Interesting move though. Ben King 2 Posted 31/07/2023 at 13:01:41 Sam,Yes interesting move. Is he Premier League ready? Only played 16 games for Sporting last season and at 19 years old seems one for the future.Can he come in and play first team and have an impact because that's what we need.I'll back the signing for sure but hopefully he's one of a few rather than the only one…. Gary Brown 3 Posted 31/07/2023 at 13:13:47 Ben - he’s gotta be a better bet than Maupay, and given we can’t attract the finished article at some stage we need to take a risk on these kind of players earlier in their career. Hopefully 2 or 3 of this profile and a more established name later in window when demands change. Sam Hoare 4 Posted 31/07/2023 at 13:18:22 Ben, can’t say I’d ever heard of him. Have looked a the obligatory compilations and stats etc and it would seem unlikely he’d make an instant impact but can see why he might fit.Tall lad with decent movement who looks good at linking the play and taking up good positions in the box. Doesn’t look the quickest. Perhaps more Weghorst than Calvert-Lewin but he’s very young a hopefully has the talent to become a top player. Fingers crossed, though not sure he looks Premier League ready. Danny Baily 5 Posted 31/07/2023 at 13:20:25 Chermiti looks like the ideal player for us. This came out of the blue! Dale Self 6 Posted 31/07/2023 at 13:28:03 So this is our Rondon replacement. See? It all works out with some patience. Marc Hints 7 Posted 31/07/2023 at 13:34:38 Third signing on the way then… Kevin Molloy 8 Posted 31/07/2023 at 13:47:37 Andrew, I fear Wikipedia may have been compromised by our enemies. Andrew Brookfield 9 Posted 31/07/2023 at 13:57:46 At 19 he seems very young for the player we need. Beggars can't be choosers but if we bring him in I'd also be hoping for a strong experienced forward. That's a lot of pressure for a teenager! Dale Self 10 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:05:37 No. Chermiti is the Rondon replacement. James Newcombe 11 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:11:11 He's 6ft-4in so at least will be someone to aim at. At his age, definitely a player to be patient with though. Mick Davies 12 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:17:05 Dale, well he got 3 goals last season, so he's an upgrade on Rondon, I suppose. Rob Halligan 13 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:34:13 FFS……..too old, too young, too light, too heavy, too small, too tall! What the fuck do some people want? I bet loads thought Rooney was too young when he made his debut for us! 🙄🙄🙄🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️ Tony Everan 14 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:34:47 This one has come in under the radar. Apparently, Bournemouth and Wolves were serious about him, AC Milan scouting him too. It gives a bit of hope that we have a player who we have bought before the £30M+ values start kicking in... Maybe early days yet though as other clubs may match the offer so he has a choice of destination. Dale Self 15 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:39:05 Am I right in thinking this resolves the ‘what the fuck have our people been doing?’ conundrum? I know, shamelessness and all that, but this at least addresses the point right? Brendan McLaughlin 16 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:39:10 Contemplating signing for this basket case of a club...have a word with youssef! Tony Abrahams 17 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:40:18 There is still work to be done according to Alan Meyers. Geoff Lambert 19 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:47:54 Last gasp hijack by Spurs anyone?? Young, bags of talent, hopefully fairly cheap, what's not to like with this one? Denis Richardson 20 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:53:07 Good show of intent and I hope we'll see him in the first team sooner than later. Can't remember us ever signing a player for £13M for him to sit in the U21s, even when we had loads of money. He's made his senior debut already so hope to see him on the bench at least. Ray Smith 21 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:55:32 Can we please get him through the door, and no dithering/delaying over medical and signing, before this deal gets highjacked. The phrase in the next 48 hours is now synonymous with Everton press releases.Also, although he's very busy, it would be nice for Kevin Thelwell to give at least one interview.However, I accept and hope he may not be able to do so. Dale Self 22 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:58:38 Dyche already gave the necessary interview. Let him stay comfortable until there is something wrong at his desk. Ray Smith 23 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:58:53 Haggling over sell-on clauses, has all the hallmarks of Kenwright being involved! Stu Darlington 24 Posted 31/07/2023 at 14:59:19 Well that came out of the blue.Has Uncle Bill been on his holidays to Portugal?Encouraging signs though,this lad fulfils the dynamic that Robert and Sam have been pushing for years.Young,with potential and at the right price,long may it continue.May not contribute much this season though as he’ll still have a lot to learn,but could provide useful backup off the bench.Still need to sign someone for the here and now and target those winnable games early season.I’m a little more confident that we can do that now. Dale Self 25 Posted 31/07/2023 at 15:00:14 Doubtful, this is typical for young talent contracts. Colin Glassar 26 Posted 31/07/2023 at 15:03:44 Good luck lad, if you sign for us. You’ll need it. Mick O'Malley 27 Posted 31/07/2023 at 15:06:42 Rob @13 agreed, some people are never happy Dale Self 28 Posted 31/07/2023 at 15:14:23 Beyond that, some do not want you to be happy. A different level. Raymond Fox 29 Posted 31/07/2023 at 15:18:33 If the lads got talent he's old enough to go straight in.