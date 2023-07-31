Reports: Agreement in place for young Sporting striker

Everton have reached an agreement with Sporting CP to sign 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti according to a number of reports including from Fabrizio Romano and Alan Myers of Sky Sports.

Chermiti is a product of the youth academy at the Lisbon giants and only made the breakthrough into their senior squad earlier this year.

It seems, though, that Everton have seen enough of him in his 22 appearances to launch a bid for him and make him their second attacking signing of the summer.

The Blues failed in an attempt to sign El Bilal Toure from Almeria last week as they seek to add goals to the side, with the forward agreeing a €28m transfer to Atalanta instead.

They reportedly face competition from Wolves and Bournemouth for Chermiti and still have to agree personal terms with the player but are hopeful to getting the transfer over the line this week.

With three senior goals to his name, Chermiti is unlikely to be the straight replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin should the Everton No 9 continue to struggle for consistent fitness but he has the right age profile for the kinds of deals Evertonians have been hoping the club would be making this summer.

