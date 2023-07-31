McNeil injury a concern as new season approaches

Everton are continuing to assess the condition of Dwight McNeil who was forced off the pitch during Saturday's friendly at Stoke because of injury.

He was withdrawn in visible pain during the Toffees' 1-0 win and went straight to the changing room for treatment.

The winger is said to be undergoing further treatment at Finch Farm after the club's medical staff deemed that the knock he sustained at the Bet365 Stadium was more serious than just bruising.

McNeil, arguably Everton's best outfield player over the second half of last season, is doubtful for the upcoming curtain-raiser against Sporting at Goodison Park this weekend and is a selection concern for the Premier League home opener against Fulham on 12th August.

The 22-year-old is expected to be a linchpin in Sean Dyche's attack this season which will be his second with the club since arriving from Burnley in a £20m deal a year ago.

Source: The Bobble

