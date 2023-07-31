Season › 2023-24 › News McNeil injury a concern as new season approaches Lyndon Lloyd 31/07/2023 10comments | Jump to last Everton are continuing to assess the condition of Dwight McNeil who was forced off the pitch during Saturday's friendly at Stoke because of injury. He was withdrawn in visible pain during the Toffees' 1-0 win and went straight to the changing room for treatment. The winger is said to be undergoing further treatment at Finch Farm after the club's medical staff deemed that the knock he sustained at the Bet365 Stadium was more serious than just bruising. McNeil, arguably Everton's best outfield player over the second half of last season, is doubtful for the upcoming curtain-raiser against Sporting at Goodison Park this weekend and is a selection concern for the Premier League home opener against Fulham on 12th August. Article continues below video content The 22-year-old is expected to be a linchpin in Sean Dyche's attack this season which will be his second with the club since arriving from Burnley in a £20m deal a year ago. Source: The Bobble Reader Comments (10) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jack Convery 1 Posted 31/07/2023 at 17:19:40 As we say Normal for Everton. Joe McMahon 2 Posted 31/07/2023 at 17:25:12 Why continusly is it our better players that always get injured. Any Wiccans amongst us? We need some help! Pat Kelly 3 Posted 31/07/2023 at 17:26:10 And so it begins. DCL, Coleman still weeks off fitness. Godfrey, Mykelenko still out ? The threadbare squad will tell as the season gets underway. We need more bodies. Preferably warm ones. Dale Self 4 Posted 31/07/2023 at 17:30:47 Probably some osteopaths Joe Sean Roe 5 Posted 31/07/2023 at 17:44:06 Hopefully it won't be too bad, he will be a key player for us this season in my opinion. Mick O'Malley 6 Posted 31/07/2023 at 17:52:33 Ffs, our leading scorer last season, let’s hope it’s just a knock and he’s in the team for Fulham game Steve Hartwell 7 Posted 31/07/2023 at 18:02:08 Oh FFS. I can't believe our luck here. By far the most in form player crocked in a dismal fore season friendly Ben King 8 Posted 31/07/2023 at 18:11:34 Our squad is so weak that ANY injury to the first XI is catastrophic:DCL: no other strikersIwobi: no other creativityTarks: no other proper centre backsPickford: the untried VirginiaMcNeill: see this threadDoucs: no other goal scoring midfieldersOur squad size in terms of quality is shite!!! Colin Glassar 9 Posted 31/07/2023 at 18:16:44 Ben, Iwobi and creativity is a bit of a stretch. Even an oxymoron Dale Self 10 Posted 31/07/2023 at 18:18:27 Not true. Our squad is definitely on par with Palace and some others who have not strengthened this window. McNeil may only be out long enough to give Danjuma more touches. Take it easy, Danjuma has some moves. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb