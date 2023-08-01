Everton sign sleeve sponsorship deal with KICK

01/08/2023







Everton have signed a shirt sleeve partnership agreement with online streaming platform, KICK, the club announced today.

The deal replaces the previous arrangement with BOXT that concluded at the end of last season and will see the streaming platform become the Official Sleeve Partner and the Official Streaming Partner of Everton.

According to the club's press release, KICK, founded in October 2022, is reinventing live streaming based on a creator-first model, with creators receiving a favourable 95-5 split of subscription revenue generated on their channel.



The KICK logo will debut on the shirt sleeves of the Toffees' senior men’s team for the pre-season friendly against Sporting CP this weekend that kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 5 August.



To mark the new partnership, the Blues and KICK will enhance the matchday experience going forward with a range of exciting activities and innovations that will bring fans closer to the Club. Everton Women and Everton Under-21s will also sport the KICK brand on their sleeves for the 2023/24 season.

The agreement will see Everton step into KICK’s world of global streaming and esports by collaborating with some of the world’s most recognised content creators - on a platform that has 15 million registered accounts. KICK has more than 80 million site visits per month - with June 2023 seeing more than 82 million hours of streams viewed cumulatively.

Richard Kenyon, Everton’s Chief Commercial and Communications Officer, said: “We’re really pleased to announce and launch this innovative partnership with KICK.



“Working with KICK provides us with some fantastic opportunities to reach and engage with new audiences over the course of the coming season and we already have some exciting plans for matchday experiences, starting this week with our fixture against Sporting CP.



“We look forward to working with KICK and presenting new opportunities for our supporters, while providing valuable global exposure for KICK as they continue their impressive growth.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb