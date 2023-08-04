Season › 2023-24 › News Four players given new squad numbers Michael Kenrick 04/08/2023 2comments | Jump to last Four Everton players have been given new squad numbers for the upcoming season. James Tarkowski will wear the Number 6 shirt vacated by Allan when he left the club last summer, with his Number 2 shirt now going to Nathan Patterson. Neal Maupay his given the Number 13 shirt worn last season by Yerri Mina, with Dele Alli taking up the Number 20 shirt Maupay wore last season. Evertohave warned that further hanges may be made before the transfer window closes on 1 September. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Hugh Jenkins 1 Posted 04/08/2023 at 12:57:28 Surprised that Maupay has been given a numebr. Rob Dolby 2 Posted 04/08/2023 at 12:58:04 Number 13 is about right. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb