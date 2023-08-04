Four players given new squad numbers

Four Everton players have been given new squad numbers for the upcoming season. James Tarkowski will wear the Number 6 shirt vacated by Allan when he left the club last summer, with his Number 2 shirt now going to Nathan Patterson. Neal Maupay his given the Number 13 shirt worn last season by Yerri Mina, with Dele Alli taking up the Number 20 shirt Maupay wore last season. Evertohave warned that further hanges may be made before the transfer window closes on 1 September.

