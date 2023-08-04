Season › 2023-24 › News North American Toffees Network Launches Membership Program 04/08/2023 0comments | Jump to last The North American Toffees Supporter network, a supporter-led network of more than 45 Everton supporter group leads with the aims of supporting the growth of the Everton brand, has launched a new membership program as part of its plans to help bring together, grow and connect Everton supporters across the continent. The membership is open to all Everton supporters across the US, Canada & Mexico for $30 (including shipping anywhere in North America) and includes: Membership welcome pack: North American Toffees scarf – with option to personalize with your own initials North American Toffees pin and sticker Official membership card 10% discount on supporter club branded merchandise – in partnership with Hummel and RedsTeam Sports 20% discount on group bookings at all RST Aparthotels in Liverpool – including a brand new location opposite the new Everton Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock Access to North American Toffees raffles & competitions Access to the North American 2023/24 ToffeeFest event Annual organised trip to a home game Invitation to attend a quarterly meeting with fellow North American Toffees Membership registration will be open initially on a pre order between August 4 and August 18 2023. Memberships will be on an individual basis and there is no requirement to be part of an existing supporters club. To secure your membership, visit the Membership website. Article continues below video content For further information, questions or queries, please contact us at: Mail: northamericantoffees@gmail.comTwitter: @NAToffeesInstagram: na_toffees Reader Comments Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb