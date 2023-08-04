North American Toffees Network Launches Membership Program

The North American Toffees Supporter network, a supporter-led network of more than 45 Everton supporter group leads with the aims of supporting the growth of the Everton brand, has launched a new membership program as part of its plans to help bring together, grow and connect Everton supporters across the continent.

The membership is open to all Everton supporters across the US, Canada & Mexico for $30 (including shipping anywhere in North America) and includes:

Membership welcome pack: North American Toffees scarf – with option to personalize with your own initials North American Toffees pin and sticker Official membership card

10% discount on supporter club branded merchandise – in partnership with Hummel and RedsTeam Sports

20% discount on group bookings at all RST Aparthotels in Liverpool – including a brand new location opposite the new Everton Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock

Access to North American Toffees raffles & competitions

Access to the North American 2023/24 ToffeeFest event

Annual organised trip to a home game

Invitation to attend a quarterly meeting with fellow North American Toffees

Membership registration will be open initially on a pre order between August 4 and August 18 2023. Memberships will be on an individual basis and there is no requirement to be part of an existing supporters club.

To secure your membership, visit the Membership website.

For further information, questions or queries, please contact us at: Mail: northamericantoffees@gmail.com

Twitter: @NAToffees

Instagram: na_toffees

