U21s keeper Leban joins National League club on loan
Lyndon Lloyd
04/08/2023

Everton Under-21s goalkeeper Zan-Luk Leban has joined Farsley Celtic on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old, who recently agreed new terms with the Blues and signed a new deal that runs until the summer of 2025, joins the National League North side for the duration of the 2023-24 season.