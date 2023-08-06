Season › 2023-24 › News Medical scheduled for Chermiti as move edges closer to completion Lyndon Lloyd 06/08/2023 10comments | Jump to last Everton have now reached agreements with both Sporting and Youssef Chermiti with the young striker's switch from Lisbon to Merseyside set to go through pending a successful medical. The two clubs had agreed to a deal in principal last week but further talks have ironed out the final details that are believed to have centred chiefly around the size of the sell-on clause that the Portuguese club wanted as part of a sale which will reportedly be worth €15m, rising to as much as €20m depending on appearances. Separately, meanwhile, reports in Portugal had suggested that Chermiti wanted to negotiate better personal terms before committing his future to the Blues and there, as well, it appears as though an accord has been reached. According to sources like Fabrizio Romano, Alan Myers and The Bobble, Everton are scheduling a medical for Chermiti, who did not travel with his Sporting CP team-mates for yesterday's friendly between the two teams at Goodison Park. Article continues below video content Though only a year into his professional career, Chermiti is regarded as hot prospect by many observers in his native country. He broke into Sporting's senior squad last season and played 22 times, scoring three goals. While Everton's Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, is believed to be pursuing additional attacking targets, he had made Chermiti a priority after a move for El Bilal Toure fell through last month, the forward opting to sign instead for Atalanta in Italy from Spanish side Almeria. Reader Comments (10) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ralph Basnett 1 Posted 06/08/2023 at 17:37:43 We take that long with transfers it’s almost like we want someone to jump in and sign before we get it over the line. Anthony Flack 2 Posted 06/08/2023 at 17:41:42 I think things take as long as they take I doubt we take longer, we are generally shit at communications, it looked like this leaked a while ago perhaps quite early in the process?I hope he’s first team and not stuffed in the reserves!Maybe some good news alongside DCL and Danjuma ….. Tony Everan 3 Posted 06/08/2023 at 17:42:13 Good news, the Sporting team yesterday looked pretty sharp, so hopefully he can hit the ground running. We may see him off the bench on Saturday, can’t see Dominic being given more than 60 minutes. Jack Convery 4 Posted 06/08/2023 at 17:45:25 Bills favourite song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRrlRbGT-LU Michael Boardman 5 Posted 06/08/2023 at 17:45:33 Yay, another Brighton-esque signing.Or is that more Watford-esque Steve Brown 6 Posted 06/08/2023 at 17:53:27 Think it is a Brighton-esque signing Michael, and a welcome change of approach.However, the youngster won’t be heavily involved next season in the first team. If DCL gets injured, it will be Maupay who replaces him as things currently stand. Christy Ring 7 Posted 06/08/2023 at 17:58:05 Steve #6 Steve with our finances the way they are, and paying €15m+ for him, he’s going to be in the first team squad and playing this season. Rob Halligan 8 Posted 06/08/2023 at 18:01:51 So agreement has finally been reached on both cost, sell on fee etc, and personal terms. It’s been one or the other the last few days, with it constantly changing. I also agree with Christy, I think we will see Chermiti getting a lot more minutes than some think. Winston Williamson 9 Posted 06/08/2023 at 18:03:52 No way are we spending £15-20mil on a player for the reserves. He’ll play. If he shows enough commitment and ability, hard work and running, he’ll be in ahead of Moupauy, simply due to his height. I welcome signings like this over deals like Moupauy. If we tried to sell Moupauy now, we’d recoup less than half what we paid. He’s older and unlikely to improve. If we can get one of Gnonto or Sulemana that would be great work on the attack front. Alan J Thompson 10 Posted 06/08/2023 at 18:07:16 Does anyone know how many suitcases he brought with him as by the time the medical results are in he'll barely have time before the first game to even get to know anybody's name. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb