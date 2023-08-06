Medical scheduled for Chermiti as move edges closer to completion

Everton have now reached agreements with both Sporting and Youssef Chermiti with the young striker's switch from Lisbon to Merseyside set to go through pending a successful medical.

The two clubs had agreed to a deal in principal last week but further talks have ironed out the final details that are believed to have centred chiefly around the size of the sell-on clause that the Portuguese club wanted as part of a sale which will reportedly be worth €15m, rising to as much as €20m depending on appearances.

Separately, meanwhile, reports in Portugal had suggested that Chermiti wanted to negotiate better personal terms before committing his future to the Blues and there, as well, it appears as though an accord has been reached.

According to sources like Fabrizio Romano, Alan Myers and The Bobble, Everton are scheduling a medical for Chermiti, who did not travel with his Sporting CP team-mates for yesterday's friendly between the two teams at Goodison Park.

Though only a year into his professional career, Chermiti is regarded as hot prospect by many observers in his native country. He broke into Sporting's senior squad last season and played 22 times, scoring three goals.

While Everton's Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, is believed to be pursuing additional attacking targets, he had made Chermiti a priority after a move for El Bilal Toure fell through last month, the forward opting to sign instead for Atalanta in Italy from Spanish side Almeria.

