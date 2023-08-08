Welch set for Forest Green move

08/08/2023



Everton Under-21s prospect Reece Welch is close to securing a loan move to League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

The 19-year-old centre-half has been involved with the first-team this pre-season and is now ready for the next step in his development with a spell in the EFL with the Gloucestershire club who were relegated from League One last season.

Welch made his senior bow in the FA Cup the season before last and has been an unused substitute on other occasions. He also came off the bench in the first friendly of the summer against Stade Nyonnais in Swtizerland last month.

The Academy product was reportedly close to joining MK Dons last January but the move fell through but it now looks as though he will tie up a temporary switch to Forest Green in time to face Harrogate Town this weekend in what will be their second match of the new season.

Welch will follow in the footsteps of club-mate Tyler Onyango who spent the second half of last season on loan at the New Lawn under Goodison favourite Duncan Ferguson.

