Everton reportedly in talks over PSG forward Ekitiké

09/08/2023







Everton have now lodged a bid to take Paris Saint-Germain forward, Hugo Ekitiké, on loan according to well-sourced reports.

Both Alan Myers at Sky Sports News and Fabrizio Romano say that the Blues have made a loan offer for the Ekitike with an option to buy and that the Parisien club is considering it.

The 21-year-old spent last season with the Ligue 1 giants on loan from Reims, a club he scored 10 top-flight goals for during 2021-22.

PSG turned this temporary move into a permanent transfer earlier this summer, paying an initial €28.5m for the youngster but could now entertain letting him go straight away.

Romano has tweeted that PSG want a total package worth around €35m for a player who has also attracted rumoured interest from West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Earlier today, transfer source The Bobble had played down suggestions that Everton were in talks with PSG over Ekitike but the news from Myers and Romano this evening suggests that there could indeed be something to it.

