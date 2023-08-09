Season › 2023-24 › News Everton reportedly in talks over PSG forward Ekitiké Lyndon Lloyd 09/08/2023 19comments | Jump to last Everton have now lodged a bid to take Paris Saint-Germain forward, Hugo Ekitiké, on loan according to well-sourced reports. Both Alan Myers at Sky Sports News and Fabrizio Romano say that the Blues have made a loan offer for the Ekitike with an option to buy and that the Parisien club is considering it. The 21-year-old spent last season with the Ligue 1 giants on loan from Reims, a club he scored 10 top-flight goals for during 2021-22. PSG turned this temporary move into a permanent transfer earlier this summer, paying an initial €28.5m for the youngster but could now entertain letting him go straight away. Article continues below video content Romano has tweeted that PSG want a total package worth around €35m for a player who has also attracted rumoured interest from West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt. Earlier today, transfer source The Bobble had played down suggestions that Everton were in talks with PSG over Ekitike but the news from Myers and Romano this evening suggests that there could indeed be something to it. Reader Comments (19) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Tony Everan 1 Posted 09/08/2023 at 12:56:03 Hugo Ekitike the latest, apparently a verbal offer made to PSG. Anyone seen him play?His Wikipedia entry sounds like he’d be a good fit!“Hugo Ekitike[2] was born on 20 June 2002 in Reims, Marne[3] to a French father and a Cameroonian mother, he grew up with a passionate hatred of the so-called “redshite”.[4]”And that he’s already here but we don’t know it …..”Hugo Ekitike (born 20 June 2002) is a French professional footballer who plays as a striker for Premier League club Everton FC.” Paul Norman 2 Posted 09/08/2023 at 14:24:58 Latest (from Fabrizio Romano) is that we have concrete interest in a loan to buy deal for Hugo Ekitike from PSG. Can't say I know a lot about him, but a few minutes on YouTube and he looks like an exciting one if we can pull it off. Looks like some wag has got onto his Wikipedia already: "In an interview with L'Equipe earlier this year, he stated that his childhood hero was 'Leccy Legs' and he was gutted when they closed Smokey Mo's." Steve Shave 3 Posted 09/08/2023 at 14:39:34 Lots of reports saying we are in for Ekitekè of PSG. I really hope this one is true. Romana himself saying negotiations for a loan with obligation to buy being discussed. He is 6ft 2" and quick like Calvert-Lewin. Not a target man per se but would be a handful. He was fantastic at Reims and probably went too young to PSG and it didn't work out for him. He is redundant now following their purchase of the excellent Ramos from Benfica. He is skilful and fast, young but less raw than Chermitti. High ceiling potential too. Get it done, Everton, for fuck's sake! Robert Tressell 4 Posted 09/08/2023 at 14:44:22 Ekitike plays very like Thierry Henry. He's a huge talent. Whether he realises his potential is another matter but he is extremely talented. A very exciting loan if true – albeit just like Henry, he might look a bit out of his depth at first. Jim Bennings 5 Posted 09/08/2023 at 14:45:38 Paul,Haha, never succumb to those judgements made via YouTube videos mate.I don't know anything about this Ekitike boy, but I'd never watch YouTube because they even manage to make Oumar Niasse look like Pele in his prime. Jack Convery 6 Posted 09/08/2023 at 17:13:22 I see we are being linked with a loan deal for centre-forward, Hugo Ekitiké from PSG. Apparently Luis Enrique has told his agent to find a club. If we are interested in this lad, we should also ask if Marco Verratti, who has also been told he can go, is available for a loan too. He's Italy's defensive midfielder and a real upgrade for our midfield dept. Hope springs eternal. Barry Hesketh 7 Posted 09/08/2023 at 20:56:46 No sooner are we linked with a player, and the click-bait sites, say we are in a bidding war with West Ham for Etitke. Please let this window end, a whole summer of this madness and still 3 weeks left in the window, or six if the Middle-Eastern clubs decide they want to buy a player. Pat Kelly 8 Posted 09/08/2023 at 21:01:28 From PSG to Everton. He must be made up. Barry Hesketh 9 Posted 09/08/2023 at 21:07:32 I doubt if the lad will come here Pat, Eintracht Frankfurt are also in for him, although, apparently Everton have now made an offer to PSG. Which includes a lifetime membership to all of Bill's productions and a half-an-half scarf with the teams of PSG's choice. Also asked if they could throw in Mbappe as a make-weight.Sky Sports' Alan Myers is back again with an update. Everton have reportedly submitted an offer to PSG for Hugo Ekitike. It isn't a foregone conclusion as Myers reports that the French side are considering the sale of the striker. Pat Kelly 10 Posted 09/08/2023 at 21:20:32 Barry, it’s easy to make offers you can’t deliver. I’m not falling for it.No way is Bill giving away a lifetime membership to his productions. Tony Everan 11 Posted 09/08/2023 at 21:22:08 It’s rumbling on with more detail so maybe there’s something in it, a loan deal for this season with a £35m obligation to buy. Pat Kelly 12 Posted 09/08/2023 at 21:25:42 On the plus side, if we don’t get a striker in, this time next year we could be in the first round of the Carabao Cup. I see Gnonto is not in the Leeds squad tonight. He must be packing his bags for Finch Farm tomorrow. Jack Convery 13 Posted 09/08/2023 at 21:43:17 This lad is the business - go get him Thelwell ! Fran Mitchell 14 Posted 09/08/2023 at 21:57:25 Don't know much about him, and place this firmly in a 'wait and see' file before any premature declarations.What is positive, however, is what appears to be the change in transfer strategy, albeit a few years late.Thelwell appears to be leading the targets - he targeted Toure last summer but the board opted for Maupay (who I imagine was offered to them by agents). Whilst also bringing in Garner, Onana, and McNeil. Also attempted to bring in Kudus.This summer Chermiti, Danjuma as well as targeting Toure again, and now this lad. Thelwell is clearly attempting to turn things round, despite all the limitations. David West 15 Posted 09/08/2023 at 21:58:23 Exactly the type of player we want Young, quick, exciting, developing and a threat. Gone from looking at players like rondon to looking for players that could give us back some excitement on a Saturday! Thelwell doing good up to now. Get this guy Brian Williams 16 Posted 09/08/2023 at 21:58:55 According to Alan Myers Everton are "interested" but have made no bid yet. Ray Robinson 17 Posted 09/08/2023 at 22:22:43 Pat, I sincerely hope you’re right but I’d see Gnonto’s absence tonight more as a case of Leeds fielding a weakened side in the Carabao Cup in order to save first team players for league matches Barry Hesketh 18 Posted 09/08/2023 at 22:33:47 Apparently Gnonto asked to be left out of the side tonight, as he wishes to look at his options, well that's according to sources, as reported in the Mail. Tony Everan 19 Posted 09/08/2023 at 22:37:18 Pat, rumoured he asked not to be considered tonight, is trying to force the issue and wants to leave. Maybe it’s just coincidence that the Italian press said we were back in for him today. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb