🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: ‘Welcome Back to Purgatory’

04/10/2023



Andy, Lyndon and Paul scratch around for answers to Everton's horrendous home form following the 2-1 defeat to Luton Town which extended the run under Sean Dyche to seven defeats from the last eight at Goodison Park.

