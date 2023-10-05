Season › 2023-24 › News 🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: ‘Welcome Back to Purgatory’ Lyndon Lloyd 04/10/2023 4comments | Jump to last Andy, Lyndon and Paul scratch around for answers to Everton's horrendous home form following the 2-1 defeat to Luton Town which extended the run under Sean Dyche to seven defeats from the last eight at Goodison Park. → Episodes You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app like Overcast using this RSS feed link Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jack Convery 1 Posted 05/10/2023 at 00:27:34 A win is essential for the spirit of the team and fanbase. We need a happy Saturday please!!!PickfordKeane Tarkowski BranthwaitePatterson Garner Gueye Onana MykolenkoHarrison Calvert-Lewin McNeil Ben King 2 Posted 05/10/2023 at 08:21:21 Make no mistake, that team selection (even if unbalanced) should easily have beaten Luton: and the chances created demonstrate that. Dyche's teams make chances: not sure it's his fault that the rabble he inherited can't convert their chances. Easy to criticise bringing on Beto early but – if he takes the chances he had – then it's a good sub. Easy to criticise taking off Gueye early but it's a change we've all mentioned: Gueye offers nothing going forward, while Garner and Onana were excellent against Villa. We all called out the selection headaches that Dyche has after the Villa win but the players he put on did well in the last 2 matches. I'm not Dyche's biggest fan because his home record is obviously terrible. But we were crap under Rafa and not making chances. We were crap under Lampard and not creating chances. Yes, we're crap under Dyche… but, if the expensive millionaires do what they're paid to do, then we win. We definitely need to do more work on the defensive side but offensively the players have to shoulder the blame here rather than the manager. Tony Abrahams 4 Posted 05/10/2023 at 10:37:25 I haven’t watched that much of Everton, this season Ben, but keep reading that Everton keep missing chances, and Dyche, is an absolute dinosaur.I watched the last 30 minutes at Brentford (lucky me) and watched the Villa game last week, and was honestly quite impressed with the way Everton moved up the pitch, by keeping possession and passing the ball in little triangles. It sounds like Dyche picked the wrong team on Saturday, and Everton suffered, but Everton have been suffering with very poor consistency levels for a very long time now, and every single manager who has questioned the players, has had a decent percentage of the fans, saying they have thrown the players under the bus.The club is in a terrible state and this must also affect the players. Iwobi, has just left and said that he can’t tell everyone all the reasons (fair play for going Alex, because you could have acted up and left a club in financial crisis, for nothing👏) for leaving, but you can bet every single member of the squad, will know the reasons?I keep hearing Dyche can’t have long left, but keep hoping it’s Usmanov, Moshiri and Kenwright, that are the one’s who haven’t got much time left, and wonder who would want to take over as Everton’s manager under the present circumstances?I thought that team looked quite strong Jack, and was thinking how much balance it had, so obviously had to look again mate! Ben King 5 Posted 05/10/2023 at 14:45:51 I hear what you're saying, Tony #4.The biggest frustration is of course the crap results at home – along with the dire defendingYou're completely correct about calling out the players: Lampard suggested that our players ‘don't have the bollocks to play'…. And he was correct. Similarly, Dyche is going mad with our inconsistency – and he's correct too: we defended supremely well at Brentford and Villa and then let in 2 awful goals in against Luton – it's madness. The players haveSomething is up with the fabric and deep structure of the club whereby good managers become crap and good players become crap too. It's all shambolic – has been for years – and feels like it'll continue that way. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb