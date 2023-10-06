Branthwaite signs new 4-year contract

Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new 4-year contract with Everton after successfully claiming his place in the Blues' first-team with a number of impressive performances despite the poor run of results so far this season.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven and gained valuable experience playing regularly in the Eeredivisie and Champions League before returning to Everton ready to fill the void left by Yerry Mina's departure over the summer.

Branthwaite, a £750,000 signing from Carlisle United in January 2020, has increasingly been the subject of speculation linking him with richer admirers like the two Manchester clubs.

The defender's contract was due to expire next year but the Toffees had an option to extend it by a further year and they have now moved to secure their star-in-the-making on new terms. According to The Athletic, Branthwaite's new contract also has a one-year extension option and there is no release clause built into the agreement.

Speaking on the club's website, Branthwaite said today: “The stature of the club, how much of a family it is at Everton and how I just love playing here in front of the fans were key reasons for me signing.

“To sign this new contract was to show the commitment I have for the club and show how much it means to me to play for Everton.

“Since I joined, I’ve felt a connection with the club. The fans have been really good with me. For the first game I played, the cheer I got when my name was read out just gave me massive confidence to go out there and play my best game.

“Since I got in the team, the fans have shown me real support and that gives me confidence, especially for a young player. I can’t thank them enough.”

Everton's Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, was also delighted by the defender's decision to commit his future to the club:

“Jarrad is an excellent player with huge potential and his new contract is richly deserved after the way he has played for us so far this season, having gained key experience on loan at PSV last term.

“It is a great boost for Everton to have a young player with Jarrad’s talent commit his long-term future to the Club.

“His performances so far this season have impressed everyone and given a glimpse of his exciting potential. We look forward to him getting even better in the years ahead in the royal blue of Everton.”

