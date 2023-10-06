Season › 2023-24 › News Branthwaite signs new 4-year contract Lyndon Lloyd 06/10/2023 52comments | Jump to last Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new 4-year contract with Everton after successfully claiming his place in the Blues' first-team with a number of impressive performances despite the poor run of results so far this season. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven and gained valuable experience playing regularly in the Eeredivisie and Champions League before returning to Everton ready to fill the void left by Yerry Mina's departure over the summer. Branthwaite, a £750,000 signing from Carlisle United in January 2020, has increasingly been the subject of speculation linking him with richer admirers like the two Manchester clubs. The defender's contract was due to expire next year but the Toffees had an option to extend it by a further year and they have now moved to secure their star-in-the-making on new terms. According to The Athletic, Branthwaite's new contract also has a one-year extension option and there is no release clause built into the agreement. Article continues below video content Speaking on the club's website, Branthwaite said today: “The stature of the club, how much of a family it is at Everton and how I just love playing here in front of the fans were key reasons for me signing. “To sign this new contract was to show the commitment I have for the club and show how much it means to me to play for Everton. “Since I joined, I’ve felt a connection with the club. The fans have been really good with me. For the first game I played, the cheer I got when my name was read out just gave me massive confidence to go out there and play my best game. “Since I got in the team, the fans have shown me real support and that gives me confidence, especially for a young player. I can’t thank them enough.” Everton's Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, was also delighted by the defender's decision to commit his future to the club: “Jarrad is an excellent player with huge potential and his new contract is richly deserved after the way he has played for us so far this season, having gained key experience on loan at PSV last term. “It is a great boost for Everton to have a young player with Jarrad’s talent commit his long-term future to the Club. “His performances so far this season have impressed everyone and given a glimpse of his exciting potential. We look forward to him getting even better in the years ahead in the royal blue of Everton.” Reader Comments (52) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mark Murphy 1 Posted 06/10/2023 at 12:03:18 Great news – Branthwaite has signed!! That was Rob Hallugan that sorted that!! Tony Everan 2 Posted 06/10/2023 at 12:19:13 Mark, Fantastic news, coupled with a win tomorrow will have us feeling a tiny bit better.''Jarrad Branthwaite has committed his long-term future to Everton by signing a new four-year contract with the Club until the end of June 2027.'' Mark Murphy 3 Posted 06/10/2023 at 12:25:49 I see Rob Halligan's word in Jarrads dads ear worked — he's signed a new contract! John Kavanagh 4 Posted 06/10/2023 at 12:30:30 Great news about Branthwaite as it means we will be able to get a bigger fee when Man Utd come flashing the chequebook and offer us Slabhead in exchange in January, even if temporary Chairman Bill's famed negotiating skills are involved. Brent Stephens 5 Posted 06/10/2023 at 12:37:53 Brilliant news about Branthwaite. So he won't be off to sunnier pastures any time soon - or if he is, then we'll get a good sum for him. Ian Jones 6 Posted 06/10/2023 at 12:54:01 Great news re Jarrad Branthwaite. As has been mentioned, this puts in a better negotiating position when clubs come in for him which they no doubt will. A lot depends on how he sees his future. If he wants to have a greater chance of playing weekly then he's better off with us as long as he is reasonably rewarded.However, if he sees himself as wanting to earn a fortune and win multiple trophies, he's sadly better off elsewhere and probably playing less matches. Duncan McDine 7 Posted 06/10/2023 at 13:07:50 Excellent news regarding the big Cumbrian signing on the dotted line... I just hope he isn't sold off anytime soon to balance to books (as has happened too many times with our young talent).I just hope we can get 3 points tomorrow. We all need a boost! Rob Halligan 8 Posted 06/10/2023 at 14:27:47 Mark,When I was speaking to Jarrad's dad last week in the Harlech, he told me that Jarrad wanted to sign a new contract, because he loved playing with the group (First team), and also playing for the fans. The only stumbling blocks being that he had been given two offers, and both turned down because they were deemed not good enough. He mentioned “The Club haven't got enough money”, so to get this new contract done is a great relief to us all. If we can keep him for at least another two years and see how he develops, then obviously his value will increase massively. And you never know, things could change drastically and he will want to stay beyond 2027. 🤞🤞🤞 Martin Reppion 9 Posted 06/10/2023 at 14:34:06 This is the best bit of news for a while.The prospect of losing him for a low fee was too much.I would assume his agent has had a release clause inserted in the deal, but that is modern football.Nice to have a bit of positivity to comment on.Having said that, if we don't get the 3 pts tomorrow it is back to doom and gloom. Joe McMahon 10 Posted 06/10/2023 at 14:37:30 This is Tops! I see him becoming our most valuable asset. Jerome Shields 11 Posted 06/10/2023 at 14:39:12 Really good news. Allen Rodgers 12 Posted 06/10/2023 at 14:44:38 Great news and I am pleasantly surprised he chose to sign a new deal. When he inevitably goes the club should be quids in. We only paid £1m so I guess Carlisle will benefit from a future sell-on too. Jamie Crowley 13 Posted 06/10/2023 at 15:07:49 This is excellent news.This kid is so freaking good. He makes John Stones, at a similar age back in the day, look pedestrian.Not to piss on anyone's parade, but I will bet good money this contract was signed knowing Jarrad will be leaving at season's end, ensuring we get top dollar for him.I think if he stays he could easily be the best Everton CB I've seen in my Blue life. He'd need to pip Jagielka to win that honor in the end, and seeing this kid play I think he could easily accomplish that. Big, great feet, strong, field positioning and awareness, all of it this kid has in spades.Pray we keep him for years to come, doubt we will, but either way this is fantastic news we've locked him up in a multi-year contract. Mark Ryan 14 Posted 06/10/2023 at 15:36:34 Future Club Captain in the making for sure. He's going to be better than Stones for sure and he's turned out okay. Great news! Bill Hawker 15 Posted 06/10/2023 at 15:54:40 Great news. What wasn't reported was that Thelwell told him we'd start paying his salary in instalments beginning in 2026. Absolute bargain!!! Joe Hurst 16 Posted 06/10/2023 at 15:57:05 Was wonderful to see that we've secured a deal for a player I've always been impressed by.I've always referred to him as “Bran Flake”…😏 Dave Evans 17 Posted 06/10/2023 at 16:30:00 Great news but Jarrad should not just be seen as an 'asset'.He has a guaranteed starting place in our team to develop as a young player and, with Tarkowski, he is part of a good solid centre-back pair. He is comfortable here and likes the place. Jarrad appears to be a level-headed guy and It isn't beyond sense to give it a couple of seasons with us. Who knows with a new stadium, new owners and the hope of sunlit uplands and all that, he might stay for longer and become a club legend in the Seamus mould. Or have I taken one too many? Don Alexander 18 Posted 06/10/2023 at 16:59:02 Hats off to Marcel Brands for signing him whilst Dumb and Dumber buggered up the rest of his DoF role. Tony Everan 19 Posted 06/10/2023 at 17:00:23 Delighted with this, good deal for him and the club too. The below is the icing on the cake:“There is no release-clause in Jarrad Branthwaite's new deal, and the Club have an option of a further 12 months.” Dale Self 20 Posted 06/10/2023 at 17:09:18 Thelwell in….okay, good job. Good move, Don, recognizing the fact. This is the highlight thus far so I am celebrating. He seems very respectful of the club considering its position. May this work to his ultimate benefit and continue to improve our transfer market reputation. Robert Tressell 21 Posted 06/10/2023 at 17:14:54 Fantastic news. Without money, our success as a club is solely dependent on us finding and developing low-cost talent. It doesn't all need to come from exotic overseas markets either. Plenty of talent in the lower leagues, Scotland and (as Brighton have found with Moran and Ferguson) Ireland. Roger Helm 22 Posted 06/10/2023 at 17:36:03 Good news for everyone. A season or two of regular football with us is better than getting splinters in his arse at a “big” club. And with us he'll get plenty of defending practice! Dave Cashen 23 Posted 06/10/2023 at 18:19:48 I can't find the exact date he signed on the TW transfer register. I think he got here about a week or so after Carlo. He was brought into the junior set up. I don't think Carlo or Brands had even heard of him, but Carlo must have seen something in him – if memory serves me right he actually played him in a few games even though he was a complete baby by centre-half standards. Conflicting reports suggest he was signed for anything between £0.5 and 1M. I suspect it was nearer the latter as I see reports claiming Carlisle turned down our initial offer of half a million. Someone earlier compared him to a 21-year-old John Stones. Understandable comparison. Both supremely confident young men. If he turns out as good as Stones, we either have ourselves a great footballing centre-half, or we demand a huge fee next time one of the super rich clubs come calling.Win-win. Don Alexander 24 Posted 06/10/2023 at 18:31:38 Jarrad himself said the following in September last year:Explaining the sense of understanding he has with the 60-year-old, Branthwaite told PSV: “Marcel signed me from Carlisle for Everton and we've had a really good connection since then, not just with me but my agent and family as well. Once he phoned me and said PSV wanted me to come, it was a no-brainer. I have trust in him and it's a great club." Lyndon Lloyd 25 Posted 06/10/2023 at 18:31:48 It was 13 January 2020 according to our profile page, Dave. We've rightly bitched about Everton's recruitment over the past few years but we've also made some really astute buys, Branthwaite being one of them. Brian Williams 26 Posted 06/10/2023 at 18:41:11 Excellent news! Sean McCarthy 27 Posted 06/10/2023 at 18:56:00 I guess this guarantees a decent fee when we are forced to sell him next summer!! Peter Moore 28 Posted 06/10/2023 at 19:10:15 Delighted with this news. The team needs to be upwardly mobile to retain existing talent and attract more. If is a massive word. Aunty, balls, uncle etc. I can't help think how we would appear very upwardly mobile compared to recent seasons had we took some of the glut of good chances vs Fulham, Wolves and Luton. But we did not, so we are where we are. Tomorrow is an acid test I think. The 'luck' must change tomorrow. Big Branthwaite to notch a celebratory goal tomorrow in a handsome win, ever the optimist me. I have faith and belief it shall come to fruition tomorrow. COYB. Brian Williams 29 Posted 06/10/2023 at 19:18:05 So you're the one Sean? Shame. Bill Gienapp 30 Posted 06/10/2023 at 19:39:23 Great news. I still envision him leaving sooner rather than later, but it ensures we at least get top dollar for him. Ged Simpson 31 Posted 06/10/2023 at 19:39:59 In my view, a great player.The key, as his head is repeatedly turned (contracts are just recompense for seller now), can we keep him?I pray so but he is a piece in much bigger jigsaw.Picture not great on box just now but not as bad as we many think in the 2:00 am horror time!Ever the misguided optimist! Lee Courtliff 32 Posted 06/10/2023 at 19:43:44 Great news, we'll make a fortune on this lad. And good luck to him, he's better than the shite future we can offer him. Mal van Schaick 33 Posted 06/10/2023 at 19:55:54 Great news. If Everton want be successful and make a statement going into their new ground, keep hold of Branthwaite, Patterson, Garner and Onana. Then build around them, don't sell out to the top four clubs or top teams abroad. Sam Hoare 34 Posted 06/10/2023 at 19:56:12 Great news. He has adapted so impressively this season.Though sadly I highly doubt he'll still be here in 3-4 years time. Our financial state is such that our best players will have to be sold. My guess would be Onana leaving next summer and Branthwaite heading off summer 2025. We may well get £70M+ for him. The key will be how we replace him.We have to try and find more of these types of players, gems from here or abroad who can develop with well-chosen loans and then minutes in the Premier League that bigger teams might not offer. This is exactly what Brighton do. Dave Cashen 35 Posted 06/10/2023 at 20:20:01 Thank you, LyndonAnd you're right of course. Somewhere among all those squandered millions there have been a few precious gems unearthed. I looked back at Branthwaite's time at Carlisle. The general consensus was to let him go at around 14 or 15 years old. "He was quiet, unassuming and generally perceived as a bit of a stroller."Darren Edmondson (Carlisle academy coach) stuck his neck out and insisted they kept him on. Once He forced his way into the first team, word got around and a number of Premier League teams started sniffing. Our academy coaches had watched him and had urged Brands to sign him. Brands made the call.Edmondson explains: "Several Premier League clubs rang to ask about him but I told them to make a concrete offer. Only one did." Lord knows what Branthwaite would be doing if it wasn't for Darren Edmondson. Makes you wonder how much talent is allowed to drift out of the game. Tony Abrahams 36 Posted 06/10/2023 at 21:33:32 I never particularly liked Unsworth, and thought a few people went overboard when his team won the Under-21 league, but I'm sure he was the main reason that Everton signed both Calvert-Lewin and Branthwaite.I don't understand why we don't sign more young players from the lower leagues because that's where quite a few of the future Premier League players must come from.I honestly didn't think Branthwaite would play another game for Everton once he went on loan to PSV because you could already see the kid had talent and you can see the way Everton has gone full circle with regards to being absolutely skint once again.We have now got some very good young players imo, so hopefully the club will be sold to people with a real thought-out plan, who will start by bringing in some much-needed stability.However, it has been really sad to read this thread because most people are only going on about now being able to sell him for a much better fee instead of hoping that we can start to build a much better team with this nucleus of talent amongst our younger players.🤞 Brendan McLaughlin 37 Posted 06/10/2023 at 21:44:17 Fantastic newsNot so long ago, we couldn't afford to buy anyone, and nobody would sign for us anyway, and all the young guns wanted out.Thank you, thank you, Jarrad. Paul Kossoff 38 Posted 06/10/2023 at 22:19:19 I've seen him make two major cock-ups that led to goals, as in the Luton game where he was too busy strangling the player that scored instead of concentrating on stopping him by getting in front and not to the side. He's too laid back when under pressure and has a lot to learn.He should learn to put his boot through the ball and clear his lines. Nowhere near deserves the praise he's getting.Helmet on prepare for Roberta. 🙄 Peter Carpenter 39 Posted 06/10/2023 at 22:38:58 Bloody hell, some good news. I don't know what to do… Andy Meighan 40 Posted 06/10/2023 at 22:43:59 Some ridiculous comments on here regarding Branthwaite.To me he has looked composed in some games – in others, he looks like he's got a lot to learn.Just signed and some of our fans have already got him as a future Man Utd or Man City captain.I'll wager these are the same people who said Tom Davies was going to be an England regular for years to come. That ended well, didn't it? Brendan McLaughlin 41 Posted 06/10/2023 at 22:55:38 Peter #39Moan...obviously! Dupont Koo 42 Posted 07/10/2023 at 01:22:20 Don@18, as the only remaining member of the Marcel Brands Brigade, I tipped my hat to you.Jarrad's contract was due to expire in June 2025 (activating the 1 year Club Option inclusive), so this extension tagged on an extra 3 years in total (including another 1 year Club Option), based on the report by the Athletic. Tremendous work by Thelwell again on strengthening the value of arguably one of the Club's crown jewels (Pickford & Onana being the others, IMHO. Calvert-Lewin will re-join the list if he can play 30+ games with 15 goals across all competitions in a full season). Armed with no Minimum Fee Release Clause, we can now safely ask for at least £80M (full, lump sum payment in one go!) if any clubs in the world sniff around (yes, including those folks at Riyadh).Of course, despite my brain telling me that we should not have a "Not for Sale" tag on top of Jarrad, given our precarious financial situation, my heart still wants to see him (and Onana) being the core of the club when we move into the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. (Quick tangent: between the 2 of them, who would you want to see as the future Captain?) This extension gets us closer to that. Grade = A- Michael Pennington 44 Posted 07/10/2023 at 05:09:57 When you have watched Labone play, it's hard to get over-excited about centre-halves but this kid has everything. Pete Neilson 46 Posted 07/10/2023 at 07:25:49 Good news. Already looks like our most composed player. Decent article from The Athletic on his arrival at the club and his earlier development. Jamie Hoyland is credited with being the lead scout in the recruitment of both Jarrad and DCL. Jarrad Branthwaite has given Everton a decision to make in central defence Ian Jones 47 Posted 07/10/2023 at 08:06:02 Paul @ 38 re the stranglehold. I commented on the series of corners that led to Luton's first goal on another thread after seeing Jamie Carragher's analysis.Luton clearly targeted both Mykolenko and Branthwaite at the corner kicks and there was a lot of holding down of the Everton defenders. I think in that situation, they were out-witted and will learn from the experience, and were possibly not helped by Dyche's tactics for defending corners.I commented that they'll both have to learn the darker arts of defending.Jarrad will no doubt make more mistakes. We'll have to be patient with him. Sorry, forgot, we generally as fans have no time for patience. Jonathan Tasker 48 Posted 07/10/2023 at 08:40:37 So he's being sold. David West 49 Posted 07/10/2023 at 10:44:29 Best bit of business we've done for a long time. Captain material if he stays long enough.Had his toughest game against Luton, was a real battle all game, these are the games and times he will learn from, so we still have to be patient, he will make mistakes the important thing is he learns from games like Luton. Going to have a bet he scores today !! Jack Convery 50 Posted 07/10/2023 at 11:23:32 Very pleased to hear this. He's the real deal but unfortunately that means his stay in our team will be brief. Another big sale beckons to help keep us afloat. we did very well to spot him and get him signed. How City, MU and the RS missed him is beyond me. I hope we can get a couple more seasons from him but I reckon he will go next summer, though if MU, continue to struggle it may even be January 24. Straight cash though, no swap deals please. Bobby Mallon 51 Posted 07/10/2023 at 11:24:16 David don’t waste your money Barry Rathbone 52 Posted 07/10/2023 at 12:12:33 Jack 50That's how I see it.Steady progression from the lad and he is the next saleable asset to keep the wolf from the door allowing "wash, rinse, repeat" to replace nsno as the club motto Si Cooper 53 Posted 07/10/2023 at 22:13:28 Andy Meighan, I can't see any comments that seem ridiculous apart from the one making the entirely obvious point that a 21-year-old defender will have plenty to learn.Nevertheless, I believe it when I say I am confident that he is top class and will, barring injury, play at the highest level. I'm just hoping he gets to do it playing for Everton.I've been saying the same since first seeing him play his first match for our U23s. Paul Hewitt 54 Posted 08/10/2023 at 00:09:13 This lad is class. He's going for a lot of money in the summer. 