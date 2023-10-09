Season › 2023-24 › News Dyche laughs off rumours around Onana omission Lyndon Lloyd 08/10/2023 5comments | Jump to last Sean Dyche has dismissed suggestions that he was ready to leave Amadou Onana out of yesterday's team to face Bournemouth for disciplinary reasons. The Belgian was set to be named among the substitutes for the clash with the Cherries before Idrissa Gueye sustained an injury in the warm-up and had to withdraw from the game, with Onana reclaiming his place in midfield alongside James Garner. Rumours spread on social media when the teams were announced that Onana had arrived late for training during the week and that Dyche had tempoarily dropped him as a result but the manager has rejected that notion in comments relayed by the Liverpool Echo. “Imagine! Imagine how I’m the manager, and yet apparently the internet knows more than me," Dyche exclaimed. "That is the modern world. It’s not about that at all. Article continues below video content “Gana was going to play, and he got injured. I mentioned it before: we have four; we could move other people around in there, but Jimmy, Amadou, Gana, Douc, the main group in there, were fighting, all of them. “Douc may be slightly different because he’s in a more advanced role. But certainty, the other three are very good players; obviously, Gana has got more experience." Regardless of the reasons behind Dyche's decision, his selection dilemma in central midfield might have got more acute following the Blues' 3-0 win, where Garner excelled in his preferred role and Onana was an increasingly dominant presence as the match wore on. Dyche's pre-planned change to that part of the pitch was influenced in part by the poverty of his team's performance against Luton the week before and the fact that Jack Harrison had been pressing his case for a full debut wide on the right where Garner had been deployed prior to this weekend. Gueye's injury was described as a heel or ankle problem but as of yet there is no indication of its severity or how long he might be sidelined, if at all. Everton don't play again until 21st October because of the international break giving the Senegal international time to recover if the problem is only minor. Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Kieran Kinsella 1 Posted 09/10/2023 at 05:13:45 Country Cobbler who’s quite a well followed Evertonian on Twitter was spreading this rumor that Onana was dropped as he was 30 minutes late for training. He also claimed Dyche had a falling out with Pickford after stripping him of the vice captaincy — though they’ve now made peace. And that he’s had a falling out with Danjuma.I don’t know who this Tweeter is or if he is credible but he interacts with the FAB group a lot and has a large following. Could be full of crap, could be “in the know” I don’t know.Big picture we won so who cares? There have been several bizarre articles this weekend linking us with sacked DC United and Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney. I can’t see the logic in these rumors but maybe there is an Everton source fueling them. Maybe a chap who cried to his Mum when he sold the aforementioned for a bargain fee to Man Utd. Ergo, rumors to undermine Dyche could help court public favor to support this move. But as Ian Richardson in House of Cards might say, you might think that I couldn’t possibly comment.Kenwright out. Lee Courtliff 2 Posted 09/10/2023 at 07:09:07 I'd happily see Gueye used as a sub from now on as we should build our midfield around the likes of Garner and Onana.But we know full well he'll be back in the starting line up at Anfield as we look to cling on for a point! Tony Abrahams 3 Posted 09/10/2023 at 07:46:21 Fuckinhell Dychey, just because you are our manager and have finally won a home game against the mighty Bournemouth 3-0, I can’t believe you are now suggesting you know more than the internet? Get a grip - because I’ve yet to meet anyone who knows more than Siri. Keep it real! Tony Everan 4 Posted 09/10/2023 at 07:46:57 Who knows, probably something going on, if there is I hope they sort it out this week. Hope Gana’s injury is minor and he recovers quickly, we will need him. On Saturday though I was happy to see Onana starting the game in his place.Onana and Garner seem to compliment each other in central midfield so I’m looking forward to see if this partnership can grow. Bigger tests will come against tougher teams, but they did well against Villa and this partnership could be the real deal. Doucoure is an important part of it with his boundlessly energy between midfield and supporting attack. He looks like he is really enjoying his football at the moment. Great to see him in his element.The team has a good balance to it at the moment, and looks like it’s on an upward curve of improvement. We are definitely in a better place now than we were under Lampard this time last year. Christine Foster 5 Posted 09/10/2023 at 08:04:40 Tony, as you have met up with SD of late, it just made me wonder if he actually reads any fan sites like TW or even TW itself! Some really good nuggets of gold in here but of course it's buried in crap alot of the time! I wonder if any managers ever are on a forum under an alias perhaps? Keep forgetting they are exactly like 90% of people, except they usually know what they are talking about! An exchange of views both ways would be quite an insight all round. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb