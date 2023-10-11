11/10/2023





The Everton Fan Advisory Board has today launched a two-week consultation with Everton supporters to collect their views on the club’s Fan Engagement Plan (FEP) for the 2023-24 season.

All Premier League Clubs agreed to publish their own FEP by the start of the season, as part of their commitment to the Premier League’s Fan Engagement Standard (FES), introduced last March and designed to reinforce a club’s commitment to ensuring long-term meaningful engagement with supporters.

Everton’s 2023-24 Fan Engagement Plan was published on 31 August and sets out the Club’s current model for structured engagement with supporters across the globe and the work of the fan-focused departments within the Club, as well as providing a number of goals regarding engagement for the season.

The FAB survey seeks feedback on how familiar supporters are with the Club’s plans and also invites suggestions on areas for development and improvement. The results will be shared with Evertonians and with senior members of Everton’s hierarchy.

The survey is active and will run until 23:59 (BST) on Wednesday 25 October 2023.

Dave Kelly, Chair of the FAB said, “Supporters are the lifeblood of any football club and that is no different for Everton. Involving, listening to, understanding and working with this Club’s greatest asset – our fanbase – will be fundamental to any future success.

“The Club already has a number of established channels to engage with supporters which it explains in its Plan. The intention of this survey is to better understand what the wider fanbase knows about the Plan and, more importantly, to get their views and ideas.

“We’ll be sharing the results directly with senior executives at the Club.”

The survey can be found here: www.tiny.cc/FABSurveyOct23

