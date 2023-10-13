13/10/2023





Amadou Onana helped Belgium qualify for next summer's European Championships with a 3-2 win in Austria, although the Everton midfielder missed the last 12 minutes when he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Former Blues striker Romelu Lukaku scored what proved to be the winner as the Belgians roared into a 3-0 lead in the winner-takes-all qualifier in Vienna, with Dodi Lukebakio scoring a goal in each half.

Konrad Laimer pulled one back and Marcel Sabitzer made it 3-2 with six minutes of the regulation 90 to go but the 10-man Red Devils held on to book their place for the Finals in Germany next year.

Elsewhere, Jordan Pickford was an unused substitute as Sam Johnstone played in goal for England in their friendly against Australia. Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game.

Last night, Nathan Patterson played just over a half for Scotland after coming on for the injured Andrew Robertson but couldn't prevent Spain running out 2-0 winners. Steve Clarke's men remain top of their group, however, and will qualify if Norway fail to beat the Spaniards on Sunday.

