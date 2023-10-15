15/10/2023

Everton Women maintained their impressive record at Anfield with another away victory over neighbours Liverpool thanks to Megan Finnigan's strike.

Just like last season, the captain scored the opener in the women's Merseyside derby but this time it was the only goal.

In front of 23,088 fans, the Blues had suffered an early setback when Lucy Hope was forced off with an ankle injury and the reds scored soon afterwards, only for Missy Bo Kearns’ strike to be ruled out for offside.

However, when Nicoline Sorensen's shot was pushed behind by Rachael Laws, Finnigan rose to head home Katrine Veje’s corner just past the half-hour mark.

Brian Sorensen's team were able to largely keep Liverpool at bay for the remaining hour of the contest, restricting the hosts to just three efforts on goal and claiming their first win of the new season.

The men's team will, of course, be hoping that the women's victory will be a good omen and precursor to this coming Saturday when Sean Dyche's side cross Stanley Park for the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

