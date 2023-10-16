16/10/2023





Farhad Moshiri says he believes more strongly than ever that in 777 Partners he has found the right people to take Everton forward should their takeover of the club gain regulatory approval.

Comments from the Monaco-based businessman who has an agreement in place to sell his 94.1% stake in the Blues to the Florida-based private equity firm were disseminated by Alan Myers, northwest correspondent for Sky Sports in his latest column.

Myers spoke to both Moshiri and Josh Wander, managing partner of 777, although the latter would not be drawn on the specifics of either his buyout of Everton or his company's plans for the club.

Myers reports that it his understanding that 777 Partners have already provided Everton up to £65m in up-front funding for day-to-day running costs as well as the ongoing construction of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock amounts.

"The more time that I have spent with the 777 team, the more my confidence increases that we have found the right people to take the club forward in the modern era," Moshiri is quoted as saying.

"They are highly professional and deliver exactly when they say they will, and I look forward to them achieving all their regulatory approvals and proceeding to completion on the timetable we set."

Wander, meanwhile, addressed the concerns raised by supporters of some of the other clubs in 777 Partners' stable of football clubs that includes Genoa in Italy, Vasco da Gama in Brazil, Standard Liege in Belgium and Hertha Berlin, with protests at 777's ownership staged by supporters of all three of those last three teams.

"We're humble enough to acknowledge that we don't always get everything right the first time and we have learned a lot over the past few years," Wander said.

"At the same time, I would challenge anyone to say we have not improved the sporting and financial performance of every club we've invested in, and done so in a fairly short period of time."

Genoa's CEO, Andres Blazquez, also spoke to Sky Sports News, however, to and explained what 777 Partners have brought to the Serie A club:

"We came into a very chaotic environment, with the coach wanting to go, a roster that was worth nothing, basically made up of many last minute signings which cost over €10m in agents fees, and it was proven later they were worth nothing.

"We have built a team that wants to progress, we didn't build a team just to survive, the goal here is not just to be safe, the goal is to do better than that.

"There were many, many, many issues here. The way things were done here was a very authoritative type of thing, where one person decided everything, what we have done is to create a situation where we brought in new people.

"We are working very hard on the financial side of things and this year, for the first time maybe in Genoa's history, certainly in the recent decades, we will be very close to breaking even by not only controlling costs but also increasing revenues."

Meanwhile, Filippo Grimaldi at Gazzetta Dello Sport who covered the takeover at Genoa told Sky that the new owners have been well received by fans of the club who, in his words, "came from almost 20 years of management which in recent seasons had provided little satisfaction. The arrival of the 777 Partners brought a positive atmosphere of renewal also because it was supported by the results.

"The 777 group arrived in Genoa in autumn 2021 and even though Genoa was relegated to Serie B that year, the following season they first managed the transfer market and the results arrived.

"They achieved immediate promotion to Serie A and, this year they have a decidedly more competitive team than the recent past. Now, there is never less than 32,000 fans at the stadium every home game. That's never happened in the history of the club."

777 Partners' bid to buy Moshiri out at Everton, a process that initial reports suggested could be phased over a period of years, is now at the mercy of the Premier League's Owners and Directors Test, which assessed the suitability of potential buyers to own top flight teams, as well as the Financial Conduct Authority.

A decision either way is expected by the end of the year.

