18/10/2023





The proposed takeover of Everton FC by 777 Partners is reportedly at risk because the Florida-based firm have thus far failed to provide a UK Government regulator with the required audited financial statements.

That's according to Tariq Panja of The New York Times, who reports that, according to "multiple people with direct knowledge of the ... process", the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), one of two bodies alongside the Premier League who must approve 777's buy-out of Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake in the club, submitted a request for the company's financial records earlier this month.

If the firm fail to produce them or at least provide an acceptable explanation for why they can't, it could put their bid to add Everton to their global stable of football clubs at risk of collapse.

That could have serious implications for Everton who have reportedly taken on around £165m in additional debt in the form of loans from MSP Sports Capital, the New York investment firm who came close to purchasing a 25% stake in the club earlier this year, and 777 themselves while still needing additional capital injections to complete the construction of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and meet day-to-day running costs.

Article continues below video content

While there were suggestions last month, when the takeover bid was first reported, that neither the Premier League nor Everton's biggest creditor, Rights & Media Funding, had any qualms about 777 Partners' suitability as owners of one of England's biggest and oldest clubs, Panja's report states that the regulatory bodies "are unsatisfied with the financial statements that have been provided."

The report continues: "In particular, they are uneasy about the failure of 777 Partners to provide up-to-date audited financial records for a holding company whose subsidiaries include not only well-known soccer teams in Belgium, Brazil, Germany and France but also investments in structured finance, insurance, media and airplane leasing."

Beyond those financial records, 777 will need to convince both the Premier League and the FCA that they either have or can raise the necessary funds to complete a buy-out and where that money will come from. In September The Telegraph and The Times in London reported that the total deal could be worth as much as £500m but in posts to the social media platform X, Panja suggested that Moshiri stands to receive only £140m in the sale.

When pressed for comment, the company put out a statement that read: “Out of respect for the process, 777 Partners will not be commenting on the ongoing regulatory approval process for its proposed acquisition of Everton F.C.”

The article in the American newspaper comes in the wake of a fourth investigative piece by Norwegian digital football publication, Josimar, that was released yesterday and which revealed more alleged instances of late payments, mortgage defaults and a failure to pay staff salaries, and also named one creditor to whom the company apparently owes more than £172m.

It also detailed the close association between 777 Partners and A-Cap, a long-time lender to the Miami holding company and which is believed to have been the source of most of 777's buyouts in the ream of football which has seen them acquire majority stakes in Genoa, Hertha Berlin, Standard Liege, Red Star FC and Vasco da Gama.

Quotes sourced from New York Times

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb