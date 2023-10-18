Season › 2023-24 › News Reports: Everton hearing over financial breaches underway this week Lyndon Lloyd 18/10/2023 11comments | Jump to last According to the Daily Mail and The Mirror, the hearing by an independent commission into Everton's alleged breaches of Premier League Profitability and Sustainability rules began behind closed doors this week. The Mail's lead journalist when it comes to stories about the club's financial dealings and the potential for legal challenges from rival clubs, Matt Hughes, and the Mirror's David Maddock claim that the hearing is already underway "in secret". Both report that opening submissions from club representatives and the League were made yesterday and that the hearing is expected to conclude next week. A date of 25 October had originally been mooted by media outlets for when Everton would have learned the ruling from the panel. However, the report suggests that the Premier League aren't expected to publish the verdict and any penalties they may exact on Everton based on the the tribunal's recommendations until "some point next month". Article continues below video content Hughes continues: "Such is the level of secrecy surrounding the process that senior figures at Everton were unaware that the hearing had begun when contacted by Mail Sport earlier today." Everton's case was referred by the Premier League to the commission in March following the publication of the club's annual accounts for the 2021-22 financial year. The League are believed to have found the Blues in breach of spending rules, with some sources speculating that it pertained to a single infraction, possibly related to taxes. There has been no indication of the severity of the punishment the club could be handed but the consenus is that it could range from a hefty fine (thought unlikely given that the League's financial rules are imposed to protect the fiscal health of its member clubs) to a points deduction, with a transfer embargo also among the possibilities. For their part, Everton have insisted that they are confident they have remained compliant with Premier League rules and are expected to point out to the commission that their transfer dealings and expenditure have been under overseen by the League since the summer of 2021. Quotes sourced from Mail Online Reader Comments (11) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Barry Hesketh 1 Posted 18/10/2023 at 19:24:29 The Mail has published another 'exclusive' in relation to the alleged breach of Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules — they didn't let me down, did they? Just a bit quicker off the mark than I thought it would be, I can only assume they will publish some other major exclusive on the eve of the derby or derby day itself. This line jumped out of the report:"Such is the level of secrecy surrounding the process that senior figures at Everton were unaware that the hearing had begun when contacted by Mail Sport earlier today." Tony Everan 2 Posted 18/10/2023 at 19:31:27 So they will “publish the verdict and any sanctions imposed by the tribunal at some point next month”….. So the agony of not knowing could go on another month after the hearing next week. Brent Stephens 3 Posted 18/10/2023 at 19:35:12 Barry,I note the Daily Mail states that "Such is the level of secrecy surrounding the process that senior figures at Everton were unaware that the hearing had begun when contacted by Mail Sport earlier today."And they continue "Mail Sport has learned that the independent commission began on Tuesday, with Everton and the Premier League making opening submissions in a behind-closed-doors hearing that is scheduled to conclude next week."So the Mail believes senior figures at Everton knew nothing about this meeting, and yet Everton representatives were in attendance?Sloppy (Daily Mail – not Barry!). Michael Kenrick 4 Posted 18/10/2023 at 20:20:11 Perhaps Mo the receptionist's replacement hadn't been briefed yet and told the nosy narks from the Daily Mail "I know narthing!" Graham Fylde 6 Posted 18/10/2023 at 20:24:00 The date I think we had all previously seen was 25 October (a week today) — does anyone know where that date originated? Barry Hesketh 7 Posted 18/10/2023 at 20:31:52 Graham @6Everton's alleged breach of the Premier League's financial fair play rules will go before an independent commission on Wednesday, 25 October.The Toffees were referred in March by the Premier League, but specifics of the FFP case were not revealed.Reports say the charge relates to a tax issue surrounding loans for the club's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.Everton have denied wrongdoing and said they were "prepared to robustly defend" their position. — BBC, 15 June 2023Everton referral hearing over alleged breach of financial rules set for 25 OctoberIt's probably not uncommon for documents and a brief summary to be handed over to the committee a bit earlier than the actual date of the hearing. The reference to waiting for an announcement until next month isn't too wild either as 1 November is only a week after the date of the hearing. Brendan McLaughlin 8 Posted 18/10/2023 at 20:42:50 Tony #2,It could possibly be even longer..."at some point next month...but will be guided by the commission, who are not working to any set timeframe." Graham Fylde 9 Posted 18/10/2023 at 21:01:10 Thanks, Barry. I agree about the summary prior to hearing – it's actually stated in the rules that the charge is formally submitted at the time of reference to the commission. Everton then had an initial period to provide a written response before the hearing. I am still surprised the hearing has started when all indications were it kicked off next week! It's probably too close to a conspiracy theory that they have brought it forward to facilitate the sale with a known outcome?? Barry Rathbone 10 Posted 18/10/2023 at 21:50:43 If true, sounds positive.Surely a public hanging would be the order of the day if they really wanted to get after us. Not that the persecuted want to hear that – martyrdom is addictive. Mike Gaynes 11 Posted 18/10/2023 at 22:28:16 "...senior figures at Everton were unaware that the hearing had begun ..."So nobody told Seamus. But seriously, does that even seem remotely possible? Brendan McLaughlin 12 Posted 18/10/2023 at 22:43:24 Actually Mike #11I can see Sean Dyche (pretty senior) not being particularly interested in /aware of the nitty gritty of the hearing...only the outcome.Perhaps the pesky derby is distracting him!