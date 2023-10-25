25/10/2023

Updated The Premier League have reportedly recommended to the independent commission into Everton's alleged breach of Profitability and Sustainability rules that the club be docked up to 12 points as punishment.

According to an "exclusive" from The Telegraph, the League want the penalty to be severe should the panel agree that the Blues flouted spending rules based on the club's annual accounts for the 2021/22 financial year. And according to The Times, the decision could affect the price that 777 Partners pay should their takeover bid pass the approval process later this year.

Though Everton recorded significantly reduced losses, their deficit over the rolling three-year period ran to £304m, almost three times more than the permitted £105m.

The club have attributed a significant portion of those losses to the outsized impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the costs of building the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and, having had their transfer activity overseen by the Premier League for the past two years, they insist they were in compliance.

Article continues below video content

The report in The Times suggests, however, that the alleged breach relates to "a number of adjustments made to disclosed losses, of which one is interest payable on loans to build the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock."

Everton said they would “robustly defend” their position to the panel and experts on football finances suggest that the club are likely to appeal any penalty, potentially dragging the process out for many more months.

While the Telegraph's report suggests that the Blues could face a maximum penalty of 12 points, the panel could instead impose a fine, transfer embargo, or both. Their ruling is expected "soon" and, assuming the punishments aren't suspended, The Times say any points deduction would be imposed immediately.

A 12-point deduction could have devastating consequences for Everton given how close they came to being relegated in each of the last two seasons and would in itself represent a financial penalty, even if Sean Dyche and his team were able to surmount the huge handicap, given that every position in the table is worth around £2.6m.

The Premier League's recommendation could also have significant implications for Manchester City who have been charged on 115 counts of breaking finance rules themselves, and Chelsea who are also under investigation.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb