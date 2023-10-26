26/10/2023





Abdoulaye Doucouré has opened talks with Everton over a two-year extension to his contract, with the option to add a third that would keep him at the club until 2026.

Fabrizio Romano was the first to tweet the news this afternoon, suggesting that an agreement was very close.

The Athletic and another transfer insider, The Bobble, have also confirmed that talks are underway between the Toffees and the Mali international whose existing terms are up next summer, with the club having exercised an option to extend his original contract by one season.

Doucouré was signed from Watford in the summer of 2020 for £20m and, after falling out of favour under Frank Lampard last season, has become an integral part of Sean Dyche's team this term.

Article continues below video content

He is joint leading scorer with Dominic Calvert-Lewin with three goals.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb