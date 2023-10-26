Season › 2023-24 › News Doucouré in talks over new deal at Everton Lyndon Lloyd 26/10/2023 50comments | Jump to last Abdoulaye Doucouré has opened talks with Everton over a two-year extension to his contract, with the option to add a third that would keep him at the club until 2026. Fabrizio Romano was the first to tweet the news this afternoon, suggesting that an agreement was very close. The Athletic and another transfer insider, The Bobble, have also confirmed that talks are underway between the Toffees and the Mali international whose existing terms are up next summer, with the club having exercised an option to extend his original contract by one season. Doucouré was signed from Watford in the summer of 2020 for £20m and, after falling out of favour under Frank Lampard last season, has become an integral part of Sean Dyche's team this term. Article continues below video content He is joint leading scorer with Dominic Calvert-Lewin with three goals. Reader Comments (50) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Colin Glassar 1 Posted 26/10/2023 at 19:50:56 Doucouré on his day is unplayable for friend and foe alike. He's very unpredictable which I actually like about him. Pete Neilson 2 Posted 26/10/2023 at 19:52:17 What have we done to deserve this? Surely not. Tony Everan 3 Posted 26/10/2023 at 19:57:49 Good news, get him signed up, he's an asset to the squad. Ten much needed goals looks like a fair target this season from his preferred advanced role. Physically he looks still at his peak so I think the 1-year deal plus the option for another is the right call from Kevin Thelwell. Robert Tressell 4 Posted 26/10/2023 at 20:19:22 Sensible. He is effective without being especially good (just imagine Sigurdsson, Cahill or Fellaini in that position) and still in good condition. Gueye, Alli and Gomes will all leave in June so we're very short on numbers in midfield. Giving Doucoure another year might allow us time to develop a youth player of real talent. Paul Kernot 5 Posted 26/10/2023 at 20:48:04 At £20mil, he's one of very few that has provided a half-decent return on the investment.As Robert says, hopefully he'll become a squad player, backing up a younger, better replacement. Tony Everan 6 Posted 26/10/2023 at 20:53:01 Robert, I think it's more likely we will have to find one. I'd like a feisty creative No10 like Gibbs-White who was a target for Thelwell until he found out that he only had an oversized whiskey bottle full of 5ps to spend. Still I think he will be on the lookout for such a player on bargain deal. It will be interesting to see any options you come up with, Robert. Tony Abrahams 7 Posted 26/10/2023 at 21:01:41 I still think McNeil could become a decent Number 10, and as much as I like Doucoure's energy, he does at times run down a few blind alleys, imo. Because of his great energy, I'd like to see if he could play out wide, and especially because I'd also like Dyche to try and find out if Beto and Calvert-Lewin could develop a very powerful partnership. Andy Meighan 8 Posted 26/10/2023 at 21:28:24 Say what what you want about Doucoure.And by god he does look clumsy at times, but he gets goals from midfield and that's something we've missed since Sigurrdson was wrongly elbowed from the club.Not the most graceful of players but look at his goals input compared to the so-called highly coveted Onana and the misfiring Idrissa Gueye… no contest really, is there?Yes, I'd keep him. As much as he is clumsy and does frustrate, he has got a goal in him. Colin Malone 9 Posted 26/10/2023 at 22:10:50 Swap him and Onana. Laurie Hartley 10 Posted 26/10/2023 at 22:24:51 I like Doucoure very much. For me he is first player on the team sheet in this current squad. He is a leader. Mal van Schaick 11 Posted 26/10/2023 at 22:29:23 If he stays still long enough to sign the contract.Can't fault the effort, and he has scored some important goals for us. Perhaps Dyche can tweak his game a little to be less wasteful and more productive. Bill Gienapp 12 Posted 26/10/2023 at 22:50:17 Ideally we'd be looking to upgrade, but given our situation, keeping Doucoure on board is sensible. He's been highly effective since Dyche arrived and I don't think expecting him to reach double figures in goals this season is at all unrealistic. Jonathan Oppenheimer 13 Posted 26/10/2023 at 23:03:10 One also has to wonder whether a possible transfer ban influences this decision. If it turns out we can’t sign new players, it’s a no-brainer.He’s not ideal at his age to be in our starting XI in the next few years, but he never stops working and as others have said, has goals in him. Given all that, I support this decision, even if we’re probably overpaying a bit. Paul Birmingham 14 Posted 26/10/2023 at 23:14:21 For me, it's a sensible decision, all considered with business affairs of the club, and provides unity in the Everton squad. Paul Kossoff 15 Posted 26/10/2023 at 23:34:47 He's just signed a new contract in May didn't he? Bloody hell, I used to laugh at clubs giving new contracts to players that have only been there a season, but six months!Everton must be panicking thinking that if we get relegated or a transfer ban, we will have to keep the players that should be getting replaced. He's not that good to be giving a 31-year-old a near 3-year contract. Desperate times, oh and who is sanctioning this? Matt Traynor 16 Posted 26/10/2023 at 23:47:15 Paul #15, I think it was a 1-year extension triggered by the club, not a new contract per se. Had Frank stayed, he'd have left on a free. Derek Knox 17 Posted 27/10/2023 at 01:02:14 Agree with most, on his day he is definitely an asset… but those days are too far apart for my liking. Can't fault his effort generally but he is prone to blind-alley play and struggles to control sometimes simple balls. However, the position we are in, we have to consider the players we have, as we can't afford to let many more leave. Always feel Dwight McNeil will get even better once in a settled position and team, that extends to Jack Harrison and James Garner too.Matt @15, are you still in the UK or have you returned to the Philippines? Dupont Koo 18 Posted 27/10/2023 at 01:17:10 Unless it involves a significant pay-cut from his current 6 figures weekly wages (the bigger the paycut, the better), I don't see this extension would age well at all for someone who is on the wrong side of 30, has a sub-par Football IQ and relies on his athleticism that will certainly decline over the age of the extension. In fact, his legs can be gone anytime from now, and as soon as they are gone, his lack of Football IQ and technique would ill-equip him to be a deep-lying playmaker (like how Gareth Barry delivered for us), and he would become another contract albatross that we cannot seem to escape during the Moshiri reign. Any new money spending on Doucouré beyond his current contract expiry of 30 June (new salary & sign-on bonus) would not be money well spent. Don't forget his presence in the team would also block another youngster to come into the lineup (Quick tangent: I hold the opinion that he literally blocks Beto from playing with Calvert-Lewin).He did indeed save us from relegation with his timely goals but it doesn't mean we need to give him a contract extension as a pre-retirement gift. My first doubt as a member of the #ThelwellBrigade. Pre-emptive Grade: D+ David Morgan 19 Posted 27/10/2023 at 02:56:25 Can't pass a ball but can smash it in the net and runs all day, weirdest midfielder ever. Kind of best suited as a support striker, I suppose. He deserves a contract for keeping us up last season. Mike Gaynes 20 Posted 27/10/2023 at 04:46:43 I'm all for this. Nobody plays harder or with more passion. Nobody does our shirt prouder.Yeah, it would be nice if he could pass or dribble. But he plays with huge heart and scores huge goals, and he never backs down. Matt Traynor 21 Posted 27/10/2023 at 05:47:34 Derek #17, back in the land of Balut, cheap grog and 6am karaoke - hopefully catch up next trip in March 24. Bob Parrington 22 Posted 27/10/2023 at 06:50:24 Well, can't blame Billy K for this! RIP Bill.I'm on the 'keep' side with Doucouré. He brings energy and excitement to the side and some goals from midfield, which has already been mentioned. Paul Hewitt 23 Posted 27/10/2023 at 06:52:57 A footballer that can't pass. Like a boxer that can't punch. And we keep him. No wonder we're in the mess we are in. Robert Tressell 24 Posted 27/10/2023 at 07:39:02 Tony # 6, if we do get a high quality new number 10 in the Gibbs-White mould, then there's a good chance he will be a complete unknown. Like the teenager Uzun whom we are linked with (along with about 30 other clubs) who is doing very well for Nuremberg in the German 2nd tier. Basically, high talent players who will need a year or two (and possibly a loan) before we see what they can do. There's plenty of options out there.To those calling for a Beto / DCL partnership, I don't really get it. Dyche incorrectly gets called a dinosaur tactically (just on the occasions we lose, mind you) but this really would be a dinosaur move. It is far too easy for the opposition to create overloads and open up passing lanes against a team set up this way now - and there's a good reason why it went out of fashion about 20 years ago or more. Eddie Dunn 25 Posted 27/10/2023 at 08:21:54 We need him, and his goals. His passing is often wayward but his engine and heart are incredible. That amazing goal that kept us up shows that he has plenty to offer especially if we are slapped with a transfer embargo. Steve Brown 26 Posted 27/10/2023 at 08:38:01 5 goals last season and 3 this season to date in a squad seriously short of scoring power. Sometimes, his control and passing drives me mad but I think we should tie him to a longer contract. As a minimum, it would ensure resale value on a player who cost us 22 million. Christopher Timmins 27 Posted 27/10/2023 at 08:41:25 If you set up to play in a way that incorporates what he does best, work rate and some goals, he's fine. Pete Neilson 28 Posted 27/10/2023 at 08:43:28 A few goals don’t make up for the many games where he has been woeful. Working hard should be a minimum prerequisite and while he fulfils this in some games his severe limitations as a footballer won’t be overcome at his age. He’s been a senior player in one of the worst Everton teams witnessed in living memory. He’s more part of the problem than the solution. On existing contracts, concentrate on keeping the younger players in the squad who still have potential. Well run clubs have recruitment planning in place allowing them to avoid having such makeweight players in their teams just for the sake of expediency. Lester Yip 29 Posted 27/10/2023 at 08:48:34 Sensible move. We don't even know if there's a transfer embargo. Better to make sure we secure enough players to survive this and next season. Ben King 30 Posted 27/10/2023 at 09:01:37 Great move.He’s not brilliant but the stats say he’s a stand out player for where we are currently. We need goals and you can make a good argument to say they we’d have gone down last season without Doucs. We have to face it that this era is similar to when Duncan played for us: we were crap then and we’re crap now. Duncan was a shining light because he was the best of a bad bunch. At the moment we’re fighting relegation for a 3rd season in a row and Doucs’ goals could be vital to getting us safe. Good forward thinking from the club. Well done Kevin Thelwell! Tony Abrahams 31 Posted 27/10/2023 at 09:11:58 Interesting point Robert, but it worked for Leicester, when they won the EPL league.Tactics are very important, but so is getting the most out of your squad of players, and with a manager now being able to use five subs, then surely that must mean teams don’t have to be so rigid for the whole game now?Imagine Beto and DCL, showed that they could be a very effective partnership (the jury is out on this one) would you continue to worry about the opposition, or would you prefer to concentrate on what your own players can do?Watching the game against Liverpool, then one thing that was evident to me is that our present set-up isn’t quite right, and when our highest midfielder went forward, he often ended up running down a blind alley, possibly because he was outnumbered, and never had anyone to pass the ball to. I do agree with you about the overload Robert, because it’s a brilliant tactic, and definitely the hardest thing to defend in football, imo, and it frustrates me watching football nowadays because most teams prefer the big switch of play, which is rarely as effective imo!Dyche sometimes condenses the pitch too much imo, which enables anyone to hit that big switch, (rather than the overload) so I’m sure with practice, any system could work against most teams? Robert Tressell 32 Posted 27/10/2023 at 09:40:40 Tony # 31, Leicester did not play a traditional 4-4-2 and did not use a target man, let alone 2. Vardy essentially played up front on his own and the ridiculously hard-working Okazaki adjusted his position between attack, midfield and flanks to create overloads and ensure Leicester were not outnumbered in midfield. The formation was more like a 4-5-1 / 4-3-3 / 4-4-1-1 in practice. I think you do need to worry about the opposition at this level, too. Especially all you have to offer is long balls because you're outnumbered in midfield by more sophisticated teams. Steve Griffiths 33 Posted 27/10/2023 at 09:44:19 Colin (9), who for? Are you aware of the current position we find ourselves in? Yes, Doucouré gives the ball away cheaply at times but has and continues to score vital goals. Onana is one of the brightest young midfield talents in Europe and has arguably been our best player in the last two games, so maybe he is maturing and getting to grips with English football. I'm intrigued as to who you think we could straight swap these two players for and which players would come and, if not a straight swap, then where the money would come from to replace them? Doucouré would leave on a free, so no income from him. Onana would bring in £50-60M but it would cost that amount to replace him and I would assume the club would simply use the majority of the fee to pay off debts. Dave Abrahams 34 Posted 27/10/2023 at 09:48:53 Paul (23),I think Doucouré has scored some knockout goals for us has plenty of energy,makes loads of mistakes but justifies a 1-year extension to his contract. For me anyway, he'd always be in this present team because he's needed more than any of the other central midfield players, that's how poor the central midfield is. Jack Convery 35 Posted 27/10/2023 at 10:09:24 This is Everton taking out an insurance policy in case we receive a transfer ban. If he went for nothing, it would cost us more to replace him than the wages we will pay him and that's if we could sign someone. It also means, should we get no transfer ban and investment actually comes into the club, we can get some money for him. I think that makes sense! Paul Cherrington 36 Posted 27/10/2023 at 10:21:01 While I like this player and am grateful for his part in keeping us up over the last few seasons, I'm not sure about this news. I just think he holds the team back a bit as a Number 10 and we need someone with much better passing, control, vision and creativity in that position. He is also not really that good at marking, tackling or tracking opponents for a midfielder. He definitely has his plus points but I think we need an upgrade to move forward. Tony Abrahams 37 Posted 27/10/2023 at 10:49:50 I think that's how we played under Walter Smith when he paired Ferguson and Campbell for a bit, Robert. I'm not advocating the constant use of the long ball though, and I wouldn't just expect them to be two statues (instead of one – like Beto was against Arsenal and Calvert-Lewin was at Anfield).No formation is outdated if you can get the players well drilled. Jerome Shields 38 Posted 27/10/2023 at 10:53:47 There is no option but to give Doucouré a new contract, given what we know of Everton's current circumstances. He is an end-to-end midfielder who flicks rather than passes, but he can finish if given the opportunity. Christine Foster 39 Posted 27/10/2023 at 11:09:29 Some interesting points, it's apparent looking at the last few games:1. Liverpool targeted us every time we had a corner. 3/4 players would hit us fast on the break storming through midfield. We were lucky twice that they didn't score. They should have. 2. Defensively too narrow condensing the centre of the park but leaving wide players able to attack and easily overlap us. With Young targeted and Patterson, Mykolenko constantly making last-ditch tackles as we are not doubling up.3. Garner's only position is centre-midfield, he doesn't track back well enough and leaves the door open. 4. Doucouré has been playing alongside Iwobi too long, he is not a creative midfielder, not a stopper and not good enough as a striker. He has a bit of all three but honestly, a make-do-with player, capable of goals but too often cannot find a final pass.5. We miss a fullback who can cross a ball; come back, Seamus! Calvert-Lewin had Digne and Coleman; Young's delivery is appalling and Patterson's non-existent. 6. McNeil works hard but has looked knackered after 60 minutes. Danjuma is a bit like a square peg, round hole… not clicking yet.7. Beto, looks as though he could make an impact if he could just get on the same wavelength as Dyche or his team mates.8. Branthwaite has adapted well and looks at home thank goodness.Funny thing is, you can almost see Dyche's plan, but execution is a bit hit and miss, partly because we are playing some out of position, some not good enough etc – a real make do with what you have. So we will get some good results and some random fails… mid-table beckons! John Raftery 40 Posted 27/10/2023 at 11:14:11 Interesting our better players are often seen as a problem by some fans. Doucouré is one of our better players. I doubt we will be able to sign anyone better. In the circumstances we find ourselves offering him a new deal makes sense. Robert Tressell 41 Posted 27/10/2023 at 11:36:36 John # 40, spot on. Of course we all realise Doucoure is not as good as Sigurdsson was in that position – but a high quality player who is ready now (and would be willing to play for us) will cost upwards of £35M.However, for no more than £10M, we could buy and develop an excellent player ready to take Doucouré's spot in a year or so. Niall McIlhone 42 Posted 27/10/2023 at 11:40:44 Doucoure seems to have a very positive mindset, and he has shown self-belief in re-establishing himself in the team after being overlooked by Lampard. I have been critical of his passing skills and his sometimes wayward movement, but under Dyche, he seems to have regained his focus and intensity, and away from home, especially, he is a real asset with his high-energy style on the counter. He is giving his best to our club, unlike some of the players who have come and gone in recent years, he definitely deserves to be in a blue shirt as we move to our new stadium imo. Jim Burns 43 Posted 27/10/2023 at 13:11:01 Paul @ 23 - we'd be in an even bigger mess if he hadn't smashed that superb goal v Palace.Pound for pound – and for all his limitations – one of our better transfer deals versus some of the injury-ridden and heartless shite we've wasted money on in the last few years.On that goal alone worth every cent in very real terms. Dave Abrahams 44 Posted 27/10/2023 at 13:15:26 Definitely not trying to be controversial but, to me, Doucoure has done a lot more for the benefit of Everton than the highly rated, on here, Onana. Mark Murphy 45 Posted 27/10/2023 at 13:52:06 A-men with a massive BIG A to that Dave! IF Onana gives us as much effort and heart as Doucoure does then he’ll be a decent player, sure enough. But can’t fault Doucoure on those qualities! Barry Cowling 46 Posted 27/10/2023 at 16:06:07 It seems the logical, sensible option for us, if someone comes in for him then we get a few quid for him if not then he can certainly do a job for us. But, in my opinion we had the perfect replacement for him that hardly ever got a chance and that was Broadhead, Ive seen a bit of him for Ipswich and I know a few of their fans, also listening to some of the commentators, they all seem to say that he was the stand out player in league 1 last season and right up there with the best in the championship, they all pretty much agree that he is their best and most creative player, and we got a paltry 1.5M, oh and not forgetting he scored on his wales debut. I said at the time I would rather see Dobbin and Simms go and keep Cannon and Broadhead. That probably says enough about the state of our finances Matt Byrne 47 Posted 27/10/2023 at 17:06:44 Goals from midfield are huge. Keep him. Danny O’Neill 48 Posted 27/10/2023 at 18:09:31 I'm okay with him staying. Keep him high up the pitch with midfield cover behind him. He may not be the modern Number 10, but keep him up there and he run around like a headless chicken all day long and will get goals as we've seen. Tony Everan 49 Posted 27/10/2023 at 18:37:03 Robert, doing a bit of reading and watching some clips on Can Uzun. He looks a great prospect for the No 10 position. Still very young: 17, 18 next week but apparently all the Turkish clubs wanted to get him on their books in the summer. (Turkish but born in Germany.) Bayern tracking him too and have already spoken to Nuremberg. Denis Richardson 50 Posted 27/10/2023 at 18:40:09 To be fair, we have loads of players coming to the end of their contracts this season so getting him tied down for another year is a positive. With a possible transfer embargo round the corner, also another good reason. One less to replace next year and we could still sell next summer if, eg, the Saudi League comes calling and we need money.He's also been one of our better players since Dyche came in so good news all round I think. Hopefully we managed to get his £100k/week wages down a bit but I doubt it. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb