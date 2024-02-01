01/02/2024

In contrast to a year ago, expectations that Everton will do any business on Deadline Day are next to zero even though the squad is in desperate need of new faces.

Financially, the club is completely hamstrung by mounting debt and while that crunch could be alleviated by another big-money sale like that of Anthony Gordon in January 2023, Sean Dyche cannot afford to lose a single first-team body.

As it is, he is down in numbers because of injuries to Abdoulate Doucouré, Amadou Onana, Seamus Coleman and now Arnaut Danjuma but even if all were fit, Dyche could really do with some creativity and extra goal threat in the ranks.

If there is to be an incoming player at all, it would almost certainly be on loan and the reported interest in the likes of Hannibal Mejbri and Timothy Weah suggests that Kevin Thelwell has at least been looking for a player to come in on a temporary basis.

Article continues below video content

In terms of outgoings, it would surely only be loan opportunities for players in ranks of the Under-21s if anyone is to depart before the 11pm deadline.

Doucouré was a reported target for Al Ettifaq but that speculation has been played down and there are suggestions that Everton have knocked back an approach from AC Milan for Ben Godfrey.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb