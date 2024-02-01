01/02/2024

Author and lifelong Evertonian Jim Keoghan joins Adam, Lyndon and Paul to chat about his latest book, Everything Everything You Wanted to Know About Everton (But Were Afraid to Ask) which is out now on paperback. They also discuss the goalless draw with Fulham, the upcoming game with Spurs, the club's appeal against the 10-point deduction and whether anyone will come in on Transfer Deadline Day

00:00 Intro and Fulham

17:40 Rating Sean Dyche's performance a year in

27:52 Spurs (H)

35:50 Jim's latest book

46:35 Deadline day deals?

50:40 Everton's appeal

*note: times may vary due to pre-roll advertising

