Dwight McNeil has opened up about how he has juggled his commitment to Everton with his unwavering devotion to his girlfriend, Megan, during the health emergency late last year that ended with her requiring open surgery.

The winger explained that while he was scoring the winning goal for the Toffees at Nottingham Forest in early December, Megan was in hospital after doctors were finally able to pinpoint a large tumour on her ovary as being the source of illness that had been affecting her for quite some time.

She ultimately underwent surgery to remove the tumour and throughout Dwight was by her side when he wasn't training and playing matches during what was a hectic part of Everton's schedule.

As he explained in an interview for the matchday programme recently, “It was a difficult period for us both. I could have had time off to be with her but Meg insisted I went in every day, trained and played. I think we both agreed on that front early on – for my own sanity, really, because she knows how much I love football. That’s what kept me distracted for a few hours at a time. But there’s no getting away from the fact it was a tough time.

“One of the hardest parts was not really knowing what the problem was for a while, but she was really poorly and it was a case of trying to find out what was wrong. It’s the first time in my life things have really changed and because of that you see things from a different perspective. I think I’ve learned a lot in the past few months, on and off the pitch.

“When I left her on Friday night to travel with the lads [to Nottingham], I was reassured that she’ll be fine but you can’t help but worry. Going to sleep that night wasn’t the easiest because you just think about things.

“I spoke to her the day of the game and she seemed in good spirits which put my mind at ease a bit, then, afterwards, she was just really happy that we’d won and I’d scored.

“She stayed in hospital for that full week, so was still in when we played Newcastle and I managed to score another goal. Again, it was nice to bring just a little bit of happiness during that time where there are so many worries flying around. Those goals were for her and I was just really glad to be able to help the team.

“Going into Christmas was really difficult, knowing what was coming up,” McNeil explained. “On the day of the operation, we got to the hospital at around 7am and it was just a case of waiting. I was with her, then she was taken down to have it done at 10.30am and under anaesthetic for just under three hours.

“That was the longest three hours of my life. Your mind is racing. Thankfully, it went really well and she was really well looked after. At around 4pm, it was my time to go to play the City game. I was straight back after the game to stay with her in hospital that night.

“We managed to get out just in time for New Year, so it was nice to have that at home together and now she’s on the recovery side.”

Megan's surgery was successful but she still has weeks of rehabilitation ahead of her as well as further tests to discover if any further treatment is needed. Not surprisingly, Dwight has received received plenty of support from the club during a challenging period in his relatively young life.

"The Club have been really good about the whole situation," he said. "I can’t thank them all enough. The gaffer has been really supportive. He checks on me regularly and the Club have let me know throughout that they would help in any way they possibly can, which has been great for us.

“I told Shay and Tarky, who are my two closest mates, in those early days when we first found out as well. They are both first-class people."

You can read the full interview at evertonfc.com: Part I and Part II, in which he talks more about his time at Goodison Park since joining the Blues from Burnley 18 months ago.

