07/02/2024

The first image showing what the home dressing room at Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has been released as the internal fit-out of the ground continues apace.

Former defensive stalwart, Phil Jagielka, was given a tour of the stadium, including the inside of the stands which are rapidly coming together and he was impressed with what he saw which was a very different setup to the one he was used to during his 12 years at Goodison Park.

“It’s amazing," he told evertonfc.com. "I’ve seen a lot of footage, but not been able to get here until now and it’s going to be something special. Totally different, but very special!

“The dressing room here looks a bit different than that one we’ve been used to at Goodison, so this is fantastic and what they are able to do here, with the facilities, brings Everton to the place it needs to be.

“I was excited to come here and couldn’t fathom how much it had evolved from nothing, but the size of it is breathtaking," Jagielka continued with regard to Everton Stadium as a whole which is on course to be completed by the end of this year.

“We’ve all been itching to get here, as quickly as possible while, at the same extent, not really wanting to leave Goodison but if everything is going to be as it looks, it’s going to be an amazing place to call home and, hopefully, somewhere we can build good memories.”

According to the official website, the home changing room will be spacious and circular and feature a large central island that will include various technological aspects to aid the management team, as shown in the first artist's impression.

