09/02/2024

The Chief Executive of the Premier League, Richard Masters, remains insistent that Everton were treated fairly and impartially by the independent commission and sanctions process that saw the club deducted a historic 10-point penalty last November.

As such, he says he won't release either his witness statement to the independent commission or Premier League board minutes relating to the charges against Everton.

Following a hearing in Westminster held by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Masters was formally requested by the committee's chair, Dame Caroline Dineage, to clarify certain comments he made in that hearing.

Dame Dineage wrote to Masters asking him specifically to clarify what he meant when he made referenced “small clubs" in the Premier League and she requested greater detail on the sanctions framework itself.

On the issue of his small clubs gaffe, Masters said:

“Everton and Nottingham Forest are valued and respected members of the Premier League. Both clubs enjoy successful histories, have strong and passionate fanbases, and make a significant contribution not just to the Premier League’s vibrant competition, but also to their cities and local communities.

"By reflecting the committee member’s framing of the question, I did not intend to suggest otherwise. It would be incorrect to infer from this that there is any unfair treatment based on club size, as suggested in the committee’s media statement. Indeed, the point I made was the opposite, in that the Premier League board applies the rules consistently, irrespective of the club in question.”

Where releasing the minutes of internal discussions within the League regarding how Everton came to be charged and penalised, Masters said that he would not comply with the request.

“As the committee will appreciate, being a private business, it is not our practice to provide or publish minutes of Premier League Board Meetings," he wrote. "Nor are we able to publish submissions the Premier League Board or executive make as part of confidential legal proceedings.

“At all times during this process, the Premier League has sought to treat the club fairly and with respect. Of course, as the competition organiser and administrator, it is also our role to ensure fairness for clubs that have adhered to the rules. That means enforcing our rulebook consistently and impartially.”

