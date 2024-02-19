18/02/2024

Graeme Sharp, Peter Reid, Mike Lyons, Kevin Ratcliffe are just some of the illustrious Everton names engraved on the Dixie Dean Memorial Trophy – a coveted piece of silverware awarded to ‘players in the great tradition’. Now, Séamus Coleman has been added to the pantheon of holders, when presented with the trophy at a packed Everton FC Heritage Society event, held at Goodison Park on 16 February.

Established in 1980 by the Liverpool Echo in the wake of the death of the legendary Everton centre-forward, the Dixie Dean Memorial Trophy was intended to recognise footballers and managers with Merseyside links who made a meaningful contribution to the sport. It was won by a mixture of Everton FC, Liverpool FC (e.g. Ian Callaghan and Ian Rush) and Tranmere Rovers (e.g. Johnny King) luminaries until the instigation of the Bill Shankly Memorial Award in 1996, saw the Dean trophy become solely Toffees-focused.

In recent years, it has been overseen by the Heritage Society, under the guidance of Ken Rogers, with the support of the Dean family. Graeme Sharp was awarded it for a second time in 2018, followed by John Hust in 2019. The selection of our talismanic and long-serving skipper from Killybegs as the next recipient has proved universally popular.

It was fitting that Dave Watson, another great Everton captain, and past holder of the Dixie Dean Trophy, was there to make the presentation on behalf of the Heritage Society. Recognising the importance of the award, ‘Waggy’ had made the 350-mile round-trip from Newcastle to do the honours.

Séamus, like Dixie Dean, had represented both Sligo Rovers and Everton, so it was fitting that a warm message of congratulation sent by the Connacht club was read out. Having watched a montage of career highlights (produced by Mike and Lewis Royden), the Irishman told Ken Rogers, MC for the night, about his undying commitment to the Toffees. The audience were also treated to having Dave Watson, Graham Stuart, Ian Snodin and Derek Temple on stage, reflecting on Séamus’s immense contribution to the Club, as well as chatting about their own playing careers. There was also a video tribute to the recently departed John Hurst, which was appreciated by all, including John’s wife and daughters.

A full report on this wonderful evening of Evertonia, accompanied by many images, can be found on the Everton FC Heritage Society’s website.

