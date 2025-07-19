Hello Everyone,

Jamie here from AJ Hudson's Public House and the Chicago Evertonians supporters group. The pub is located at 3801 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60613.

Quick bit about myself, I'm an expat living in Chicago for the past 35 years and I've owned AJ Hudson's for 32 of them. I've supported Everton for the past 55 years and I'm also a season ticket holder at Goodison and next season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

This is just a little heads up as to what's happening on the Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday in Chicago for those who are traveling.

Monday 28th: There's a welcoming gathering and Q&A session up at AJ Hudson's starting around 6 pm, there will be a few ex-players joining us, Inchy, Leon and Diamond are the ones for sure and maybe a couple of others.

Tuesday 29th: Boat Cruise on Lake Michigan, tickets are available through the club's website. There will be Seamus, Dan Meis, Alan Irvine, Bainsey & Diamond acting as your cruise directors. I will say that the Chicago skyline is second to none from out on the lake.

Wednesday 30th (game day): AJ Hudson's will be open at 10 am serving breakfast. Paddy Boyland from The Athletic will be doing an Everton-related podcast from the pub in the early afternoon.

We will be running buses to and from Soldier Field for the game, the cost of the bus is $10 return. The return bus will leave the stadium 30 minutes after our game is over — we won't be staying for the Bournemouth - Man Utd game.

To sign up for the bus, you'll need to email loran.mcdonald@gmail.com and he'll give you his PayPal information.

Best, Jamie. UTFT

