Season › 2024-25 › News "I don't have the players which I need and what I want" Michael Kenrick 31/07/2025 6comments David Moyes once agian pulled no punches in his post-match assessment after the defeat to West Ham Utd in the second Premier League Summer Series friendly, accuratley describing where things stand in terms of squad re-building and pre-season conditioning for the diminutive group of players he has at his disposal. Moyes admitted that his side hadn't been good enough in the final third before reiterating his frustrations with Everton's inadequate transfer activity. "I'm not overly concerned because I don't have the players which I need and what I want," he said. "It was never really about coming here and winning." "Until we get better players back, until we add to the squad, we are always going to struggle, no matter who we are up against." "And obviously, we're up against it right from the start. We knew before we came [to the US] we were going to be really up against it. "We wanted to have the players in a lot sooner, especially coming here, I knew we were going to be incredibly short." Once again, Moyes left most of his young substitutes from the Under-21s sitting on the bench unused — sending a clear message that he does not think they are good enough to compete against Premier League opposition. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Andrew Merrick 1 Posted 31/07/2025 at 09:55:16 This is a tour de farce...No squad building, no confidence building, no squad gelling, no way are we prem ready on the back of this.Even if we do get a few new players in the next fortnight, it will be October before we see if they are a team or not, so, so disappointed to watch the New Everton. Barry Williams 2 Posted 31/07/2025 at 10:04:23 The team that will start the season will roughly be the same team that ended last season so well, minus Doucoure (who could be harder to replace than people think). So, the optimist in me says that things could be okay as long as we get the squad numbers in - which given that Everton are in a better position than this time last year - might be more than possible - though maybe not quite to the standard that Moyes wants. I think more loan signings will be the key and a few surprises, albeit a little more into the preseason/season than ideal. Then again, who knows!?!?!?!? But what is certain - more quality is needed for the squad and competition ASAP! Craig Scott 3 Posted 31/07/2025 at 10:16:11 You manage with what you have Davey, that's your job. No good publicly moaning that you don't have the players you want. That's a conversation with the chairman/owners behind closed doors. It's like saying "I don't have players of the calibre of Liverpool's or City's so that's why we're not winning ". Suck it up and do what you did last season. Joe McMahon 4 Posted 31/07/2025 at 10:17:15 We may (at last) have the new stadium, but we still have the old Everton. When do we get concerned? Mihir Ambardekar 5 Posted 31/07/2025 at 10:21:12 Few positives are the fact we have players getting minutes. Good to see Armstrong getting impressing & Tarkowski got some precious minutes. 1st game of the season the least we can expect is a squad that won against Newcastle to start. Yes there wont be Doucoure but thats a great opportunity for Armstrong and Isaac Heath who is getting minutes. My only concern is the lack of depth. We should not lose ground in first few games of the season and then make a comeback. Tony Hughes 6 Posted 31/07/2025 at 10:25:35 Who would have a thought an under prepared Everton pre season. Them bears still shitting in the woods??