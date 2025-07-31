31/07/2025





David Moyes once agian pulled no punches in his post-match assessment after the defeat to West Ham Utd in the second Premier League Summer Series friendly, accuratley describing where things stand in terms of squad re-building and pre-season conditioning for the diminutive group of players he has at his disposal.

Moyes admitted that his side hadn’t been good enough in the final third before reiterating his frustrations with Everton's inadequate transfer activity.

“I’m not overly concerned because I don’t have the players which I need and what I want,” he said. “It was never really about coming here and winning.”

“Until we get better players back, until we add to the squad, we are always going to struggle, no matter who we are up against.”

“And obviously, we’re up against it right from the start. We knew before we came [to the US] we were going to be really up against it.

“We wanted to have the players in a lot sooner, especially coming here, I knew we were going to be incredibly short.”

Once again, Moyes left most of his young substitutes from the Under-21s sitting on the bench unused — sending a clear message that he does not think they are good enough to compete against Premier League opposition.

