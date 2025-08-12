12/08/2025

Solihull Moors 1 - 2 Everton U21s





Everton Under-21s began their National League Cup campaign this evening with an excellent comeback win over Solihull Moors at Damson Park.

The National League Cup – restructured last season to introduce Premier League 2 teams – sees the Toffees take on Solihull Moors, Tamworth, Brackley Town and Rochdale in the group stage.

The home side got on the scoreboard with a really good strike by Fin Holmes into the top corner that beat George Pickford all hands down. Everton struggled to get back into the game, with Issac Heath hitting the bar before the break.

Kingsford Boyake went off injured just before the break, being replaced by Braiden Graham, who scored two excellent goals late in the second half after being put through by great work from midfield.

For the first goal, he took advantage of a defender, who slipped and lost the ball, to toe-poke it past the keeper low into the corner:

76' GOAL! Excellent move from Everton and some persistence from Braiden Graham ends with the youngster firing home from inside the box.



[1-1] #EFCU21 pic.twitter.com/Gss3YlY387 — Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) August 12, 2025

And in the last minute, he grabbed a second to secure a win for Everton and avoid the penalty shoot-out, finishing with a fine dinked chip over the goalkeeper:

90' GOAL! Braiden Graham bags a brace with a lovely dinked finish after another excellent move from the Blues!



[1-2] #EFCU21 pic.twitter.com/0x3Orj1ENM — Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) August 12, 2025

Everton U21s: G Pickford; Finney, Tamen, Thomas (59' Van Schoor), Samuels-Smith; Bates, J Patterson, Boakye (43' Graham), Heath (60' Morgan), Clarke (60' Beaumont-Clark), Okoronkwo.

Subs not Used: Barnsley, Moonan, Davis.

