Season › 2024-25 › News Everton sign goalkeeper Tom King from Wolves Michael Kenrick 15/08/2025 18comments | Jump to last Everton have signed goalkeeper Tom King from Wolves to provide additional experienced cover for Jordan Pickford, after having lost both Jao Virginia and Asmir Begovic in the summer. The 30-year-old goalkeeper has done the rounds of lower-league clubs as he built his career at Millwall, Newport County, Salford City, and Northampton Town before spending the past two seasons at Wolves where he made his Premier League debut last May against Brentford, his only game in the top flight. While at Milwall for 5 seasons, he was loaned out to Welling United, Braintree Town, Stevenage and Wimbledon. He racked up the most appearances for Salford City. In 64 matches between 2021 and 2023, he kept 26 clean sheets for the Manchester-based outfit. King becomes the seventh signing of the summer for the Toffees, who had earlier brought in Mark Travers from Bournemouth to provide competition to Jordan Pickford in goal. This could mean that the future for Harry Tyrer will be away from Everton, either through loan or transfer. Reader Comments (18) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jack Convery 1 Posted 15/08/2025 at 17:30:34 Transfer Market have Tom King valued at £200,000. That's 2 thirds of Jack's weekly wage. He is 30, has 1 Welsh Cap and stands at 1.94m. He's played for 9 teams, not counting spells as a youth player with Man Utd and Crystal Palace. He's made 1 Premier League appearance and his most appearances were for Salford - 64 games. He has played more games in League Two, than any other division / competition - 123 games. In total he has played 222 games. He is very much a 3rd choice keeper. No doubt this will mean Harry Tyrer either being sold or loaned out. Billy Shears 2 Posted 15/08/2025 at 17:51:35 A Goalie... really?We need a right back,right winger (2), central midfielder & an experienced striker too! Simon Dalzell 3 Posted 15/08/2025 at 18:23:59 We make a couple of superb signings and then things grind to a halt. Typical Everton Dithering. Pay the Dibling Money! This will cost us league places and therefore millions of pounds. False economy as usual. Colin Glassar 4 Posted 15/08/2025 at 18:25:39 More goalies to sit on the bench? Brilliant!!! Mike Gaynes 5 Posted 15/08/2025 at 18:31:31 Colin, we don't need three keepers?Simon, two major signings in 7 days (and one minor one) is how you define "things grind to a halt"??? I think you've locked up Odd Post Of The Day and it's only dinnertime. Gareth Price 6 Posted 15/08/2025 at 18:32:32 Good to see the recruitment team have a grasp of the issues in the first XI… Martin Farrington 7 Posted 15/08/2025 at 18:33:32 Well said everyone. We have bought a goalie, why do we need yet another??? Our academy keepers (U21) must be really disheartened. We have at least 3 of them. There was one called Pickford (no relation), I don't know what happened to him. Typical Everton. Don't fill the desperately needed positions. But waste money on places we just don't need. And if I am correct, there is an exemption in the rules for keepers. So if Pickford gets a long-term injury, the club are allowed to go loan one on top of the squad they have. Bloody pay for Dibling and some defenders at right- and left-back. Muppets! Colin Glassar 8 Posted 15/08/2025 at 18:37:49 Mike,We probably do need 3 goalies (1 to sit on the bench) but we are screaming out for a right-back and a right-winger. Many of us are frustrated because this has been a problem for years now and is not, apparently, being solved. We should've kept Begovic. Mike Gaynes 9 Posted 15/08/2025 at 18:52:38 Colin, I'm sure those two problems are being worked on, and remember, it hasn't been a years-long problem for this recruitment team -- they just started. As for Begovic, apparently Moyes shares my opinion of him... not good enough to count on. I used to call him Bungles Begovic, although I will readily concede he has done well with us. Martin, George Pickford is only 17, so I don't think he's had time to get disappointed. And as for Jordan's possible heir apparent, do you think Tyrer would rather have a loan back to League One, where he played 38 superb games last season, or sit on the bench and watch Pickford?As Jack says, King's signing is Tyrer's ticket to a full season of action -- which a young keeper desperately needs. Kevin Prytherch 10 Posted 15/08/2025 at 18:54:10 Harry Tryer needs a loan to a Championship club at minimum. He’s about 22 now and should be pushing Pickford very soon.It’s better for us, and Tryer, if he spends a year in the Championship rather than being 3rd choice. Ryan Holroyd 11 Posted 15/08/2025 at 19:00:10 Tryer will be sold I think. He needs to go and play elsewhere. He won’t be a first-choice goalkeeper for a Premier League team. Douglass Lukjanciks will be the one if any of the goalkeepers makes it out of the Academy. Ian Pilkington 12 Posted 15/08/2025 at 19:52:16 What a complete waste of money.Tyrer looked competent in the friendly at Accrington; if he returns on loan to Blackpool, I’m fairly sure that he could be recalled if there was an injury crisis.I still don’t understand why Virginia was released. Ray Roche 13 Posted 15/08/2025 at 19:55:30 Ian, I think Virginia was too good to waste his career on our bench. I would think that he probably wanted to go. Liam Mogan 14 Posted 15/08/2025 at 21:25:59 Good bit of business this. Now we can have 2 keepers on the bench every week again Annika Herbert 15 Posted 15/08/2025 at 21:54:26 Great, yet another keeper… just what we needed.So it's 2 keepers on the bench at Elland Road then? We certainly don't have any problem getting very average keepers over the line. Dave Abrahams 16 Posted 15/08/2025 at 22:15:10 How much did they pay for him? Hard to understand another keeper coming in don’t they trust Travers ? Dennis Stevens 17 Posted 15/08/2025 at 22:17:32 I presume Tyrer will go back out on loan Neil Lawson 18 Posted 15/08/2025 at 22:43:08 3rd keeper for a PL team has to be about the best job in the world. You turn up to training, go home at lunchtime and watch Escape to the County and Pointless, you never actually play but you probably get paid 5k a week or more. Seriously tough life but Tom King has to do it. Hope he copes. 