Everton have signed goalkeeper Tom King from Wolves to provide additional experienced cover for Jordan Pickford, after having lost both Jao Virginia and Asmir Begovic in the summer.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper has done the rounds of lower-league clubs as he built his career at Millwall, Newport County, Salford City, and Northampton Town before spending the past two seasons at Wolves where he made his Premier League debut last May against Brentford, his only game in the top flight.

While at Milwall for 5 seasons, he was loaned out to Welling United, Braintree Town, Stevenage and Wimbledon. He racked up the most appearances for Salford City. In 64 matches between 2021 and 2023, he kept 26 clean sheets for the Manchester-based outfit.

King becomes the seventh signing of the summer for the Toffees, who had earlier brought in Mark Travers from Bournemouth to provide competition to Jordan Pickford in goal. This could mean that the future for Harry Tyrer will be away from Everton, either through loan or transfer.

