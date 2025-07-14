Season › 2024-25 › News Mark Travers – the new backup goalkeeper for Jordan Pickford? Anjishnu Roy 14/07/2025 69comments | Jump to last Rumours suggest that Mark Travers is likely to become the new backup goalkeeper for Jordan Pickford at Everton with some reports even claiming that a move is imminent. According to Alex Crook of talkSPORT and Alexander Smith of the Daily Echo, Travers is set to undergo a medical at Everton today before completing a potential £4m move from Bournemouth. He could end up being the third signing of the summer after Carlos Alcaraz’s loan was made permanent and French striker Thierno Barry was signed from Villarreal. A move to Merseyside will bring an end to a nine-year stay for Travers, who joined the Bournemouth academy in 2016. The 26-year-old made his first-team debut for the club at the age of 19 years and 351 days and became the 15th youngest goalkeeper to appear in the top-flight of English football. Travers kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur and even won the Player of the Match award after making a number of great saves. He was sent on loan to Swindon Town in League One during the 2020/21 campaign and he made eight appearances for them. Following his return to Bournemouth, he became the club’s number one keeper during the 2021/22 season and kept 20 clean sheets in 45 appearances to help them earn a promotion back to the Premier League. Travers was relegated to the number two slot once again the following season after the arrival of Brazilian goalkeeper Neto and he joined Stoke City on loan in 2023. He only played 14 matches for the Potters before being recalled back to his parent club following an ankle injury to Neto in October that year. He remained the second choice for the club behind Kepa Arrizabalaga, on loan from Chelsea, before departing for Middlesbrough on loan again in January 2025 to seek more playing time. Everton are in the market for a backup goalkeeper to provide competition to Pickford after Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia both left the club last month after their contracts ran out. Reader Comments (69) They’ve got a young ish keeper with prem experience at a decent price. Nicely under the radar. Hope this one goes through. It feels like the club are slowly moving through the gears and plugging the gaps in the squad. Hopefully a right back/right winger/CM next but a good understudy for Pickford was absolutely essential. Paul Hewitt 3 Posted 14/07/2025 at 10:53:40 Well unless Pickford is sold this lads going to spend the rest of his Everton career on the bench. Strange decision by travers. Danny O'Neill 4 Posted 14/07/2025 at 11:04:19 We needed a keeper, so if this happens, it's a good move. The life of a back up keeper. He will know what he's walking into. We never know what will have, but although he hasn't suffered much with injuries, Pickford could get injured or even suspended. Those old enough will remember the shock when the invincible Neville Southall got injured as we were closing if for the league title. Bobby Mimms, who knew his place, stepped in and did okay. Some point to Southall's injury as the reason we missed out, but for me, it was more about us having a wobble and a ridiculous run in by Liverpool. We only missed out by 2 points. One game. It still hurts. And the less I say about the FA Cup final, the better. Old wounds.The Bobble is reporting it, so I would expect this will be announced. Eric Myles 5 Posted 14/07/2025 at 11:12:16 Agree Paul, strange, he went out on loan to seek more playing time yet is coming to us to sit behind a guaranteed no. 1.And at still only 26 he has a long playing career ahead of him as a regular starter if he can find the right club. Steve Cotton 6 Posted 14/07/2025 at 11:13:21 I think that the fans are waiting for a statement signing.. possibly Douglas Luiz, or maybe Bakayoko... someone to get the pulse racing Ryan Holroyd 7 Posted 14/07/2025 at 11:44:03 We’ve just signed a French under 21 international for 28m without selling anyone Gavin Johnson 8 Posted 14/07/2025 at 12:13:39 Just seen the fee could rise to £8m with add-ons which would seem a lot for a back-up keeper. Kepa only cost Arsenal £5m. That all said, he probably won't ever play enough to activate the add-ons. Steve Shave 9 Posted 14/07/2025 at 12:18:25 I would have gone for Carson or Gunn on a free, save money for other positions for someone who is just going to sit on the bench. I like Begovic actually, too late for another year? Gavin Johnson 10 Posted 14/07/2025 at 12:22:48 Steve, not sure about Carson as he's getting on now, but Gunn would have been my first choice on a free. I was shocked Norwich let him go. I remember his dad being a good keeper too. Danny O'Neill 11 Posted 14/07/2025 at 12:24:58 I would have liked to have kept Begovic Steve. I was surprised when we let the two keepers go.That's it Gavin. The add ons will include appearances.Travers is young for a keeper and will benefit traing alongside JordonAlso Big Jake and Seamus can help him settle! Steve Shave 12 Posted 14/07/2025 at 12:27:58 Gavin, I grew up watching Norwich with my dad, Brian Gunn was indeed a good keeper. Annika Herbert 13 Posted 14/07/2025 at 12:42:23 Not good business for me at all. If, as seems the case, we have a limited transfer budget, this is 4 million wasted in my opinion.4 million for a goalkeeper not considered good enough for Bournemouth!!? I would have preferred us to keep Virginia. What’s the point in having highly rated young keepers if they are never given a chance? Yes Travets has premiership experience, but it wasn’t good enough for him to keep the position permanently. Disappointed with this transfer Danny O'Neill 14 Posted 14/07/2025 at 12:52:59 Fair enough on the player assessment Annika.But on the transfer budget, we don't know how much there is to spend. The only people who do are TFG, the CEO and accountant's. That will be passed onto the recruitment team so they can prioritise. If the club. Say we can afford the reported £4m on a position we need, then we must be able to. Ryan Holroyd 15 Posted 14/07/2025 at 13:03:35 Plus Danny we won’t be paying the £4m all on one go. Most likely paid over 2 years A £1m a year for ffp Andrew Ellams 16 Posted 14/07/2025 at 13:07:14 I swear if we signed the PSG front line some people would find an issue with it. Ryan Holroyd 17 Posted 14/07/2025 at 13:10:01 Who said he wasn’t good enough for Bournemouth?Btw they finished above Everton for last few seasons Alan J Thompson 18 Posted 14/07/2025 at 13:31:35 Has it ever been explained as to why Virginia left? Was it for 1st team football elsewhere or he wasn't offered a contract, improved or not. Nick White 19 Posted 14/07/2025 at 13:37:18 Always remember Bryan Gunn made his debut for Norwich against us and we scored 4! Josh Horne 20 Posted 14/07/2025 at 13:37:57 I thought Joao Virginia was good backup and, along with Begovic, I was sorry to see them both leave. On the face of it though, this is a good signing with top flight experience and some years ahead of him. I could never really understand why Virginia stayed for as long as he did with almost no game time, similarly puzzling why Travers would want to play a distant second fiddle to Pickford. He must have his reasons, maybe it's simply financial. Annika Herbert 21 Posted 14/07/2025 at 13:42:29 Ryan @ 16, if he was good enough, why was he constantly out on loan?If he was good enough, why have Bournemouth just bought another goalkeeper and sold Travers?Andrew @ 15, Travers would never be considered good enough for PSG, so what’s your point? Ryan Holroyd 22 Posted 14/07/2025 at 13:48:39 He was on loan because Bournemouth had a better number one than him. Maybe Bournemouth think 4m allows them to do other things Same as Everton have a better number one. Hes a back up goalkeeper. What’s the issue? Alan J Thompson 23 Posted 14/07/2025 at 13:53:03 Nick(#18)[ Was it Bryan or Brynn Gunn? Rob Halligan 24 Posted 14/07/2025 at 13:54:08 For someone who’s been on loan at Weymouth, Swindon, Stoke and Middlesbrough I think he would find it quite an exciting move to be understudy to Englands number one! His career total number of league appearances is 131 in twelve years, with his most appearances in one season being 45 for Bournemouth in season 21 / 22. So he’s hardly been a consistent number one wherever he’s been. For a goalkeeper, you either play, or you don’t, there’s no in-between. Many outfield players can play in a position other than their preferred one, a goalkeeper can’t. Overall I think Travers will be more than happy with this move, and he will get to play a game or two, mainly in the early cup rounds, or if JP is either injured or god forbid, suspended. Sam Hoare 25 Posted 14/07/2025 at 13:54:40 This move suggests the transfer budget is probably bigger than some expected. Decent keeper.I'm just a little suprised that our two first moves have been for a CF and backup GK rather than the priority positions of RW, RB and CM. The players we sign there will go some distance to dictating our success this season and ideally would be given time to settle during pre-season. Mike Doyle 26 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:00:15 Sam [#24] Hopefully you are correct about the budget. I was expecting a GK in on a free (actually I was expecting Begovic to return - and still wouldn't be surprised if Ashley Young reappeared). Derek Knox 27 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:09:27 I have to agree with many fellow posters, that it seems strange to have paid a fee for basically a bench warmer, when possibly we could have had more stablished names on a free. Of course, like most things we are never privy to what goes on behind the scenes. Just hope Moyes has had some influence as he has pretty much, though not always, been a good judge of a player's fit, and worth, for Everton Football Club ! Ryan Holroyd 28 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:12:15 Derek - which back up goalkeepers that other teams have signed would you have signed instead? Derek Knox 29 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:18:05 Ryan, not sure, as I haven't been tracking goalkeepers as it seems a lower priority in terms of what, and who we need to assemble a capable squad for the season ahead ! Ryan Holroyd 30 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:24:11 Ok below is a link for you to see which goalkeepers are out of contract this summerWhich one would you or anyone on here have signed instead https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/transfers/endendevertraege/statistik?plus=0&jahr=2025&ausrichtung=Torwart&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&land_id=0&yt0=Show Mike Gaynes 31 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:29:51 I like this idea because I believe we need a keeper good enough to play full-time if necessary, and I'm not sure either Virginia or Bego was in that category. I just have an uncomfortable feeling that Picks, who has been very fortunate on a couple of reckless challenges in recent years, is due to have his luck run out. And if he flies into somebody and goes down for six weeks, I think Travers is of a sufficient level of quality to keep Picks' absence from costing us games. So I'm glad this is happening. Mike Gaynes 32 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:36:49 Ryan #29, I've been keeping an eye on that list too, and reading it makes a strong point that there's nobody available we should trust if Pickford goes down. Danny O'Neill 33 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:38:11 Sam @24, maybe they are just the ones we've been able to get done so far. As said previously, we needed a keeper. it looks like we've got got one.We can debate and question the logic of releasing both Begovic and Virginia, but some of that might have been for their own personal career reasons.They're not here now, so other than question why we let both go, it doesn't affect us now. They don't play for Everton.It looks as if Travers may do so. Ryan Holroyd 34 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:38:20 Exactly Mike. But some just think you can buy players just like Football Manager! Mike Gaynes 35 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:54:34 ESPN headline just now: Mark Travers moves to Everton from BournemouthSeems done.Rob #23, on your trip to Bournemouth in January when we were shut out 1-0, the keeper was Travers. Unfortunately we never put a shot on goal, so you didn't see him do anything, but....And when Doucoure scored THAT goal at Goodison, the keeper he beat was Travers. Ray Robinson 36 Posted 14/07/2025 at 15:23:11 Virginia chose to leave when his contract expired so it was down to him not Everton. Any current no. 1 keeper anywhere who is good enough for Everton is going to cost more than £4m, so which out of contract goalie could we have signed on for free who is good enough? £4m seems a reasonable amount to pay for a decent back-up. I have no issues with this signing. Annika Herbert 37 Posted 14/07/2025 at 15:26:58 Ryan @ 21, I don’t think he is worth 4 million and I don’t rate him very highly at all. That’s my personal opinion.The Arsenal fans were fuming when they found out Kepa was being brought in as a back up keeper for 5 million because they don’t rate him at all. Yet Kepa was the keeper that kept Travers out of the Bournemouth team. Still some people believe he is of sufficient quality to stand in for Pickford. He isn’t Ryan Holroyd 38 Posted 14/07/2025 at 15:30:21 How many times have you watched himAnnika?Who should we have signed as a back up goalkeeper? Would that person have come?A number one goalkeeper isn’t coming to Everton to be a number 2. All Arsenal fans were fuming? Frank Crewe 39 Posted 14/07/2025 at 15:38:26 It is absurd to think we can get back up keeper as good as Pickford for the kind of money we are looking to spend. Not to mention such a keeper would spend most of his time on the bench. Outfield players know they may get a chance because of injuries, loss of form, players moving on, etc. But Keepers tend to avoid injuries and the likes of Pickford are consistent and rarely lose their form. He is Everton's and England's No1 and probably will be for at least the next couple of seasons. Travers will no doubt get his chances to play in the cup games for now. But at 26 he has time on his side. After all Pickford isn't getting any younger. Annika Herbert 40 Posted 14/07/2025 at 15:42:32 Ryan @ 37, I have watched him as much as possible because I sit through hours of football. Never watched him live though. I have yet to hear an Arsenal fan say anything good about Kepa and, again, I try to cover as many fan sites as possible. I spend hours watching and listening to fan sites, including the Everton sites of course. I am sure there will be some Arsenal fans that appreciate the Kepa signing, but there won’t be many. It makes no sense to me to sign an, at best, average keeper, then allow 3 to walk out of the door. Ryan Holroyd 41 Posted 14/07/2025 at 15:47:04 I’ve looked on twitter and fan sites and seen plenty of positive comments from Arsenal fans. And Arsenal fans moan at anything anyway. We haven’t allowed 3 to work out the door. Begovic was about 50 years old and Virginia apparently wanted to leave. My Middlesbrough supporter friend said they were disappointed they couldn’t keep him So due to your vast knowledge of football, who should Everton sign as number two? Ian Bennett 42 Posted 14/07/2025 at 15:50:12 I thought £5m for Kepa was decent business. He had a very good season at Bournemouth, and he needed it after a very expensive Chelsea move went sour. He will push Reya hard for that shirt.Travers seems an ok signing as back up. Is he good enough to replace Pickford? No. Is he good enough to play some games between transfer windows if required? Yes, I think he is from what I've seen.A bit like Keane, its clear players just want the money, rather than playing every week. Ryan Holroyd 43 Posted 14/07/2025 at 15:57:00 Me too Ian. I thought £5m was a bargain for a solid back up. Arsenal fans moan at anything. You only have to watch Arsenal Fan TV to know that Annika Herbert 44 Posted 14/07/2025 at 15:58:55 Ryan @ 40, there is no need for me to use my knowledge of football as you clearly feel you know better than anyone else. No need to disagree with an expert such as yourself.I have yet to see any positive comments regarding Kepa on Arsenal sites. Clearly you visit the superior sites though. Kepa won’t push Reya hard for the number one spot at Arsenal, he is too error prone. Shame Middlesbrough didn’t sign him, he might be up to championship level Ray Robinson 45 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:06:16 So, Annika who would you get who is good enough to challenge Pickford who would cost less than £4m? Ryan Holroyd 46 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:07:20 Last season Kepa prevented 4 goals more than what the average goalkeeper would have done. In their careers Kepa has made 5 errors leading to goals, 3 for Raya and 21 for Pickford Last season Pickford saved 72% of shots saved. Raya 72% and Kepa 71%So tell me which gk we should have signed? Here you go https://www.reddit.com/r/Gunners/comments/1l4rx4j/gunnerblog_arsenal_make_chelseas_kepa/https://www.reddit.com/r/Gunners/comments/1ljne0v/kinsella_arsenal_are_set_to_complete_the_signing/ Gavin Johnson 47 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:08:23 I think most Everton supporters would have been happy if we had bought Kepa (who cost Chelsea £72m) and who was playing ahead of Mark Travers at Bournemouth last season for £1m more.On what Anika says, I'd be very surprised to hear that the majority of Arsenal fans would be moaning about Kepa's signing as a No.2 on their fan sites and channels.I hope you are right, Sam, and this signing is an indicator that we will be spending more than the projected £70m-100m budget. We need to spend a healthy amount when we see the likes of Chelsea getting £130m for this Club World Cup. The competition seems like another way for rich owners of so called elite clubs to bypass PSR Danny O'Neill 48 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:09:59 I'm not too concerned about Arsenal supporters or who they've signed. Nothing to do with Everton.Anikka, I wouldn't take what Ryan asked personally. You expressed a view, he's just asked you what you base it on.Personally, I have no opinion to give on our likely new keeper. I've barely seen him play. Ryan Holroyd 49 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:14:36 It’s probably Arsenal fans who’ve never been to a match in their lives Ray Robinson 50 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:21:51 You don’t think that some Arsenal fans’ opinion could be coloured by the fact that Kepa played for Chelsea? Andrew Ellams 51 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:23:40 Gavin, how much would we then be paying Kepa to sit on the bench every week? Gavin Johnson 52 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:29:16 I don't know what Arsenal are paying him, Andrew. I just know that he's a superior goalkeeper to Travers and would have been a much better signing on the transfer fee alone.Personally, I'd have not bought either and got Angus Gunn in for no transfer fee who's Scotland's No.1 and was inexplicably let go by Norwich. Robert Tressell 53 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:30:12 Another piece of the jigsaw now complete. Sensible signing. Tiny fee and a player who can be number 2 for the next 10 years potentially.If we haven’t signed the necessary upgrades on the right flank by the end of the window then that’s the time to complain. As it happens I think we’ll get our business done. Ryan Holroyd 54 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:30:48 Angus Gunn is absolutely shocking Sam Hoare 55 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:32:26 Danny@32 it's certainly true that you don;t always need to sign players in order of priority but it does seem that the club really pushed the boat out for Barry whereas we don't appear to have seen that for anyone else so far.I won't judge till the window is done but our most important bits of business are still pending in my view. Gavin Johnson 56 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:36:27 Ryan, I think Scotland's first choice GK on a free is a decent backup based on where Everton are right now. I would have preferred to use the £4m transfer fee towards another position we need to fill, but if as Sam speculates we will be spending more than the projected summer transfer budget, then Travers will be a good addition to the squad. Andrew Ellams 57 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:37:15 Anybody who watched Scotland's performances at last year's Euros would not touch Gunn with a bargepole. Annika Herbert 58 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:37:25 I think you forgot to mention those stats were whilst playing for, at the time, vastly superior teams.Danny, he was sarcastic, I replied in kindThe Arsenal fans I am taking about are all season ticket holders, or were until recently Gavin @ 46, try checking there fans sites if you don’t believe they aren’t happy. Start with Lee gunner. Ryan Holroyd 59 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:38:22 Gavin - not from his performance at Euro 2024 I wouldn’t Ryan Holroyd 60 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:41:33 Any thoughts on the back up goalkeeper Everton should sign Annika? Ryan Holroyd 61 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:44:35 That ‘Lee Gunner’ is already moaning about the next defender Arsenal are signing from Valencia so I’ll take what he says with a pinch of salt John Pickles 62 Posted 14/07/2025 at 16:59:54 Well, we've spent money on 3 signings so far and I can't see us losing out big time financially, on any of them.That, in itself, is a huge improvement on just about everything since the Martinez era. Steve Brown 63 Posted 14/07/2025 at 17:03:42 I am more interested in who we will sign at right back, right wing and centre midfield.Those deals should take time as we have to get those choices right, especially the right flank. Jay Harris 64 Posted 14/07/2025 at 17:07:40 I am more concerned that our academy gk coach is now the most senior GK coach at the club. Christy Ring 65 Posted 14/07/2025 at 17:13:51 I believe a good backup keeper is essential, and I've watched Travers who played in goal for Ireland a few times, very accomplished and did nothing wrong, a good buy for £4m. Regarding Kepa, cost Chelsea £71m, and now sold for £5m says everything, and I bet he's on a lot bigger salary than Travers? Andy Crooks 66 Posted 14/07/2025 at 17:15:48 I doubt we could have got a better back up goalkeeper. Thank God our financial position is not so bad that we are fretting over £4 million. Good, important signing.Keep them coming. Mike Gaynes 67 Posted 14/07/2025 at 17:21:59 Andy #66, correct as always!Annika, you didn't answer Ryan's question. Based on your hours of football watching, who would you have preferred to sign? Annika Herbert 68 Posted 14/07/2025 at 17:46:11 I already answered in one of my earlier posts. I would have preferred to have kept Virginia, or Begovic.Of course you will take what Gunner has to say with a pinch of salt. I already answered in one of my earlier posts. I would have preferred to have kept Virginia, or Begovic.Of course you will take what Gunner has to say with a pinch of salt. Being as you are the expert.If he was such a good back up, Bournemouth would have made more of an effort to keep him. Are you suggesting I am lying about how much football I watch Mike? Because that's how I am reading it. Ryan Holroyd 69 Posted 14/07/2025 at 17:56:04 You're the expert because you watch hours of football!!So after your hours of watching football, the only back up keepers you mention are ones we let go?Why haven't these two got new club's yet?If they're so good then they would have been snapped up