1 Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers

Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 2 bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. 3 Boyle Sports 4.5 /5 £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros No need for a BoyleSports promo code

Quick Boylesports Withdrawal Time for Cash Bonuses

Absence of a wagering requirement for easier bets

Low odds requirement 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply 4 7bet 4 /5 £30 Bet £20, Get Up to £30 in Bonus Bets Click to copy Copied FI2026FA Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Quick crediting: The bonus code triggers the offer immediately.

User-friendly 1x wagering on the Casino bonus

Low Threshold: A small £10 deposit is all you need to start. Cons There is a win cap on the casino bonus

Free spins can only be used on a single slot

E-wallet options are not supported 1st deposit offer | Bonus code: FI2026FA | Min. deposit £20 | Min. qualifying bet £20, single bet only, on 2026 WC markets at min odds 6/5 (2.20) | Cash-out not permitted | Boosted/enhanced odds excluded | Bonus Bets (BB) issued as 1×£10 BB after placing a qualifying bet, followed by 2×£10 BB issued after the previous BB has been used and settled | BB stake not returned | No wagering | BB expire in 5 days | Each BB max winnings £1,000 | One per customer | Cannot be combined with any other offer | Offer ends 19/07/2026 | General T&Cs apply 5 Betano 5 /5 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 20 Free Bets Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free Bets on Football Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Solid Bonus Value at £30

No Payment Restrictions

No Bonus Code Required Cons Only 3 Days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Minimum Free Bet Odds Requirement of 1/1 (Evens)

ACCA & Bet Builder Free Bets Require Minimum 3 Selections 18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. 30-day rewards expire. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly. 6 TalkSPORT Bet 4.5 /5 3 x 200% + 2 x £10 Free bets Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Multiple offers for new players, such as “Triple 3x Returns on Any Sport” and “Up To £50 in New Bets”

Mobile app available

More than 1,000 different sports betting markets

Diligent customer service: Live chat, email, callback, social media Cons Withdrawals can take up to 3 to 5 days

Relatively new entrant, so their reputation is still being developed 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly 7 Matchbook 4.5 /5 £30 Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet £20 Click to copy Copied NEW30 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros No Claiming Time or Free Bet Expiry

Low Investment With £10 Bet Minimum

Comes as 3X £10 Bet Builder Free Bets Cons Requires Bonus Code

Free Bets can take up to 72 Hours to be Credited New Players Only. Sign Up with Bonus Code: NEW30. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on Matchbook Exchange at odds of 2.0 or more. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on a Bet Builder or Multiple at odds of 3.0 or more, with min 3 selections. Within 72 hours of Qualifying Bets settling user will receive 1x £10 Exchange Free Bet, 1x £10 Multiples Free Bet, and 1x £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller or PaySafe card will not qualify for this promotion. 18+ Only. T’s and C’s Apply. Be Gamble Aware. 8 BetVictor 4 /5 £30 + Boost Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + Boost Token Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Ultra-competitive odds

Lots of promotions and price boosts

Free-to-spin guaranteed prize wheel

Clear commitment to responsible gambling Cons Website could use an overhaul in design and layout

PayPal not accepted 18+ New customers only. Opt in, deposit & bet £10+ on any football market (odds 2.00+) within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Bets + 1×100% Boost tokens (max £10 stakes) for selected football markets Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly 9 William Hill 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied R30 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros One of the UK’s oldest bookmakers

Significant welcome bonus for sports and casino

Stacks of daily promotions and odds boosts

Comprehensive live streaming Cons Cluttered website lacking clarity

Customer support only available via live chat Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code R30. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply. 10 Midnite 4.5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETGET30 Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Arguably the best esports bookie

Discord community

Quick withdrawals Cons No Android app

No casino 18+ New customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0) within 14 days of sign-up. Get £30 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days on selected bets only. Free stake not returned with winnings. T&Cs apply. 11 SBK 4 /5 £40 Bet £20 Get £40 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Pros £50 is higher than average sign-up offer

No Qualifying Bet Time Limit

No Promo Code Required Cons Free Bets Only Valid For Accumulators (4 Legs+)

Free Bets Expire After 7 Days

Only Card or Instant Bank Transfer Deposit Qualify New UK customers. Min £10 first deposit. Place a bet of £20 at min odds of 3.0 and get £40 in Free Bets within 48 hours. Restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply, 18+. BeGambleAware.org. 12 Highbet 4.5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Decent Bonus Value

3X £10 Free Bets

No Bonus Code Required Cons Free Bets Expire After 3 Days

Difficult Wagering Requirements on Free Bets

Only Debit Card Deposits Eligible Available to verified customers residing in the UK. Opt-in is required. Place your first bet of £10 at minimum odds of 1/1 on any sports market within 7 days of registering. Get £30 in Free Bets (1x £10 Horse Racing Free Bet + 1x £10 Football Acca Free Bet + £10 Basketball Acca Free Bet) T&Cs apply. 18+ Please gamble responsibly. 13 Ladbrokes 5 /5 £30 Bet £5 get £30 Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Bet £5, Get £30 in free bets welcome bonus

Plenty of value-adding promotions

Considerable in-play betting and live streaming

£5 minimum deposit is more affordable Cons Share similar odds to Coral – rarely the industry best for key markets T&C’s: 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply. 14 Coral 4.5 /5 €30 Bet €5 Get €30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Please note that these operators will almost certainly release special best football world cup betting site’s offers once the event starts. This page will be updated daily during the tournament, so the comparison stays useful rather than turning into a stale list.

Our Favourites world cup betting sites – June 2026

Please find below our selection betting sites and welcome bonuses for the World Cup 2026:

Bookmakers Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bonus Codes bet365 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets + code VIP365UK * Claim Bonus Betfred Bet £10, Get £50 Free Bets * BET****** 7bet Bet £20 Get £30 in Free Bets * FI20**** BOYLE Sports Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost * Claim Bonus

bet365 Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets + code VIP365UK * Bonus Codes Claim Bonus Betfred Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bet £10, Get £50 Free Bets * Bonus Codes BET****** 7bet Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bet £20 Get £30 in Free Bets * Bonus Codes FI20**** BOYLE Sports Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost * Bonus Codes Claim Bonus

* bet365 T&Cs – #ad. +18. For New Customers. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

** Concerning bet365 bonus code: this code is used for market/tracking purposes only and does not change the offer amount in any way.

* Betfred T&Cs – New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

* 7Bet T&Cs – 1st deposit offer | Bonus code: FI2026FA | Min. deposit £20 | Min. qualifying bet £20, single bet only, on FIFA 2026 WC markets at min odds 6/5 (2.20) | Cash-out not permitted | Boosted/enhanced odds excluded | Bonus Bets (BB) issued as 1×£10 BB after placing a qualifying bet, followed by 2×£10 BB issued after the previous BB has been used and settled | BB stake not returned | No wagering | BB expire in 5 days | Each BB max winnings £1,000 | One per customer | Cannot be combined with any other offer | Offer ends 19/07/2026 | General T&Cs apply

*BOYLE Sports T&Cs – 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply. 18+. Digital customers only. Min Odds of (3/1). Max stake 20. Available on one bet per selected event. 25% Boost. Boost will be added once all selections have settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Offer does not apply to multiple bets. Free/void/cashed out bets won’t qualify. T&Cs apply.

The Best Football World Cup 2026 Betting Site: Our Verdict

With 104 matches across 48 teams and a schedule running from 11 June to 19 July 2026, choosing the right World Cup betting site matters more than ever. After comparing every option on this page, bet365 is our top pick for the 2026 World Cup and here is why the numbers back that up.

bet365 holds a 4.7/5 rating on iOS and 4.6/5 on Android, the most consistently strong app scores across the entire comparison. That reliability matters when you are betting on matches spread across three time zones. Its football menu covers goals, corners, cards, and player events through a Bet Builder, while features like Edit Bet and Early Payout remain genuinely useful across a long tournament like this one.

bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

For punters comfortable with exchanges, Betfair is the strongest alternative. Its Exchange can beat fixed prices when a tournament narrative gets overcooked — for example, when a public favourite shortens too fast after one encouraging result. The welcome offer also stands out at £50 in free Bet Builders, the highest headline bonus among the featured sites.

Betfair 5 /5 £50 Get £50 in free Bet Builders When you bet £10 on Sportsbook Click to copy Copied ZSKAON Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Terrific variety of markets

World-leading betting exchange

Daily odds boosts on popular sports

Great payment options Cons Bank transfer withdrawals can come with a fee

Commission taken on exchange transactions Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Betfred rounds out the podium for a specific reason: its promotions, including Double Delight and Hat-Trick Heaven, are built around goalscorer and knockout football markets rather than generic sportsbook copy — a meaningful edge over a month-long tournament.

Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers

Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

BOYLE Sports is a reputable brand in the UK. They’ve pushed their Bet&Get offer to £40 Free Bets, which is a chance for new users looking for a sizable bonus for the World Cup. If you’re looking for information on how to use the BOYLE Sports Sign Up offer on the 2026 World Cup, check our BOYLE Sports World Cup Offer guide.

Boyle Sports 4.5 /5 £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros No need for a BoyleSports promo code

Quick Boylesports Withdrawal Time for Cash Bonuses

Absence of a wagering requirement for easier bets

Low odds requirement 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply

Our World Cup 2026 ranking: bet365 for depth and app quality, Betfair for outright value and trading, Betfred for football-specific promos. For casual punters, Ladbrokes’ £5 entry point makes it the easiest on-ramp.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. T&Cs apply.

Top World Cup Betting Sites In The UK

This is the comparison to use when shortlisting the best world cup betting sites for the 2026 tournament. The table compares the free bets amounts you can get when you sign up (which is one of the most important thing users are looking for before the tournament begins) and the app ratings (on both iOs and Android). We have found that app rating were a very solid source of solid users-based reviews on betting brands.

Operator Free Bets Amounts

for New Customers ioS Rating Android Rating bet365 £30 4.7/5 4.6/5 Betfair £50 4.6/5 4.2/5 Betfred £50 4.6/5 4.3/5 William Hill £30 4.7/5 4.3/5 BetVictor £30 4.7/5 2.8/5 NetBet £20 1.5/5 N/A Midnite £30 N/A N/A

Our research shows bet365 is still the site to beat for a long tournament. The football menu is enormous, the app ratings are among the best here, and features like Edit Bet, Early Payout, and a deep Bet Builder matter more across 104 matches than one extra fiver in bonus value. BUT …

Betfair is the main challenger because the Exchange can beat fixed prices when a tournament narrative gets overcooked.

is the main challenger because the Exchange can beat fixed prices when a tournament narrative gets overcooked. Betfred sits in the next group because it is one of the few firms on this list with football promos that genuinely fit knockout football rather than recycling generic sportsbook copy.

If pressed to rank the best World Cup 2026 Betting Sites today:

bet365 for football depth and app quality.

for football depth and app quality. Betfair for exchange prices and outright trading.

for exchange prices and outright trading. Betfred for goalscorer promos and solid in-play tools.

for goalscorer promos and solid in-play tools. William Hill for knockout specials and a polished app.

for knockout specials and a polished app. Ladbrokes for the low £5 entry point and easy mobile use.

for the low £5 entry point and easy mobile use. Coral as a reliable backup from the same Entain stable.

Individual bookmaker reviews – WORLD CUP 2026 ANGLE

Below, you’ll just find a recap of each of the top bookmakers we recommend for the 2026 World Cup. For each bookmaker, we compare the features useful for football betting, we source some Trustpilot reviews and we think on how you could use the sign-up offer to your advantage during the event.

bet365 World Cup Review

bet365 was founded in 2000 and still feels like the default pick for major football events. After completing registration on the site and working through the football menu, the main strength is obvious: coverage. It is genuinely hard to find a market they have forgotten, and that matters when a month-long tournament moves from match bets into cards, corners, player shots, and late outright positions.

Advertising | Image captured on 25-Feb-2026, for illustrative purposes. Subject to change.

The welcome offer for this page uses code TOFFEE365 with the headline Bet £10 and Get £30 in Free Bets. The useful part is not just the bonus, it is that the football product is built for volume. Edit Bet is one of the few features still worth using regularly. Early Payout stays handy during group-stage chaos.

Bet Builder is deep without being a chore. There is no live World Cup stream in the UK, but that is a rights issue, not a product failure. Check out our dedicated bet365 World Cup offer page.

Pros Excellent football market depth

Edit Bet and Early Payout genuinely useful

Top-tier app ratings on both stores Cons Trustpilot feedback is poor

Support and verification complaints are consistent

Offer headline is not the biggest on this page

Advertising | Image captured on 22-July-2025, for illustrative purposes. Subject to change.

“Honestly, a good experience overall.” – J-M Boivin, Trustpilot

“Honestly, decent table games are good feel honest …slots are pretty bad though but as casinos go, I’ve not had a bad time here, they payout fast too.” – Luke Ward, Trustpilot

I would choose bet365 for the World Cup because the football product is still class. The app is excellent and the markets are deep. The complaints around checks and support are not noise, so the right approach is to use it for betting rather than treat it as a long-stay wallet.

bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Betfair World Cup Review

Betfair launched in 2000 and still has the most obvious tactical difference on this list: the Exchange. That means punters can bet against each other rather than just taking a bookmaker price. For a World Cup, that matters most on outrights and narrative-driven markets, where public teams can get backed far too hard after one decent performance.

The Sportsbook headline is Bet £10 and Get £50 in Free Multiples. On the Exchange side, the real pull is price. If England shorten too fast after a soft opener, or a favourite drifts after one sloppy draw, Betfair gives more room to trade that view than a standard book. One note worth updating from older articles: Betfair now applies an Expert Fee system rather than the old Premium Charge language. Highly profitable Exchange users can still face extra costs above certain thresholds. The World Cup Betting Sites discussion always circles back to Betfair for outright value, and it deserves that status.

Pros Exchange can beat fixed prices on tournament markets

Biggest headline multiple offer on this page

Useful for outright trading through the group stage Cons Less beginner-friendly than standard books

Extra fees can hit very profitable Exchange users

Football app ratings lag behind bet365 and William Hill

“First day using the Exchange was frustrating until live chat stepped in. Once I understood it, the prices were genuinely better.” – Noel, Trustpilot

“Amazing site, great payouts. Used this site for years, I only use the casino (slots and games). I’ve won plenty (including BIG wins) and have never had an issue withdrawing.” – Abbie Askey, Trustpilot

I would use Betfair for outrights, top goalscorer trading, and laying the most overhyped team in the market. I would not hand it to someone who has never seen an Exchange and tell them to learn during the group stage. If you know what you are doing, it is one of the sharpest ways to attack the tournament.

Betfair 5 /5 £50 Get £50 in free Bet Builders When you bet £10 on Sportsbook Click to copy Copied ZSKAON Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Terrific variety of markets

World-leading betting exchange

Daily odds boosts on popular sports

Great payment options Cons Bank transfer withdrawals can come with a fee

Commission taken on exchange transactions Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Betfred World Cup Review

Betfred has been around since 1967 and the football product still feels built by people who know what punters actually want during a major event. The headline welcome offer is £50 in Free Bets when you Bet £10, but the stronger angle for a World Cup page is the football promotion mix around goalscorers, accas, and live markets.

Double Delight and Hat-Trick Heaven are exactly the sort of promos that fit a World Cup schedule full of mismatch group games, live scorer markets, and knockout ties where one player can dominate the entire betting story. Request-a-Bet and the in-play score centre also hold up well. It is not the slickest interface here, but it is more useful than flashy.

The analysis made on Betfred across this tournament setup came back with a clean result: it is one of the better picks for punters who want football offers that actually relate to football rather than generic free bet clutter. Check out our Betfred World Cup offer page.

Pros Strong goalscorer and football promo fit

Request-a-Bet and in-play tools are useful

Solid app ratings and quick bet flow Cons Interface is solid rather than sleek

Welcome offer is split into multiple parts

Payout complaints appear consistently in reviews

“The app is easy to navigate and quick to use. The only downside is it seems quite difficult to login if you have to try and reset your password” – Susan Martin, Trustpilot

“One issue and one issue only: slow payouts.” – Stephen alderton, Trustpilot

I would use Betfred for player markets and for knockout football where scorer promos start to matter. It is not the cleanest app on this list but it is one of the most football-minded books here.

Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers

Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

William Hill World Cup Review

William Hill is the oldest name on this shortlist that still feels fully modern in app terms. Founded in 1934, it has 90 years of heritage behind it. The welcome route here uses code N40 for a £10 deposit-and-bet path to £40 in Free Bets. The reason it makes this list is not nostalgia. It is the football menu, the app quality, and the fact that William Hill usually gets useful tournament markets live early.

For the World Cup, that means outright specials, stage betting, and a Bet Builder covering goals, corners, cards, and player events without making a mess of the slip. There is no live stream for the tournament in the UK, but on pure app use, William Hill sits right near the top of this page.

Pros Very strong app ratings on both stores

Good range of football specials and Bet Builders

Heritage brand with a product that does not feel old Cons Trustpilot score is very low

Withdrawal and support complaints are common

Offer route is mobile-first only

“Staff/chat was quick to fix my query about the bonus, which I had used!!! Was treated like a person. Even got the bonus as a gesture, amazing 5-star treatment.” – Matt, Trustpilot

“Customer service was awful. Payout took far too long.” – Neil Fazackerley, Trustpilot

I would use William Hill when I want a strong app and a broad football market without faff. I would not rank it above bet365 or Betfair for a full tournament because the support noise is too loud. As a second account for prices and specials it is still very much in play.

William Hill 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied R30 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros One of the UK’s oldest bookmakers

Significant welcome bonus for sports and casino

Stacks of daily promotions and odds boosts

Comprehensive live streaming Cons Cluttered website lacking clarity

Customer support only available via live chat Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code R30. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes World Cup Review

Ladbrokes is the heritage high-street option that still works well on mobile. Founded in 1886 and now part of the Entain group alongside Coral, the offer is simple: Bet £5 Get £30. That lower entry point is useful for casual World Cup punters who want something smaller than the standard £10 route without dropping into weak product territory.

The World Cup angle is clear. Price boosts on major games, solid acca support, and a mobile app that is easy to navigate in-play. Easy to use is not automatically the same as good value, though, and that is where Ladbrokes needs to be checked against the rest of the market.

We rate the app as one of the easier ones for new bettors. The wider review picture is considerably less flattering.

Pros Low £5 entry point

Easy mobile navigation for new bettors

Useful boosts and acca support during tournaments Cons Public review sentiment is poor

Not usually the sharpest price on big football

Trust and payout complaints are recurring

“Yet again, Ladbrokes have come up trumps, brilliant Royal Ascot, and also the Club World Cup always offers competitive odds, great company.” – J Beere, Trustpilot

“One of the better sites for ease of use. I have had occasional wins without too much hassle.” – Daniel, Trustpilot

I would use Ladbrokes if I wanted a smaller opening stake and a very simple football app. For me it is more of a backup account for boosts, price checks, and the odd low-stakes Bet Builder than a main World Cup home.

Ladbrokes 5 /5 £30 Bet £5 get £30 Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Bet £5, Get £30 in free bets welcome bonus

Plenty of value-adding promotions

Considerable in-play betting and live streaming

£5 minimum deposit is more affordable Cons Share similar odds to Coral – rarely the industry best for key markets T&C’s: 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

The Best of the Rest: Coral, BetVictor, NetBet, Midnite

Not every operator needs a full breakdown. These are the quicker calls from the rest of the shortlist and round out the broader football world cup betting sites picture.

Coral: Bet £5 Get £30. Same Entain family as Ladbrokes, which shows in the app and football flow. Good for low-entry punters. Less convincing for anyone shopping aggressively for price.

Coral 4.5 /5 £30 Bet £5 Get £30 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Equivalent of a 400% welcome bonus

Free-to-play games with cash prizes

Comprehensive live streaming

More than 120 markets for some football games Cons Debit card withdrawals can take up to three business days

Not always the most competitive odds compared to other sites 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

BetVictor: Get £30 in Football Bets. That football-only framing fits this page naturally. The app rating split is odd, with iOS far stronger than Android. Good if you want a simple football-focused offer. Less appealing if Android is your main device.

BetVictor 4 /5 £30 + Boost Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + Boost Token Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Ultra-competitive odds

Lots of promotions and price boosts

Free-to-spin guaranteed prize wheel

Clear commitment to responsible gambling Cons Website could use an overhaul in design and layout

PayPal not accepted 18+ New customers only. Opt in, deposit & bet £10+ on any football market (odds 2.00+) within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Bets + 1×100% Boost tokens (max £10 stakes) for selected football markets Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

NetBet: Get £20 when you bet £10. The accumulator angle is decent and the offer structure is specific enough to be interesting. The visible UK app picture is significantly weaker than the main names here.

NetBet 5 /5 £20 Get £20 when you bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Huge in-play channel with live streaming

Detailed betting offering with more than 35 sports covered

Early and partial cashout available

Wide range of payment methods accepted Cons Lower-than-average deposit limits

Visa and Mastercard withdrawals can take up to four business days New players only. Bet £10 min. odds 1/1 (2.00) to get 4 x £5 Free Bets: 1 x £5 Football Bet Builder, 1 x £5 Football Acca, 1x £5 Horse Racing Acca & 1 x £5 Tennis In-Play. Valid for 7 days. Exclusions and T&Cs apply.

Midnite: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets. The football UX is modern and mobile-led, built for punters who hate clutter. The brief supplied a masked partner code which cannot be verified and has not been printed here. Thinner market depth than the top names, but worth a look if you prefer a cleaner interface.

Midnite 4.5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETGET30 Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Arguably the best esports bookie

Discord community

Quick withdrawals Cons No Android app

No casino 18+ New customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0) within 14 days of sign-up. Get £30 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days on selected bets only. Free stake not returned with winnings. T&Cs apply.

Of this group, Midnite and Coral are the most usable secondary accounts. BetVictor fits naturally if you want a football-only offer. NetBet is more niche. None of them would be a first choice over bet365 or Betfair, but two or three are perfectly live if the price or promo is right during the tournament.

Best Betting Sites for World Cup

Welcome offers are still the easiest way to sort the top end of the best world cup betting sites but headline value only tells half the story. A World Cup punter needs to know what type of free bet lands, how restricted it is, and whether the offer actually points towards football.

For a deeper explainer on how bonuses work, the Best World Cup betting offers guide is the right next read. New bettors need to understand when free bets arrive as credits, when the stake is not returned from winnings, and why a flashy £50 does not always beat a cleaner £30 with fewer restrictions.

Here is how the current headline offers compare:

Headline Why It Matters Main Catch £50 in Free Multiples Biggest headline value on this page Multiple-focused, not pure singles £50 in Free Bets Strong football promo ecosystem Split into parts, card deposit required £40 in Free Bets Good for app-first punters Mobile-first path, exclusions apply £30 in Free Bets Best all-round football product Smaller headline than top two £30 for a £5 entry Low barrier for casual punters Selected sportsbook markets only

Best Betting Apps for the World Cup

For a tournament this size, the quality of the app matters more than a polished homepage. Fast load times, live notifications, clean in-play movement, and a slip that does not reset mid-market are all non-negotiable. That is why the strongest apps tend to lead the best 2026 World Cup Betting Sites conversation. The rankings below are based on App Store and Google Play ratings sourced at time of writing.

Operator Store Ratings Why It Ranks bet365 4.7 iOS / 4.6 Android Best all-round football app on this page William Hill 4.7 iOS / 4.3 Android Polished, quick, strong on football specials Betfred 4.6 iOS / 4.3 Android Solid for scorers, accas, and live use Betfair 4.6 iOS / 4.2 Android Exchange value offsets a slightly less beginner-friendly feel Coral 4.7 iOS / 4.2 Android Simple and clean for casual use Ladbrokes 4.6 iOS / 4.1 Android Good low-fuss mobile experience

NetBet falls away because the visible UK app picture is weak. BetVictor is split heavily between iPhone and Android users. Midnite has a clean mobile identity, but the brief supplied less stable public app data than the bigger names.

World Cup 2026 Betting Markets Explained

The stronger Football World Cup betting sites are not just the ones with a good sign-up bonus. They are the ones that price core tournament markets quickly and build them out as teams qualify, rotate, or wobble. Most soccer betting sites list similar menus. The difference is speed, depth, and whether the price is actually competitive. That is why punters separate average apps from proper football World Cup betting sites before the first ball is kicked.

The simple rule: start with markets you can explain in one sentence. Leave the complex stuff until team news, fitness, and tournament narratives make it worth your time.

Market What It Means Best Use 1X2 (Match Result) Pick the winner or the draw. Straight match bets and shortlists. BTTS Both teams to score. Useful when a favourite still looks open at the back. Over/Under 2.5 Goals Bet on total goals clearing or missing 2.5. Good for style clashes and slow knockout ties. Correct Score Pick the exact final score. Small-stake market only. Useful for coverage bets. Outright Winner Pick the team that wins the tournament. Best traded early and reviewed often as the draw unfolds. Top Goalscorer (Golden Boot) Back a player to finish as top scorer. Best placed once likely minutes and penalties are clear. Group Winner Back a team to top its group. Good when the market overreacts to one obvious favourite. Stage of Elimination Back how far a team goes. Useful for teams with a clear ceiling but a difficult draw.

Pro tip – Checking the latest World Cup fixtures and best World Cup odds can help fans stay updated on match dates, kick-off times, and tournament schedules.

While UK punters enjoy one of the most mature betting markets in the world, options across the Atlantic have caught up fast since single-event wagering was legalised in 2021. Bettors looking for the best World Cup betting sites in Canada will find many of the same big-name bookmakers operating there, alongside Ontario-licensed brands offering competitive World Cup odds, promos, and local payment methods.

UK vs US World Cup Bookmaker Availability

With the 2026 World Cup being staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, plenty of Blues will be comparing how betting works on either side of the Atlantic. In the UK, punters enjoy one of the most open markets in the world: any UKGC-licensed bookmaker can take your bets wherever you are in the country, which is why our comparison above features dozens of household names competing on odds, free bets, and price boosts. The American picture is far more fragmented.

Sports betting is regulated state by state, so the operators available to someone in New Jersey differ from those in Colorado or New York, and several states still don’t permit online wagering at all.

If you’re travelling out for the tournament or simply curious how the host nation will be betting on it, this guide to World Cup betting sites in the US breaks down which operators are licensed in which states and what newcomers can expect. For anyone staying put in the UK, the bookies listed on this page remain your best bet for the finals.

World Cup 2026 Key Facts for Bettors

World Cup 2026 is the biggest edition yet. It runs from 11 June to 19 July 2026 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

One format correction matters for bettors. The tournament uses 12 groups of four, not the eight groups of six that circulated in early planning documents. The top two in each group plus the eight best third-placed teams advance to a round of 32. That means more group-stage games, more ranking quirks, and more late-qualification scenarios to price.

From a betting angle, this should produce more upset chatter, more accumulator temptation, and more opportunities to trade outright positions after the first round of group matches. Spain, England, France, and Brazil are typically among the leading names in early outright markets. Argentina arrive as defending champions. Odds will shift considerably before kick-off and should always be checked at the time of placing.

Many football fans will follow predictions on who will win Golden Boot in World Cup as the tournament’s top forwards compete for the scoring title. That’s not all; tracking the favourites to win World Cup 2026 can help bettors compare the strongest teams ahead of the tournament.

Fans planning their tournament schedule can also use our World Cup UK viewing guide to find where matches will be broadcast and streamed throughout the competition.

How to Bet on the World Cup in the UK

If this is your first tournament, this list of the best World Cup betting sites for the UK is the right starting point before getting drawn in by boosts and long-shot scorers. Licence quality, payment reliability, and offer terms still matter more than one attractive price in a group game.

Choose a UKGC-licensed site. Check the footer and confirm the operator is properly licensed for Great Britain. Register and verify identity. Most sites ask for basics early. Some request extra checks before the first withdrawal. Claim the welcome offer. Read what type of bet qualifies and which payment methods count. Deposit funds. Use a method that does not exclude you from the offer. Check the T&Cs first. Find the World Cup section. Most apps will build a dedicated hub as the tournament approaches. Select a market and add it to the slip. Keep it simple if you are new. Match result is the obvious starting point. Review the stake, price, and any free bet conditions, then confirm.

To verify a licence, look in the site footer or search the public register on the UK Gambling Commission website at gamblingcommission.gov.uk.

Learn More About Our Standards

We believe in transparency. That’s why we’ve created dedicated pages detailing our review and work frameworks:

UK Responsible Gambling – How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play.

– How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play. How We Rate Bookmakers in the UK – A deep dive into our scoring methodology and criteria.

And you always check the UK Gambling Commission for some first-hand information.

Is It Legal to Bet on the World Cup in the UK?

Yes. Based on our understanding of current UK gambling regulation, it is legal for adults aged 18 or over to bet on the World Cup in the UK when using a licensed operator. The key point is the licence, not the logo or how well-known the brand is. If a bookmaker is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, it can legally offer betting to UK customers under the current framework shaped by the Gambling Act 2005 and later amendments.

The safe check is simple. Look for licence details in the footer, then cross-reference against the UK Gambling Commission public register at gamblingcommission.gov.uk. If anything looks off, do not deposit. If gambling stops being fun, GambleAware and GamCare are the first names to know.

More Betting Information and guides

If you liked this article, but are looking for more information before deciding which bonus is the best for you, our betting experts have also worked on guides for you:

And for our Irish friends, here are the list

Best WORLD CUP BETTING SITES – Frequently Asked Questions

Which site is best for the World Cup? bet365 is the best all-rounder. Betfair is the strongest second account for Exchange prices and outright trading. Betfred is the pick for goalscorer and player markets during the knockout rounds.

Are World Cup bets legal in the UK? Yes, for adults aged 18 or over using a UKGC-licensed operator. Always verify the licence in the site footer or on the Gambling Commission public register before depositing.

Can I watch World Cup games in a betting app? Not in the UK. BBC and ITV hold the domestic broadcast rights, so bookmaker live streaming is not available for World Cup matches on any operator in this comparison.

Which site has the biggest welcome bonus? Betfair and Betfred lead this page at £50. The best fit still depends on how the free bets are structured: Betfair focuses on multiples, Betfred splits into sports and acca credits.

Do free bets return the stake? Usually not. On most UK sportsbook offers, winnings are paid without the original free bet stake being returned. Always check the specific T&Cs for each offer before placing.

Is Betfair good for World Cup outrights? Yes. Betfair is one of the strongest world cup betting sites for outrights because the Exchange gives more room to trade prices as the tournament narrative develops.

Will sites add extra World Cup promos? Almost certainly. Expect football price boosts, acca insurance, and player-market offers once the tournament starts. This page will be updated daily during the event.

What is the best World Cup betting app? bet365 is the strongest all-round app on this page. William Hill and Betfred are close behind for football-specific use.

Should I bet singles or accas? Singles are usually the smarter starting point. Accas are entertaining but tournament football can wreck a slip with one dull draw or a late substitute decision.