Wenger plans reinterpretation of offside to end VAR controversy

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020







Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has proposed a re-write of the offside law as it pertains to VAR in the hope of bringing an end to controversial borderline decisions.

It has been revealed that Wenger, who took up a position as Fifa's chief of global football in November, is working with his colleagues at the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on changing the directives on how offside should be interpreted by Video Assistant Referees following a catalogue of contentiously marginal decisions this season.

The Frenchman argues that current rules unfairly favour defenders and that attacking players should be deemed onside if any part of their body with which they can score a goal is in line with the last opponent.

He has also proposed that former players could be brought in to augment the number of qualified VAR officials reviewing incidents.

“There is room to change the rule a little bit and not say that a part of a player's nose is offside, so you are offside because you can score with that," Wenger said.

“Instead, you will not be offside if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender — even if other parts of the attacker's body are in front.

“That will sort it out because you will no longer have decisions about millimetres and a fraction of the attacker being in front of the defensive line.”

"At the moment, in what is the first period when we have used this technology, there are not enough VAR specialists who can cover every game over the weekend,” he added.

“It will be improved very quickly if we change the protocols, so that we can use former players in the VAR room.”

