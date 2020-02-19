Seasons2019-20Everton News
Wenger plans reinterpretation of offside to end VAR controversy
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has proposed a re-write of the offside law as it pertains to VAR in the hope of bringing an end to controversial borderline decisions.
It has been revealed that Wenger, who took up a position as Fifa's chief of global football in November, is working with his colleagues at the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on changing the directives on how offside should be interpreted by Video Assistant Referees following a catalogue of contentiously marginal decisions this season.
The Frenchman argues that current rules unfairly favour defenders and that attacking players should be deemed onside if any part of their body with which they can score a goal is in line with the last opponent.
He has also proposed that former players could be brought in to augment the number of qualified VAR officials reviewing incidents.
“There is room to change the rule a little bit and not say that a part of a player's nose is offside, so you are offside because you can score with that," Wenger said.
“Instead, you will not be offside if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender — even if other parts of the attacker's body are in front.
“That will sort it out because you will no longer have decisions about millimetres and a fraction of the attacker being in front of the defensive line.”
"At the moment, in what is the first period when we have used this technology, there are not enough VAR specialists who can cover every game over the weekend,” he added.
“It will be improved very quickly if we change the protocols, so that we can use former players in the VAR room.”
3 Posted 19/02/2020 at 12:22:27
Other than leading to more goals (not necessarily a bad thing), I don't see how this improves the process of consistent decision making?
4 Posted 19/02/2020 at 12:25:43
5 Posted 19/02/2020 at 12:32:28
Me, I'd just completely bin it as it still takes the spontaneity out of the game
6 Posted 19/02/2020 at 12:41:52
FIFA has 4 votes, and the UK FAs have 1 each. So FIFA has 50% of the voting rights. The threshold for change is 75% meaning that FIFA needs 2 of the home nations FAs to agree to change. Or to put it another way, the home nations cannot gang up on FIFA.
The Board meets in 10 days, in Belfast. No doubt Wenger will be the voice of the FA and VAR will be top of the agenda. Let's see what the stuffy old suits make of his proposals.
7 Posted 19/02/2020 at 12:51:03
8 Posted 19/02/2020 at 12:59:16
9 Posted 19/02/2020 at 13:06:08
There needs to be a margin of error field of a few mm that gives the attacker the benefit of the doubt. All this ''his nose was offside'' is ridiculous when the exact moment cannot of delivery cannot be captured with certainty.
I hope Arsene and FIFA address this rule and make it simpler for fans and Refs to deal with.
With regards to VAR and subjective decisions, are things any better referring to a VAR ref for an outside opinion ? It often would be better for the ref just to have a look at the pitchside monitor and decide himself.
10 Posted 19/02/2020 at 13:09:57
11 Posted 19/02/2020 at 13:13:50
It would redefine 'level with the last defender' as 'any body part of the attacker level with any body part of the last defender' — thus requiring clear daylight between them, which is surely far better than what we currently have.
Of course there would still be toenail margins, but the basic intent of the law would be put into practice in a much clearer and more logical way.
12 Posted 19/02/2020 at 13:14:02
That seems a fair question. Or will it be easier to see daylight between trailing heel and defender's body, than to see if there is actually any overlap between the body parts of defender and attacker as now.
One issue that remains is the poor image resolution when a decision is being considered.
13 Posted 19/02/2020 at 13:14:56
However, clubs and players will always bicker and protest no matter what system is used. One only has to see how many times they dispute a ref's call for a foul tackle.
14 Posted 19/02/2020 at 13:15:05
I recently did a job with some Italian lads and it seems they have similar issues over there. Both lads mentioned the spontaneity being taken away, time taken for decisions. They did say that the ref seemed to get more involved rather than leaving it up to faceless, nameless people in some studio.
15 Posted 19/02/2020 at 13:45:00
No point in having assistant referees (linesman) other than for throw-ins. They have no chance of knowing if someone is offside by an inch.
The only point of VAR is money,, imo: if the rules are not the same for all football matches, then they shouldn't be implemented in any. No VAR in the Championship, let alone in the Sunday league, and there will never be.
It's here to stay, though, in the top competitions; more money for the FA and FA officials, more bets to put on, and it will maybe make its way to lower leagues, but will never be across the board.
It wouldn't be so bad if the decisions you see, week-in & week out, were called correctly by the VAR officials, but we still have inconsistency. It's still based on personal opinion: one ref will say it's not a foul; one ref will say it is. One pundit (ex-pro) will say it's a foul; one won't. Take Harry Maguire kicking out versus Chelsea on Monday Night Football, the type of incident VAR is really needed for... The ref didn't even look at it. So many more examples.
My biggest problem with it is stopping the game, or when to stop the game.
A week or so ago, Mike Dean gestured "He got the ball" when Aguero was tackled in the box; play went on, for I think 4 minutes... maybe less, before he literally stopped the game via the whistle and did the TV sign and pointed to the penalty spot — I mean, what the fuck is going on??? So, in that time, say Tottenham scored, or even Man City scored... what happens? Do we scrub the other goals off, keep them and give a penalty? In my opinion, if either of them had scored in that time, nothing would've happened and we wouldn't know anything about it.
We should be able to hear all the conversations between all the officials, through the TV and throughout the stadium; we should know why the decision is made, or why it is not.
16 Posted 19/02/2020 at 13:46:08
I've seen countless VAR reviews in Bundesliga & La Liga, and they're swift, efficient, and accurate. It isn't a coincidence that both leagues ensure that the game ref makes the decision, not the VAR. The game refs use the sideline pitch monitors and presto, it works as intended.
Until the EPL uses VAR as intended, it'll just continue being a disaster.
18 Posted 19/02/2020 at 13:59:08
19 Posted 19/02/2020 at 14:19:00
Also, those fans who attend games should have the same experience as the TV audience. Without overly prolonging the game, the only way I could see this happening would be if the referee can request its use or either team has a limited number of requests. It seems to work in international cricket and has the benefit in making all concerned behave more responsibly when using their judgment, and accepting the consequences when they are wrong.
If you could have faith in referees and the conduct of players, then similar systems as used in International Rugby Union would be more suitable.
It seems to me that the bigger concern for the authorities is being able to maintain the preferred order whilst appearing to be fair... or someone has a vested interest in the current format of VAR. Otherwise, why would you not have published review points to facilitate ongoing improvement from the outset???
20 Posted 19/02/2020 at 14:29:16
The exact moment the ball leaves the boot is too difficult to capture with current technology. Whoever freezes the frame is in a godlike position.
You are correct, why do we not get a freeze frame picture at the same time of the ball leaving the foot or head of the passer of the ball.
Is it the moment the passer touches the ball or when daylight can be seen between boot/head after he touches it. That pure second could be the difference between the scorer being on or offside.
Arsne Wegner knows what he is talking about that is why they will not listen to him.
21 Posted 19/02/2020 at 14:38:16
22 Posted 19/02/2020 at 14:46:03
Also - you can score with any part of your body other than the arm, so pretty much the whole body will have to be in front (the daylight thing that others have suggested).
It works in rugby because we know what’s going on and we can hear the conversations, refs are less bent if people can hear them. Take the Maguire incident - if there was dialogue stating why that wasn’t a red card - I bet it would have been given as a red card. However the VAR guy with no comeback simply says in his head “it’s only Maguire, he didn’t mean it” so it’s not given. You can’t make decisions like that based on opinion with an open dialogue.
23 Posted 19/02/2020 at 14:49:41
24 Posted 19/02/2020 at 15:00:29
Simple really common sense.
25 Posted 19/02/2020 at 15:30:26
I would propose one challenge each a game and you keep the ability to refer if the referee (being the man on the pitch) agrees with your challenge. The challenge would be made by manager clicking a button within 60 seconds of the incident and main screen in the ground notes this so everybody knows challenge made and will be reviewed when ball out of play.
Only ref on pitch should make decision and he should call over / inform Captains of both teams and explain reasons why (like Rugby). He should not look at pitchside monitor and should look at main screen in consultation with VAR man in studio - just like in rugby union and so whole crowd can see / hear what’s going on. He informs each captain reasons and then decision and that’s end of it.
Should either captain complain (or any member of their team - players/ management/assistant) the captain gets red card immediately, no messing about and this carries 3 match ban. That would stop the hysteria.
26 Posted 19/02/2020 at 15:32:43
Also, there’s never much said on these pages along Mark’s comments at 16. I’ve said it before, too. Seems the Americans need to point out to the English this unsavory point:
The English are just about the only country in the world who have gone to VAR that are completely screwing it up. It works, quite well I might add, in every other country in the world. The English game, and the English, need to implement when and how VAR is used much, much better. Until they do that common sensical thing, you’ll continue to have issues.
They also need to be patient. Reading TW, however, and using it as a measuring stick for an entire country, patience is in pretty short supply on your island. 😉
27 Posted 19/02/2020 at 15:35:57
28 Posted 19/02/2020 at 15:38:19
I will readily admit the matchgoer gets an entirely different experience with VAR.
I would, however, argue that once again the English have screwed that up, too.
Showing a VAR DECISION big screen while people stand their in the dark wonder what the fuck is going on, is no way to treat your paying customers.
29 Posted 19/02/2020 at 15:39:13
Edit button available? Not for me
30 Posted 19/02/2020 at 15:49:33
31 Posted 19/02/2020 at 16:03:17
Scrap VAR completely, and go back to the days when we could just hurl abuse at the linesman. Mind you, I love goal-line technology because it's instant and just about infallible. But fuck the rest off, it's shite.
32 Posted 19/02/2020 at 16:09:49
33 Posted 19/02/2020 at 16:11:39
But in true Brit manner it's ignore the problem and carry on chaps.
it was supposed to be for the obvious decison missed, not if someone was offside by 'A Nose' as Wenger states. Fuckwits with half a braincell between them. As the insults goes-
If the FA were anymore inbred they would be a sandwich
34 Posted 19/02/2020 at 16:23:24
😁
35 Posted 19/02/2020 at 16:40:14
36 Posted 19/02/2020 at 17:16:09
37 Posted 19/02/2020 at 17:20:18
1 Posted 19/02/2020 at 12:06:47
Exactly how it should have been defined all along.
What's not to like?