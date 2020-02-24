Skip to Main Content
Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Lille defender emerges as summer target for Everton

Lyndon Lloyd | Monday, 24 February 2020 3comments  |  Jump to last
Everton are being linked with a £30m move for Lille defender Gabriel according to reports in The Times, MailSport and The Mirror.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has been in impressive form in Ligue 1 this season and is reportedly being tracked by Arsenal and Leicester City but it's the Toffees who are ready to make their move if these reports are true.

Paul Joyce in The Times reports that Everton scouts have run the rule over Gabriel on a number of occasions.

Although he recently signed a new contract at Lille, Gabriel "is expected to leave this summer" for a bigger club.

Original Source: The Times  
Reliability rating:

Reader Comments (3)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


James Flynn
1 Posted 24/02/2020 at 18:09:24
Another Brazilian, 6'3". Don't follow that league except for Gana. Anyone seen him?
Mike Gaynes
2 Posted 24/02/2020 at 18:26:15
James, I've seen him two or three times in the CL (vs. Chelsea twice and maybe Ajax?). Left-footed, ridiculously long legs, good pace. I recall being impressed with his long passing -- made some great accurate finds over the top, 40-50 yards right onto teammates' chests.

This is his first top-level season, and Transfermarkt says he has played almost every game for Lille. No debut yet for Brazil. I think I read Arsenal was tracking him last year.

Steve Shave
3 Posted 24/02/2020 at 18:29:26
Lille's recruitment over the past 5 years has been absolutely top drawer. Someone there really knows what they are doing.

© ToffeeWeb

