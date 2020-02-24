Lille defender emerges as summer target for Everton

| Monday, 24 February 2020



The 22-year-old Brazilian has been in impressive form in Ligue 1 this season and is reportedly being tracked by Arsenal and Leicester City but it's the Toffees who are ready to make their move if these reports are true.

Paul Joyce in The Times reports that Everton scouts have run the rule over Gabriel on a number of occasions.

Although he recently signed a new contract at Lille, Gabriel "is expected to leave this summer" for a bigger club.

Original Source: The Times

