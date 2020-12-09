Ancelotti remaining 'positive' as difficult run looms

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020







Carlo Ancelotti says that Everton are “where we want to be” with regard to a push for Europe this season despite the team's recent run of just one win in seven games.

Since surging to the top of the nascent Premier League table with four straight wins and then twice coming back from a goal behind to draw 2-2 in the Merseyside derby, the Blues have only beaten Fulham, while losing to all four of Southampton, Newcastle, Manchester United and Leeds.

A disappointing 1-1 draw at Burnley means that Everton have now fallen to ninth in the Premier League table and will go searching for their next points from game potentially difficult games against Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal before facing Manchester United in the last eight of the Carabao Cup before Christmas.

Ancelotti says he was encouraged with his team's response to going a goal down at Turf Moor and described how his side's attacking impulses have had to be “sacrificed” to a degree by a different defensive shape aimed at slowing the rate of goals being conceded.

“I am positive because I saw the team react really well, showing a good spirit, sometimes showing good football,” the Italian said of last Saturday's game.

“We have to be ready for this tough period. The table could be better but we are where we want to be. We want to fight for a position in Europe and we are there.

“The spirit was good against Burnley, what the players did all together was good. I am quite satisfied.

“I was not satisfied with [performances in defeats at] Newcastle and Southampton. With this spirit, we would be able to draw those games.

“It was not a win. We wanted to win, but for the performance we have to be positive.”

