Digne to ink new deal next werk

Friday, 12 February, 2021



Carlo Ancelotti made the announcement during his press conference ahead of Sunday's match against Fulham.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads