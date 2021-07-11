Richarlison and Brazil forced to cede spotlight on Messi’s night

Sunday, 11 July, 2021



Copa America Final





A brilliantly composed finish by Angel di Maria settled a predictably tempestuous clash between the two South American heavy-weights at the Maracana Stadium in Rio, where the Albicelesti succeeded in hustling the Seleçao out of their stride.

After a poor first half from Brazil's perspective in which Messi had the better of the much-vaunted meeting between him and Neymar, Richarlison had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out for offside on the Everton man.

Emiliano Martinez then beat away a fierce shot from Richarlison a few minutes later who was enjoying more space and opportunity playing wider on the right than he had straight down the middle in the first minutes.

Martinez made pulled off a brilliant reflex save to deny Gabigol and Messi made a pig's ear of a gilt-edged chance to write his name across the final more emphatically when the ball lost his footing as he tried to beat Edersen from close range in the dying minutes of the regulation 90.

Edersen foiled De Paul with a vital hand in stoppage time at one end while at the other, a frustrated Brazil couldn't fashion one more chance to save it and force extra-time.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads