Reports: Everton close to adding Gray and Townsend to Benitez's squad

Sunday, 18 July, 2021







Paul Joyce of The Times is the most reputable of the sources suggesting that the Blues will land Townsend on a free transfer and pick up Gray from Bayer Leverkusen for a cut-price £1.5m. Begovic is also expected to arrive on a free to provide competition for Jordan Pickford after Robin Olsen returned to AS Roma.

New Everton boss Rafael Benitez is believed to hold a good deal of trust in Townsend whom he managed in the latter's short time at Newcastle.

The 30 year-old only made 17 league appearances for the Magpies before they were relegated in 2016 but has played over 168 Premier League games for Crystal Palace over the last five years.

Gray, meanwhile, was strongly linked with the Toffees, also in 2016, prior to his move from Birmingham City to Leicester City that year. He played 133 league games for the Foxes scoring 10 goals before joining Leverkusen on an 18-month deal this past January.

The suggestions are that the new outfield arrivals are intended to augment the squad while offsetting the proposed departure of Bernard who is once again being linked with a move to the Middle East.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads