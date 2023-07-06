Column Frustration and Fear With Finch Farm welcoming back the first team squad on Thursday and the Everton management maintaining their strict omerta, a call for action and communication Paul The Esk 06 July 2023 28comments (last) The silence emanating from the Everton hierarchy is overwhelming. Our 94.1% owner Farhad Moshiri, our Chair William Kenwright are both as silent as church mice on what’s going on with our club. Our current status In the last three weeks we’ve had the resignation of three directors – the 48 hours update saga, MSP’s notification to the US SEC of raising $165 million specifically for investment into Everton, the appointment of new directors (subject to Premier League approval), including Farhad Moshiri, himself and the appointment of a 73-year-old non-executive director with no public history of involvement in football and, besides an almost dormant consulting company, has held no directorships since 2013 in the UK (source: Companies House). We’ve had the (temporary) retention of the Chairman who, according to Farhad Moshiri, has the “knowledge and vast experience (which) will be crucial for us as we look to reset, deliver on external investment and position Everton for a successful future.” This, the same Chairman who has overseen our longest trophy drought, has chaired the club through five successive years of losses, seen ten managers (permanent and interim), three directors of football come and go in 7 years, overseen appalling player recruitment, contract negotiation and has been unable to provide proper governance, custodianship and leadership since the ill-fated day Moshiri arrived in February 2016. We have an extremely weak squad, further weakened by players leaving at the end of their contracts. The squad currently consists of 24 players including (with all due respect to them) a 39-year-old reserve goalkeeper in Lonergan, Gomes, Dele Alli, Gbamin and Neal Maupay. Article continues below video content But what about the stadium? I hear those with a more supportive attitude to the owner and Chairman shout. Yes, the stadium that is not fully funded. The stadium which, using Moshiri’s estimates of the club’s contributions to date and the likely final costs, is short of perhaps as much as £360 million of funding. The stadium that required the club to seek emergency funding from Andy Bell and I believe, MSP. The club that is in such desperate circumstances it borrows money at 12% pa from an anonymous offshore lender. Relationships with the most important stakeholders – the fans? Since the events of mid-January, the insinuation, the allegations that Everton fans represent such a threat to directors that they could not (and still cannot) attend games at Goodison Park, the alleged “headlock” incident, the Chairman’s comments in the Annual Report and Accounts, his ill-conceived and badly timed letter on the eve of a vital relegation battle, the failure to acknowledge the role that fans played in maintaining our Premier League status (thankfully acknowledged fully by Sean Dyche and many of the players). The demonisation of the greatest asset the club still holds – the one asset that can’t be sold or stripped. If this seems an untypically emotive rant about the people running the club and a list of our unresolved issues, let me explain. It’s written out of frustration and fear. Frustration The frustration is obvious – many of the issues highlighted above have been known for years, hidden and unreported in the main until recent times when more of the professional media, plus many fan channels, have highlighted the performance and governance issues around the club. Yet despite that, we have an owner and Chairman who clearly believe they are adequately skilled, motivated and sufficiently credible to steer the club not only to calmer waters but to better times ahead – possibly even the foothills of the elusive “good times”. Fear This is where the fear steps in. I’ve quoted Warren Buffet several times over the years regarding his view that the biggest risk in business is having people running companies who “don’t know what they are doing” “Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” – Warren Buffet If the owner and Chairman refuse to respond to such concerns, refuse to acknowledge their role in our accumulated difficulties, refuse to acknowledge the risks attached to their approach to running Everton Football Club, what can we as fans do? Fan campaigning The lessons of the last few years of campaigning is that unity is required among the fanbase. A unity driven by concern for our current circumstances and the need for alternative solutions and individuals executing those solutions. The need for someone or a group of people to take responsibility, formulate a plan, communicate it, be brutally honest with the fanbase and other stakeholders. This has to be our message. The current majority owner, the Chairman and perhaps some of the executives can have no role in the recovery of the club – should such a recovery occur. It’s time for that message to be delivered again, time before the season starts in five weeks time. Just as with the fabled “strategic football review” when the people responsible for overseeing the condition of the club reported to themselves on what they believed to be the solutions to the problems they created, there’s a danger, a likelihood even, of the same happening in relation to the business itself, particularly the issues surrounding funding and the implications for Thelwell and Dyche as we enter what is likely to be our third successive fight against relegation. So if the incumbents and the hastily put together “interim board” are not to be entrusted with the recovery, and certainly the short-term needs on the footballing side, who is? Who leads us to recovery? We need clarity on the status of the interminable discussions and negotiations with MSP. We know from the papers presented to and published by the SEC that MSP has raised $165 million to form a limited partnership with the intention of investing in Everton Football Club. Perhaps the general partners, Jahm Najafi and Jeff Mourad, could signal a break from the past behaviour of Everton owners and communicate openly with Evertonians as to their intent, ambition and timings? What benefit will their funding bring to the club and most importantly how does their involvement in Everton change the way the club is run and governed? What will be different about an Everton with MSP formally engaged and committed compared to what we have now? Similarly, what is the role of individuals, successful local business people, mentioned in the press, indeed one at least, significantly financially committed (Andy Bell)? Whilst it is not perhaps for those as individuals to speak out, where is the explanation from the club as to the charge Blythe Capital currently hold? From MSP, what role do they see from Andy Bell and George Downing? Do they see roles for other prominent executives or directors? I wrote last week that we need A New Everton. We don’t need it in three months time, we need it now. We need to rid ourselves of the people responsible for the circumstances we find ourselves in. At least rid them of the responsibility in providing solutions. No one has any faith in their ability to do so – as surely they would have provided them before now, if they were able or willing. Whoever the saviours, the deliverers of the New Everton are, they have to start the task immediately. We cannot afford another day’s delay or obfuscation. That has to be the message to the current incumbents, new investors, and those charged with the task of recovery. Follow @theesk Reader Comments (28) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Pete Gunby 2 Posted 06/07/2023 at 04:19:43 You succinctly echo the fears and concerns of many of us, Paul. A sad state of affairs sitting on a rudderless ship. John McHugh 3 Posted 06/07/2023 at 04:22:42 These idiots running our club haven't got a clue. All they're interested in now is a return on their investment. Whether we're in the Premier League or the Championship, they'll get some sort of return if the stadium gets built. As for Billy Liar, what's the point of him now? Get out of our fucking club and take Moshiri with you, you fucking frauds. I can't believe there's one person who doesn't believe he's a cancer in the club – and the quicker he's cut out, the better. Dupont Koo 4 Posted 06/07/2023 at 06:53:01 Moshiri & Liar Bill got us into the current de-facto Transfer Embargo (which is common for football clubs before confirmation of an imminent new investment), so enough said. Fingers crossed that MSP can stand with the "Fifty Feet of Craps" that they un-earthed during their Due Diligence of Everton and still go ahead with the investments. MSP might not be the perfect messiah, but they are our best chance to move away from the status quo and head towards NSNO. Eddie Dunn 5 Posted 06/07/2023 at 06:58:04 If they have some money, then expect a couple of deals to be done to placate the fans. The silence has been deafening. Of course the scenario of no incoming players will undermine the morale of the team. We escape again by the skin of our teeth and can only wait in hope for something positive.The trickle of news about our youngsters signing pro forms is very poor PR when everyone is waiting for a striker.They take us for fools. Alex Gray 6 Posted 06/07/2023 at 07:38:44 I'm still waiting for all this frustration to boil over against Fulham and then the fans are blamed for why we're not signing anyone again. I'm at a point of just constant anger with Everton. There is literally nothing likeable about us as a club anymore. Si Pulford 7 Posted 06/07/2023 at 08:11:01 A very poignant article, Paul. Almost feel like we rinse and repeat the same message multiple times a season and then do it again the next season. If you wanted a microcosm for this board and how it's run, the strategic review is it. A review into how badly run we are by the people who are running us badly. Without a hint of irony. You couldn't make it up. Eddie (5) hate to disagree but our FFP and P&S situation doesn't change with MSP coming in. Apple, the Saudis or Netflix could buy us and we wouldn't be allowed to make signings that will go anywhere near placating the fans. That's my ‘fear' – the fact that we're in this situation and even getting rid of the board and getting a new chairman and new investment doesn't change the landscape in terms of signings for the coming season. They've absolutely ruined us and somehow they're still there. Tony Abrahams 8 Posted 06/07/2023 at 08:13:20 Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing, especially when you leave it in the hands of incompetent nepotism. Eddie Dunn 9 Posted 06/07/2023 at 11:00:53 Si,When I said to "placate" the fans, I was thinking of a fairly low level! Even someone like Ings, Vardy or another journeyman will surely be an upgrade on the likes of Maupay or an absent Calvert-Lewin.I'm still hoping to see something before we suffer yet another Deadline Day anticlimax. Mark Taylor 10 Posted 06/07/2023 at 11:29:02 Expect a deadline day ant-climax. We have no money, nothing at all to invest in the squad. We don't even have enough money to complete the stadium as it stands and anything we get from player sales will mainly have to go towards that.The only commercial entities that borrow short-term at 12% are ones deeply in trouble, at risk of disintegration. It certainly does not suggest a club willing and able to invest in player assets.I imagine the delay with MSP may have something to do with re-considering their options and maybe negotiating better terms (including levering more control away from the incumbents). It would not entirely surprise me if they ultimately walked away.Probably the best thing that could happen to us right now would be for evidence to appear that Usmanov was/is indeed connected financially to the club and the government oversees a Chelsea-style auction.The one silver lining is that, given our lack of cash, we would, in a couple of years, likely have a very rosy P&S position, and maybe a new stadium driving increased revenues, giving some hope for the future. Whether we have remained operating in that period – and especially remained in the Premier League – is moot. Jack Convery 11 Posted 06/07/2023 at 11:32:07 It appears to me that EFC won't sign anyone until the window is about to close – saving on wages that would have been paid for the preseason. The squad we have now are the players we will choose from for the opening games.Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Iwobi, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin (if fit).Bench: Virginia, Godfrey, Coleman, Branthwaite, Dele Alli, Cannon, Mills. Joe McMahon 12 Posted 06/07/2023 at 11:37:30 Mark @10, it is increasingly looking like we will get relegated next season. My concern is MSP will walk away. My fear is that soon we will be looking at the ashes. Everton FC are gonna have to start again from scratch – just like Rangers and Accrington Stanley. Alan J Thompson 13 Posted 06/07/2023 at 11:46:33 I hope there is no chance of the Board, or should that be Chairman, doing what he does well and that MSP turn out to be another Fortress Sports Fund (FSF) but operating out of plusher premises? You know… two bedrooms, furnished. Jerome Shields 14 Posted 06/07/2023 at 11:56:10 Rather than that describing it as Frustration and Fear, I think it is better described as Frustration and Despair.What we have is the same regime with the same objectives employing the same methods. That is where the frustration comes from. The despair comes from knowing the capability and past history of the regime.The reality is that Moshiri has secured a loan to continue as majority shareholder, continuing to fund his real estate developments, and he has continued his continuous support for the Chairman running the club. The club will be run as before: realising player value where possible, part-exchange players, buy potential young players to profit from their increase in value, loan in players and make do with existing players. Expect little change in structure and be totally dependent on Dyche to get enough out of the players to survive in the Premier League.This is the way it will continue: more loans and financial adjustments, most indirectly from God knows where, with Moshiri in control, thinking it will all come right in the new stadium and eventually a greater fool will come along or his true backers are able to surface again. Prophecy is an affliction of the articulate anyway.The only solace for fans is that, out of frustration and despair, both transient things, a person is reborn with new words and new powers. Roll on the next 30 years. Raymond Fox 15 Posted 06/07/2023 at 12:01:20 If we are in financial trouble, I would guess it's because Moshiri was counting on Usmanov's billions and he has now been left high and dry.We do appear to be in a mess and we will have to wait and see how much of a mess it is. As for giving us information on what's going on inside the club, when has that ever happened, but there's only so much they can divulge I suppose.As for that risk quote, there is always risk even if you know what your doing, less risk granted but nothing is risk-free. Nick Page 16 Posted 06/07/2023 at 12:03:35 It's like July 2004 all over again, except we haven't got a Rooney to sell.20 years later ….. 20 fucking years of suffering all the lies, mistruths and broken promises just for one man's ego. I hate to say I told you so, but I fucking told you so. Andrew Ellams 17 Posted 06/07/2023 at 12:07:54 Nick, let's hope they pull a Tim Cahill sized rabbit out of the hat then. Nick Page 18 Posted 06/07/2023 at 12:14:13 They say it’s the hope that kills you, Andrew. Mark Taylor 19 Posted 06/07/2023 at 12:14:57 Joe @12,That is certainly the big risk. I think that would mean bankruptcy, as in running out of cash. It all hinges on Dyche's ability to make a silk purse from a sow's ear and keep us up for a couple of years, something he does have form on. It also leads me to think he perhaps has rather more power than he might imagine, to the extent such power actually can deliver much in these circumstances. Imagine what would happen if he walked away… Barry Rathbone 20 Posted 06/07/2023 at 13:17:38 "Yes, the stadium that is not fully funded. The stadium which, using Moshiri's estimates of the club's contributions to date and the likely final costs, is short of perhaps as much as £360 million of funding."Not so much an elephant as a woolly mammoth in the room. Unless the club magics up huge money from somewhere, this new build will slowly strangle us. Christine Foster 21 Posted 06/07/2023 at 13:57:27 Paul, if there is one obvious and disgraceful message being sent to the fans by the owner and chairman, it's quite simply, "Fuck the fans, tell them nothing."Well, they have, between them, totally broken a club. But they have cemented a fanbase against them. There is no doubt also that the chairman has schooled his pupil well, taught him to despise its fanbase just like himself.They are an utter disgrace. The con man and the fool. Why? Why are they doing this? The three sacrificial lambs are probably glad they are out, one wonders of the severance package, don't they realise they were just tools used by the con man to cover his back? We hear nothing from MSP, hear nothing in the media, see nothing coming in, only those going… and still silence. The only news is exits, the only updates are youngsters getting contracts. This is the esteem we are treated in, it is the opposite of any experience of good management. We are heading for a squad of 16 first-team players. Nobody cares. Paul Kossoff 22 Posted 06/07/2023 at 16:01:34 John 3, please use another word than the one you used to describe that bastard, conman, fraud, idiot, and a dozen or more other words that can be used for Kenwright.Thanks. Tony Abrahams 23 Posted 06/07/2023 at 16:22:46 What is Bill Kenwright staying on for again? Tony Everan 24 Posted 06/07/2023 at 18:19:38 Tony, whatever gets whispered or said via the grapevine, Kenwright is aiming to stay on until the stadium is opened. All the rumours of this being temporary and he is on his way out soon, I don’t buy it. It’s a clever way of kicking the can down the road. Then hoping we come good with a few transfers, get a few wins and become a mid table outfit. The theory being this new found stability will then dampen the protests just enough so the Chairman can stay on. Moshiri will even say, “look it’s justified! It was a good decision by me”. If it is indeed short term and the rumours are correct, I’ll be delighted but I’ll believe it when I see it, and only then.The reality is that the new signings won’t matter if Kenwright is still at the club. The disunity and anger will tear the club apart, divert the focus of players and manager. Ultimately it will unnecessarily lead to another game of Russian roulette with the relegation revolver. There’s only so many times you can play that game before the odds catch up with you. Kim Vivian 25 Posted 06/07/2023 at 18:26:28 It's been said that companies don't go out of business because they're making a profit, they don't go out of business because they're making a loss, they go out of business because they run out of money.Now I'm sure that Mr Moshiri personally is not about to run out of money, but it strikes me that that Everton the Business is trying everything it can not to run out of money. High interest loans, low receipt player sales, zero wage directors (?) etc etc and appears to be struggling thus far.A points deduction would almost certainly mean relegation but a fine I reckon could signal the end of Everton the business as we know it. I've done my bit by ordering a new shirt for my son's 40th birthday next week (despite the eye watering cost) and beyond that I just watch with trepidation as events unfold.For better or worse. Danny O’Neill 26 Posted 06/07/2023 at 18:53:16 Tony(s) and Christine and just about everyone else on this thread. You cover it.Paul, fantastic article that captures the sentiment amongst an increasing if not all of the support base. I would say the vast majority now, although I obviously can't vouch for every Evertonian. They can't hide anymore. Non-communication apart from me getting marketing offers from the club. The silence is deafening.They couldn't learn from the self-imposed so-called strategic review despite what was staring them and everyone else in the face. A review that was effectively marking their own homework and agreeing they were on track, no doubt with a few backslaps and friendly headlocks. Well, it put us on track to go even closer to the trap door.I won't even accuse them of poor leadership. Because there is none. The lack of leadership on a scale of the biggest military blunders in history. Everything shrouded in secrecy. Cloak and dagger. I would say mysterious, but it isn't, it's just missing. As they have been.His tenure shouldn't be temporary. It should be over and should have been over years ago.There is no return. Treating us with utter contempt and disrespect. Accusing us of things without evidence that the Police shot down. Verbally accusing us of betraying the club and caught on camera doing so outside Goodison.How can he ever come back to Goodison Park or Bramley-Moore Dock? Simple. He can't.Go and don't come back. Go to the Boys Pen, which I am becoming more convinced is the one that used to be on the piss drenched terrace on Walton Breck Road.Meanwhile, can they just give us something to cling onto? We have a season starting in several weeks and a team to support. Which we will. But unless that individual is removed or retired, it's going to remain toxic. I don't want that. We don't want that. We want Everton.But we will stick with the team as we always do. I think some of us might be playing at this rate. Jamie Sweet 27 Posted 06/07/2023 at 21:47:07 We've got a squad barely capable of having a 5-a-side in training this week. Surely, surely, for the love of God, we can't be leaving our transfer activity until the end of the window.That would show utter incompetence of the highest order and an inability to learn from past mistakes.We're going to leave it until the end of the window, aren't we?! Paul Birmingham 28 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:41:09 Five weeks, to the new season.I’ve no idea, what Everton's plans are, and the lack of any meaningful communications, aside from the stadium, doesn’t help the plight and the hopes of Evertonians.There’s a rational that says at this rate of selling players and players out of contract the preseasons games could make the numbers available for the 1st Team squad, at the start of this season, even tighter.But I’m not taking too much interest in the transfer stories, until a players is wearing the Everton shirt., the Everton press room.Sadly piss poor communications from Everton, shows the arrogant contempt for Evertonians across the World.Interim in terms of a decades rapid decline, makes no change to the plummeting appeal of joining an unstable football club, in Everton.It’s crackers that this being allowed to happen, but it is.Direction, and which way, God only knows, but Everton, must surely learn the lessons, from the last two seasons.I’ll check out BMD, in the morning, it’s not fantasy, it's majestic, but there’s the cold reality, that Everton, are seriously on the ropes again, before the season has started.Hopefully Kevin Thelwall, will be delivering some positive hope soon., in terms of transfer deals, with incoming players.UTFTs! Mark Murphy 29 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:14:58 I’m Everton daft and my wife thinks I should seek help but you know what? Fuck off Everton! It’s cricket season (I play) and it’s summer. I don’t need this shite. Someone, please, publish where we can write it, andhe will read it, thatwe can tell that fecking gobshite Kenwright to f@ck right off! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb