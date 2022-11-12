Another bewildering Bournemouth battering

Bournemouth 3 - 0 Everton

Everton returned to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the Premier League with an almost completely different team to the one that was beaten there on Tuesday but the result was painfully similar – another shocking three-goal defeat.

Franks Lampard makes nine changes to Tuesday's disastrous line-up, with only Patterson and Maupay retaining their places. However, the line-up should perhaps be compared to the one that lost at home to Leicester City last weekend:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ruled out with not one but three injuries since it was revealed that a dislocated shoulder has compounded the hamstring problem he picked up against Leicester, and the knee problem from the beginning of the season, that seems to be far from resolved.

The Blues got things going in the bright autumn sunshine and tried to retain possession but with far too much sideways and backwards passing, as is now the norm, with Bournemouth interested in giving the forwards any space, forcing long balls that generally went to Bournemouth players.

Gray did get forward and played in a cross that reached Maupay who spun and lashed it high and wide, spurning Everton's first chance. Everton were getting plenty of possession. Iwobi fed Patterson for another decent cross, this one inches over the diminutive Maupay's head.

Everton continued to have most of the play, working the ball forward but Bournemouth were not in a giving mood and repelled them until they came forward themselves and won the first corner that created a decent chance for the home side, a header at the far post.

Solanke forced himself forward as the Blues invited him into space and he shot at goal, Tavenier was given the easiest of tap-ins as Pickford parried the ball directly to him. Absolutely dreadful from Pickford.

Everton looked to respond and McNeil was fouled, setting up what should have been a good chance from the set pieces but it was not very clever from Gray, however, it did give Everton a corner that was cleared.

In Bournemouth's next attack, Zemura got past Patterson and collided with Pickford, the home side wanting a penalty rather than another corner and the defending of it became a ridiculous joke as Tarkowski went down with a head injury, Pickford was seriously distracted as he parried another ball into the air and Tavenier looped it to the far post where Moore headed in from close range. What an utter fiasco!

In amidst the chaos, it was Mykolenko who was forced off, holding his chest after trying to block Moore in the act of scoring, and Coleman had to replace him. Maupay was next in the wars, getting a hefty challenge in the back.

Everton now had a mountain to climb as the VAR resolutely refused to intervene and the Blues were once again forced to try and attack, but Patterson's cross was way over-hit. Then Maupay drew back from chasing down a cross, wanting a corner that was not given.

Another free-kick from Gray was floated in and too easily defended with the Everton first team showing about as much attacking gumption as the second string had on Tuesday. Coleman tried to get them moving forward but he could only head a cross behind.

Iwobi produced what was laughingly described as Everton's first shot on target, which was little more than a feeble backpass to Travers. Everton then somehow created a chance forSolanke that he drove wide.

Maupay held up ball and felt someone behind him, going down far too easily, never a penalty.

Just before that, Cook had come in on Onana with tremendous force in a full-blooded two-footed challenge, but the VAR did not think it was serious foul play because he touched the ball fractionally before Onana – not even a yellow card.

Patterson put in a good challenge only to be fouled from behind by Senesi, who was shown a yellow card.

Another highly controversial moment that drove the Everton players, fans and management mad, as Tavenier ran into Coady and went down, the referee Craig Paulson eventually responding to Bournemouth demands that he stop play. No end of Blues protestations ensued but to no avail. What an utter joke the Premier League refereeing has become.

The dreadful half for Everton fizzled out with Gray straying offside to abruptly stop a possible attack, before Paulson ended 6 minutes of added time.

From the restart, Onana powered forward on a great run, Maupay then setting up Gana for a poor shot off target. Bournemouth came closer, Billing glancing a cross wide. Another attack, Zemura fed Solanke for a bobbling shot that Pickford saved.

Some crazy defending saw Bournemouth surge forward and Tavenier produced a decent low shot that was parried by Pickford as somehow the Blues scrambled the ball away. Stiill, with the ball, Everton's plodding pace was continually thwarted in the final third, while on the turnover, Bournemouth players scampered forward in acres of space.

Coleman tried to pick out Onana in an advanced position but the big man could not get his head to the ball. In one of their 'better' attacks, the ball at least found the 6-yard box but was easily cleared. Pickford, idiotic as ever, took a goal-kick with the ball still obviously rolling... why?

Gray tried to force an overlap and at least won a corner, with Tarkowski getting around the back of the pack but heading over. Patterson following in on the next attack blazed his shot over;, while at the other end, Solanke fired wide. Then a classic Gray cameo: he takes an age to beat two men with repeated switchbacks before making space to launch his cross... to the corner flag.

Another surging Bournemouth attack had red shirts thronging the Everton area when Tavenier overhit his cross.

Then Everton were literally torn apart for the third goal. A wicked free kick was fired in with fantastic pace and accuracy for the sub Anthony to get behind the massed defensive line, evading any markers to nod past Pickford. Easy as piss.

Iwobi created a glorious triple chance that evaded Maupay and McNeil for Patterson to smash into the side netting beyond the far post. Solanke had the ball in the Everton net for a fourth but it was ruled offside.

More proactive subs by Lampard with barely 15 minutes left: Maupay, McNeil and Onana were replaced by Cannon, Gordon and Doucoure. Tom Cannon immediately got a headed chance off a good cross from Gordon but it was straight at Travers.

Zemura almost wriggled his way through five defenders, as Everton played the ball square in defence. A dreadful cross from Gana summed up how utterly awful the game was for Everton, although Tom Cannon was doing his best to make something of this exceptionally rare opportunity to show Lampard what he could do.

Gray tried the direct path, his shot blocked for a corner that Billing headed behind; the next cleared away and The Cherries were on the break again, Billing getting loose but firing across goal when he could have really punished this sorry Everton crew.

More good work from Cannon but he couldn't find a blue shirt with his hard-won cross. After Cannon was fouled, Iwobi heard something negative from the aggrieved fans, and reacted. Of course, nothing came from the Everton free-kick.

Gray tried a repeat of the goal he scored on Tuesday but this time it flew high and wide.

Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Stephens, Senesi [Y:44'], Zemura, Billing, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier (79' Christie), Moore (67' Anthony), Solanke.

Subs: Fredericks, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Dembele, Pearson, Plain.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko (29' Coleman), Iwobi, Onana (75' Doucoure), Gana, McNeil (75' Gordon), Maupay (75' Cannon), Gray.

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Mina, Davies, Mills.

