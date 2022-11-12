Season › 2022-23 › News Another bewildering Bournemouth battering Michael Kenrick 12/11/2022 75comments | Jump to last Bournemouth 3 - 0 Everton Everton returned to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the Premier League with an almost completely different team to the one that was beaten there on Tuesday but the result was painfully similar – another shocking three-goal defeat. Franks Lampard makes nine changes to Tuesday's disastrous line-up, with only Patterson and Maupay retaining their places. However, the line-up should perhaps be compared to the one that lost at home to Leicester City last weekend: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ruled out with not one but three injuries since it was revealed that a dislocated shoulder has compounded the hamstring problem he picked up against Leicester, and the knee problem from the beginning of the season, that seems to be far from resolved. The Blues got things going in the bright autumn sunshine and tried to retain possession but with far too much sideways and backwards passing, as is now the norm, with Bournemouth interested in giving the forwards any space, forcing long balls that generally went to Bournemouth players. Article continues below video content Gray did get forward and played in a cross that reached Maupay who spun and lashed it high and wide, spurning Everton's first chance. Everton were getting plenty of possession. Iwobi fed Patterson for another decent cross, this one inches over the diminutive Maupay's head. Everton continued to have most of the play, working the ball forward but Bournemouth were not in a giving mood and repelled them until they came forward themselves and won the first corner that created a decent chance for the home side, a header at the far post. Solanke forced himself forward as the Blues invited him into space and he shot at goal, Tavenier was given the easiest of tap-ins as Pickford parried the ball directly to him. Absolutely dreadful from Pickford. Everton looked to respond and McNeil was fouled, setting up what should have been a good chance from the set pieces but it was not very clever from Gray, however, it did give Everton a corner that was cleared. In Bournemouth's next attack, Zemura got past Patterson and collided with Pickford, the home side wanting a penalty rather than another corner and the defending of it became a ridiculous joke as Tarkowski went down with a head injury, Pickford was seriously distracted as he parried another ball into the air and Tavenier looped it to the far post where Moore headed in from close range. What an utter fiasco! In amidst the chaos, it was Mykolenko who was forced off, holding his chest after trying to block Moore in the act of scoring, and Coleman had to replace him. Maupay was next in the wars, getting a hefty challenge in the back. Everton now had a mountain to climb as the VAR resolutely refused to intervene and the Blues were once again forced to try and attack, but Patterson's cross was way over-hit. Then Maupay drew back from chasing down a cross, wanting a corner that was not given. Another free-kick from Gray was floated in and too easily defended with the Everton first team showing about as much attacking gumption as the second string had on Tuesday. Coleman tried to get them moving forward but he could only head a cross behind. Iwobi produced what was laughingly described as Everton's first shot on target, which was little more than a feeble backpass to Travers. Everton then somehow created a chance forSolanke that he drove wide. Maupay held up ball and felt someone behind him, going down far too easily, never a penalty. Just before that, Cook had come in on Onana with tremendous force in a full-blooded two-footed challenge, but the VAR did not think it was serious foul play because he touched the ball fractionally before Onana – not even a yellow card. Patterson put in a good challenge only to be fouled from behind by Senesi, who was shown a yellow card. Another highly controversial moment that drove the Everton players, fans and management mad, as Tavenier ran into Coady and went down, the referee Craig Paulson eventually responding to Bournemouth demands that he stop play. No end of Blues protestations ensued but to no avail. What an utter joke the Premier League refereeing has become. The dreadful half for Everton fizzled out with Gray straying offside to abruptly stop a possible attack, before Paulson ended 6 minutes of added time. From the restart, Onana powered forward on a great run, Maupay then setting up Gana for a poor shot off target. Bournemouth came closer, Billing glancing a cross wide. Another attack, Zemura fed Solanke for a bobbling shot that Pickford saved. Some crazy defending saw Bournemouth surge forward and Tavenier produced a decent low shot that was parried by Pickford as somehow the Blues scrambled the ball away. Stiill, with the ball, Everton's plodding pace was continually thwarted in the final third, while on the turnover, Bournemouth players scampered forward in acres of space. Coleman tried to pick out Onana in an advanced position but the big man could not get his head to the ball. In one of their 'better' attacks, the ball at least found the 6-yard box but was easily cleared. Pickford, idiotic as ever, took a goal-kick with the ball still obviously rolling... why? Gray tried to force an overlap and at least won a corner, with Tarkowski getting around the back of the pack but heading over. Patterson following in on the next attack blazed his shot over;, while at the other end, Solanke fired wide. Then a classic Gray cameo: he takes an age to beat two men with repeated switchbacks before making space to launch his cross... to the corner flag. Another surging Bournemouth attack had red shirts thronging the Everton area when Tavenier overhit his cross. Then Everton were literally torn apart for the third goal. A wicked free kick was fired in with fantastic pace and accuracy for the sub Anthony to get behind the massed defensive line, evading any markers to nod past Pickford. Easy as piss. Iwobi created a glorious triple chance that evaded Maupay and McNeil for Patterson to smash into the side netting beyond the far post. Solanke had the ball in the Everton net for a fourth but it was ruled offside. More proactive subs by Lampard with barely 15 minutes left: Maupay, McNeil and Onana were replaced by Cannon, Gordon and Doucoure. Tom Cannon immediately got a headed chance off a good cross from Gordon but it was straight at Travers. Zemura almost wriggled his way through five defenders, as Everton played the ball square in defence. A dreadful cross from Gana summed up how utterly awful the game was for Everton, although Tom Cannon was doing his best to make something of this exceptionally rare opportunity to show Lampard what he could do. Gray tried the direct path, his shot blocked for a corner that Billing headed behind; the next cleared away and The Cherries were on the break again, Billing getting loose but firing across goal when he could have really punished this sorry Everton crew. More good work from Cannon but he couldn't find a blue shirt with his hard-won cross. After Cannon was fouled, Iwobi heard something negative from the aggrieved fans, and reacted. Of course, nothing came from the Everton free-kick. Gray tried a repeat of the goal he scored on Tuesday but this time it flew high and wide. Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Stephens, Senesi [Y:44'], Zemura, Billing, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier (79' Christie), Moore (67' Anthony), Solanke. Subs: Fredericks, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Dembele, Pearson, Plain. Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko (29' Coleman), Iwobi, Onana (75' Doucoure), Gana, McNeil (75' Gordon), Maupay (75' Cannon), Gray. Subs: Begovic, Keane, Mina, Davies, Mills.

Alan J Thompson 1 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:10:18 Rondon must really have pissed off someone when he turned down that transfer with two wingers and no target man. John Kavanagh 2 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:12:34 Good to see Cannon and Mills on the bench. I'm dubious about having two wide players ostensibly to fire in crosses to a Munchkin in the middle. Hope one or both of the youngsters gets a chance to shine. Off to the LF now to top up on misery and depression. Brian Murray 3 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:14:59 Alan j t I think it’s called being a disaster from Benitez and a not very good player, not pissed off Alan J Thompson 5 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:22:34 Sorry, Brian#3, but who is the very good forward/target man in that named team? Tony Hill 6 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:31:23 Is Garner injured? Simon Dalzell 7 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:42:34 Tony (6). The Official website says Garner has an injury of an 'unknown " nature. !! Tony Everan 8 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:51:19 It’s all about our goal scoring ability again. Hopefully Frank has the front three fully motivated and there’s no high balls fired into Maupay from defence or from out wide. Has to be clever passes from midfield or fast low crosses whipped in. COYBLUES!! Tony Hill 9 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:54:36 Simon @7 thanks. God knows what that means. Simon Dalzell 10 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:24:22 Any streams. lost mine after 30 seconds. I know were losing! oh dear. now 2 Brian Murray 11 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:46:29 Listen please listen blues it serves no none no purpose for an Everton win today unless gives oxygen to that fraud Nasty person pretending yes pretending to. Have our best interests at heart my arse, stop hiding from the root n branch version no not the internal review, kenright out out out out out fckin get a grip n listen Brian Murray 12 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:47:42 Block me all you want one day you will buy me a pint Ciarán McGlone 14 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:52:42 Lampard offers very little.Out of his depth. Michael Lynch 15 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:56:10 Utterly incompetent reffing display.Having said that, is there a worse front three in the history of this club than Gray, Maupay, McNeil? I'm just glad this is the last match for a while, watching Everton is fucking painful at the moment. David Dumphy 16 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:56:24 Nothing will change until moshiri and Kenwright go from the top down. George Cumiskey 17 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:56:42 Gray and McNeil absolute dog shit, I feel sorry for the defence nothing whatsoever in front of them. I'm afraid it could be a taxi for Frank after this game. Bill Fairfield 18 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:59:18 Utterly incompetent Everton display. Blame the refs all you want. Things go against you when you’re crap. Kieran Kinsella 19 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:59:20 Pawson has done amazingly well to stand out as the worst performer on the pitch. Bournemouth a rubbish rugby team, Everton a circus, put Pawson is in a league of his own Ray Smith 20 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:59:21 Every season, same old scrap for survival.I can’t change being an Evertonian, But I despair knowing that if we survive it will be the same again next year!!!15 games in 23 to go and I can’t see us getting out of this!Get rid of Kenwright and see the fresh air flood in! Craig Walker 21 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:59:43 “We’ve had some good times”. “What would Everton do?” Matthew Williams 22 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:00:49 I think it's time for mass sackings at our beleaguered club...jeez,we look so poor.WHY? Fran Mitchell 23 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:01:04 the referee has been atrocious. but his performance is only the 12th worst on the pitch, cause the 11 players out there have been terrible.that is just quite simply the worst front 3 in the league. Kieran Kinsella 24 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:01:19 SimonSounds like he needs an exorcism as does the club Frank Crewe 25 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:02:58 Can't score, can't defend. A winning combination...for whoever our opposition is. Adrian Evans 26 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:02:59 Guess its our fault, Moshiri, Kenwright, all of us.We get behind Frank, as we supposed to, 12th man dug the team out the shit.2-0halftime v Palace.Franks, kidded us everyone.Hes had a year, now trying to survive in the Premier League with no threat up top.15games, 14 points.23games 69points on offer, where is he getting 30points from.Still got Big Sams number!!Martinez ????Sion Dyche, difficult to beat, good chance he can get 30points.Or sell everyone we can, £150million on two strikers, take our chances with Frank.Who knows anymore.Oh Big Duncan??? Dean Williams 27 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:04:36 Time to get rid of this muppet. Ile gladely drag him out of goodish myself, kenshite included. Brendan McLaughlin 28 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:05:18 If it wasn't for Kenwright, Moshiri, Barret-Baxendale, Uncle Arry, VAR, referee's, Pickford, Maupay, Coleman, Bournemouth, Bournemouth reserves...we'd be fecking flying under Frank. Kieran Kinsella 29 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:05:22 Bring on Cannon and Mills or better yet Cannon and Ball their used to slapstick comedy Alan J Thompson 30 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:06:00 Thanks to Optus bloody awful service I thought the second goal was the only one of the match until the commentator said they can't be happy with a 2 goal lead! We started well enough possessionwise but still taking too long to play it out from the back and when we did get into their box there was nobody of any use there. Maupay was useless with the first and just not good enough in the air for the second chance. Gray has been rubbish and McNeil, again, might as well not be there.For one of the goals (the one I saw) the defence moved out but again Mykolenko didn't go with them, hanging back a metre and then the stupid (non) rule change about head injuries, you either stop play for them in which case the goal should not have been allowed or you just ignore it altogether.We really must try something upfront as Maupay is just a waste of space unfortunately, he might not be the only one. Michael Lynch 32 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:06:27 Atr least we won't be in the bottom three for the WOrld Cup break, as the Shite are pounding Soton. So if I was Frank, I'd stick Mills and Cannon on and see if either of them can improve the team.As it is, I'm not sure how we stay up this season unless the bottom three stay as shit as they are. We are worse than last season in every department except the back four, Bill Gall 33 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:06:35 The poor display from the referee was fully displayed when the Everton player went down clutching his head and play carried on later a Bournemouth player went down clutching his head and the referee stopped the game' Fran Mitchell 34 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:08:22 we need at least two, probably 3 attackers in January cause none that we have on the pitch should be starting games in the premier League. Jim Bennings 35 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:09:45 As I said after Tuesday nights debacle.This club is doomed and conditioned oy to fail and perennially be shit.No matter who manages the club after a certain amount of months it's back to the same shite we had before he came, all because the bar at Everton FC is set so low.Football is about daring and making yourself a hero, scoring goals and being full of adventure as Brentford showed today, Ivan Toney go and make yourself a hero, he did.Look at our players, scored shitless with the ball at their feet, none can pass, shoot, commit men to score goals? No chance.The fear of winning is now even overriding the fear of losing. Rob Dolby 36 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:10:26 Why are we the only club that continually shoot ourselves in the foot.Pickford ffsPaterson with the stupid flik that lead to the corner for the 2nd.Ref with double standard head injuries2 footer tackles are now ok according to var.Glad there is a world cup as the transfer window can't come quickly enough. Gary Johnson 37 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:12:38 Three right footed defenders on the bench, and not a dingle spare left footed one. If that doesn’t show the folly and cowardice of our manager I don’t know what does. Needs to be sacked today…..or we will go down. Fantasy that he’s improved anything at all. Jim Bennings 38 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:36:29 Oh well the end of another manager.Bournemouth and you can't even get a draw in two matches against f#cking Bournemouth??The bar is so low at this club it's absolutely startling.Compare what Newcastle have performed like since their takeover.Look at Leeds, look at Brighton, look at Brentford.Why is this club never ever ever capable of moving even remotely forwards. Craig Walker 39 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:38:37 Last season at Goodison will be spent in the Championship if we don’t get a decent forward line. We stayed up last season. Just. This team is worse up front with Richarlison gone and other teams are better. Bill Fairfield 40 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:39:54 Absolute embarrassing garbage. Won’t be long now Frank. Simon Dalzell 41 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:44:41 Total unwatchable shite. Thank God for the World Cup. Michael Lynch 42 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:46:17 We survived by the skin of our teeth last season, but surely this team is doomed. We actually look worse than we did last year, and we don;t have RIcharlison or DCL. Jim Bennings 43 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:46:35 This is what happens when you sit there all summer ignoring the fact that the centre forward you have has been injured for 12 months and looks like being completely injury prone yet you are willing to wait until the 12th or never for him.Instead we should have made three really good attacking signings.We sign McNeil, Maupay two utter wastes of space (to be fair to Maupay he looked half decent in a good footballing team at Brighton) but at Everton he was never going to work.James Garner was just a weird move, why not play him when it's so obvious Onana is completely out of his depth right now.Gana was half understandable but let's be honest, he's not much different than the fella we just let go, Allan.Onana for 35 million, Jesus Christ, can't even control the football let alone offer anything. David Dumphy 44 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:50:00 It comes from the top down moshiri and Kenwright nothing will change until there gone. Phil Rodgers 45 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:50:14 Those poor fans that went down there twice to watch this. Utterly disgraceful and shameful Fran Mitchell 46 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:50:25 the ineffective/woeful performance of both McNeil and Maupay is a damning indictment of our transfer business.just awful, both of them.But Lampard should be getting more from this team. We are in real danger of going down, make no mistake.I really wanted Lampard to work, but it looks like yet another dudd.we have 6 weeks off, these 6 weeks must be used to go back to the drawing board and sort out the mess we're in. 2 weeks to identify a new manager, 4 weeks for him to work with the players. there must be a manager in Championship/Portugal/France/Spain/Germany/Holland/South America who could do a job. Steve Stobie 47 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:51:11 I've literally just logged on to watch a feed and for 3 minutes I watched Bournemouth's men walking all over Everton's children. Maupay so weak on the turn and dispossessed like I take the ball off the feet of my 10 year old son, whenever I choose to do so... Not only that but Everton players trotting round like the game doesn't even matter, culminating in Anthony literally jogging unmarked in the centre of the box to calmly nod home their third. There's only one word for what I've just witnessed - pathetic!!None of these players deserve to wear my beloved Everton shirt, and now I am firmly of the opinion that Lampard has to go. That will now be 1 win and 1 draw, with 6 shameful losses in 8 games. That I'm afraid is sack territory. I don't think I can even bring myself to thank him for keeping us up last season, and the reason is, because he didn't. The fans kept us up, roaring Everton to safety, Lampard was as much along for the ride as the rest of us. He has shown at every club he's managed that he gets a boost out of a team when he first arrives, nobody can doubt his talent as a footballer, and that no doubt carries a team so far at first, but over time Derby, Chelsea and us have all struggled, so his coaching ability has to be called into question.Who would be my choice, now please feel free to laugh, but this is it Dunc, this is your chance. Time for him to put everything he's learned under all the managers he served as a first team coach into practice. I was so proud for him when he got given the caretaker role prior to Lampard's appointment, and yes, we lost that game against Villa, but Lampard hasn't beaten them since either. Furthermore, you know those training videos they put up on You Tube, the team looked like they were training a million times harder and with a lot more discipline, technique and fun in Dunc's training sesh, compared to anything seen under Lampard.Step up Dunc. We've still got two thirds of the season to go and your passion, together with the belief and fight you can instil will hopefully carry us on to better things. Craig Walker 48 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:53:22 Amazing how quickly it turns bad for us. Benitez got a draw at Old Trafford. A week later (I think) was the Watford debacle. Norwich away was a nadir. A similar story this season. Palace home and people crowing about our play. A few weeks later and we look dreadful. We should have sold Gordon. Gueye's mythical status as a good midfield player was always a bit baffling. Decent on his day but not Peter Reid. Onana looks as good as Schneiderlin. Who next? Sean Dyche? Fran Mitchell 49 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:53:56 However, David Moyes until the end of the season would do me. Michael Lynch 50 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:00:28 "Iwobi threw his shirt to a fan, and the fan threw it straight back"I love our fans. Joe McMahon 51 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:01:33 I decided to watch the rugby as I suspected the rtesault would be similar to what the final score was. It's hard to accept by this is the worse sqaud we have had since the 50's. No goals in this team whatsoever, it's the rusult of years of failure from the board. I how one person accountable for the demise. Frank will be sacked, and then what?Fran@49, I assume you've seen where WHU are in the league? Hammers fans want him gone. Peter Hodgson 52 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:03:49 Just signed in after my total lost interest post on Tuesdays debacle to find that todays performance is is just as bad if not worse. Unbelievable, I thought things might have changed. How wrong I was. Not about giving up on Everton but hoping that it might be better today. False hope unfortunately.After this I stick by my Tuesday comments. Good luck everyone. The Evertonians that are left out there will need all the luck that is going their way. Nealry 70 years down the pan. Thanks Uncle Bill because you have to carry the majority of the can for this plus Moshiri's ineptitude. Robert Tressell 53 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:04:03 Serious situation. Manager looking out of his depth. Squad looking badly assembled. Story of Everton since the end of Martinez' first season. Only Ancelotti and Allardyce have had the maturity and nous since then, and only showed it briefly (hoovering up a few high wage has beens and failures too). What a mess. Steavey Buckley 54 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:04:19 Everton players would have difficulty passing wind. Doesn't get any worse having Gana and Onana in midfield. Crucial part of the pitch which demands high quality passing just to keep any team in contention. Tony Hill 55 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:05:28 I don't think anyone has the faintest clue what to do about this club. The poison has seeped down from the top for a long, long time. It seems to me that words and analysis are futile now. Far too many at the club and in the team are - and have been for ages - shameless parasites and cowards. Fuck them all. Mal van Schaick 56 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:06:12 The demise of Everton. We will be lucky to stay up this year, and to make matters worse they had summer to sort the mess out and have failed miserably. Michael Lynch 57 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:06:15 Onana should be dominating these games, but he goes missing for 75 per cent of it. Something badly wrong there, someone needs to be getting in his fucking ear. Patterson has loads of potential, but he's going to make errors. It;s a shame he;s in such a shit team. Iwobi tries his best. Other than that, the team simply isn't good enough, and I'm really starting to doubt Lampard's ability as a manager. Danny Baily 58 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:06:36 Sooo Long. Frank-Lam-Pard. Fran Mitchell 59 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:06:42 yes Joe, he could well be available and thus why would have him as an interim until end of season.it's fallen flat with him at Hammers this season, but his work there has been excellent. when he took over they looked relegation fodder and he took then to Europe.I wouldn't have him long term, we need to develop a strategy long term. but for the remainder of this season to save our Premier League status, I would certainly have him back. John Hall 60 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:06:51 Shambles again.Time waits for no man Frank. said to emphasize that people cannot stop the passing of time, and therefore should not delay doing things. Waiting.What do they do in training ?Pass and move, create space for runners, oh can't do that as we don' t have any.Sideways and back, sideways and back., no outlet.Show some heart and guts for those that follow you everywhere. Levels dropped below what is expected we heard the other night. Well we got the same again today Frank. Kieran Kinsella 61 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:08:59 Unlucky in many respects, a few flimsy moments, sad dismal refereeing … I’m totally kidding that was shite Gavin Johnson 62 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:09:15 Franks got to be backed in January or sacked right now. It can't go on like this, or else it will be a hard relegation fight all over again.We have 6 weeks now. I'd like to think we are talking to managers, and we might do something like Villa did and make a swift appointment, if Lampard is given the push.We need attacking players. Maupay is awful and Cannon did more than Maupay has, since his winner against West Ham, all those weeks ago, Bill Fairfield 63 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:09:47 Our fans telling them all to deservedly do one. Iwobi giving his shirt as a peace offering,while he goes off to count his hundred grand. Glad it was chucked back at the useless prat. Everyone of our brilliant fans should be refunded by the club. Will Mabon 64 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:10:23 This time, Michael, I'm not so bewildered. This result is exactly what this kind of "performance" produces.Shocking 5 days, frankly not good enough for this club and fans. Ian Edwards 65 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:11:56 Not sure how much more I can take of this club. I can't see where the next goal is coming from. Defence can't keep clean sheets. Midfield doesn't protect or create. Wingers that don't assist. Lone forward who gets no service. I don't see 3 teams worse than us. Two 3-goal defeats to Bournemouth in 4 days. Another managerial change soon as Lampard can't survive this. Matthew Williams 66 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:12:12 Absolute dogshit, shameful, no bottle, no heart, no pride and totally clueless as well.We only turn up for away games when there's no fans in the ground. The Lampard experiment has failed, we need a proper gaffer who is pro-active and fucking ruthless too. All our players need a major boot up the arse, pronto.Another shite weekend! Gavin Johnson 67 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:14:05 Where the hell were Garner and Vinagre? When Coleman came on at left-back, it was like having PTSD flashbacks under Benitez. Ian Bennett 68 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:14:08 Just feel sorry for the loyal away fans who follow this shit. Spending good time and money on this is a joke.It's like a dark comedy, really dark. Alan J Thompson 69 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:14:13 No plan, no shape, no idea and nothing upfront until Cannon came on and did more with his first two touches than Maupay did in 75 minutes. Indeed, until the 75th minute, it looked like we passed the ball in the direction of our goal more than Bournemouth did! Anyone thinking we are not in a relegation fight because of the number of games to go really isn't watching our pathetic efforts. Something, maybe someone, really has to change! Kevin Molloy 70 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:15:48 I'd have taken even a plucky draw today. But no, he's got to go after that. Sack him, wait for West Ham to sack Moyes, and pop him in there til season end, and if he does a good job another 2 years. Job's a good'un Pat Kelly 71 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:15:58 I can't think of anything positive Lampard has brought to the Club. Turned us into a team that can't score or even shoot on target. Leaking goals. Looking shambolic. His signings have done nothing to improve the team. Why should he be given more time? He's lost the players. Danny Baily 72 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:17:00 The worst thing is the wait till the next match. Terrible way to go into the international break. Will Mabon 74 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:17:49 Look at that table for God's sake. Again. Everton are becoming more and more established as a marginal low quality club. Dismantled and destroyed from within. Stuart Sharp 75 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:18:05 Out of order Bill. He works his arse off. He has limited quality, but that, and his wages, our not his fault. But I agree about the refund. 7-1 on aggregate against one of the leakiest defences in the league... shocking. Tony Everan 76 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:18:49 1 Can’t score - no goals in five of the last six Premier League games. We don’t look like scoring either, I’ve given up expecting us to score a meaningful goal.2 Started to leak soft goals - nine the last three games against mid table and lower teams. It’s the perfect storm for relegation.Big decisions now. Stick or twist with Frank ? Without more quality up front whoever is the manager will suffer the same fate. The last four matches against Fulham, Leicester, Bournemouth B and Bournemouth A we have looked clueless as a team. No visible game plan, no cohesion, poor passing, mistakes, slow for much of the games, out fought by opponents to the second ball, weaker in the tackle, weaker in the air. Terrible to watch. If Benitez was in charge of this ineptitude the pitchforks would be out. There’s some mitigation for Frank, Richarlison has not been replaced by anywhere near the same quality, but the 35m on McNeill and Maupay could have been spent better ? All our eggs were in the DCL staying fit basket for the goalscorer. You could argue any manager would struggle, but other clubs with lesser resources are doing better than him, so his position is very precarious. Ian Edwards 77 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:19:12 Just seen a video on Toffee TV and one fan shouts fuck you Iwobi and there are angry scenes pushing and shoving involving two black fans and Iwobi is talking to the Ref and pointing at them. Garry Martin 78 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:19:23 Where's big Dunc ? Kevin Turner 79 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:19:37 Teams around us are picking up points and improving while we are in freefall. The signs are ominous unless drastic improvements are evident from Boxing Day onwards. I have supported the club for over 60 years and even during the darkest of days (there's been too many of them tbh) have I felt this bad about our prospects. With a very heavy heart and sadness I've joined the growing band of supporters who think yet another manager is going out the door. Quite what FL thanks of this group behind closed doors I don't know but we have a collection of the biggest cowardly, spineless, uninspiring imposters in my memory.Where to turn? Tuchel? I won't be joining the Big Dunc bandwagon. His fervour and love of the club just wouldn't work for very long with the current mercenaries in our top league who are frankly stealing a living.What's gone wrong with our youth set up? Every two years or so the year groups should produce a prospect with the real chance of making the first team squad. We've had Barkley and now Gordon who looked the real deal but Gordon has joined Barkley in becoming a Big Time Charlie before they've reached the level required at Prem level. Is it us Scousers who can't apply the level of professionalism bc they're still hanging around with their old mates? Is it because they have had smoke blown up their arses from a tender age? Arsenal are producing prospect after prospect through their Academy. We have first hand experience of our youth set up. Total amateurs. Doesn't look like it's improving.Out the door - FLHolgate, Mina, Keane, Guaye, Doucouré, Davies, Gray, O'Neil, Maupay, DCL, Rondon.