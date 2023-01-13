🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: NSNOW and Farhad's Communication Fail

13/01/2023



Lyndon and Paul interviewed Zack Threlfall from the NSNOW campaign to bring listeners up to speed with the #AllTogetherNow movement and his reaction to Farhad Moshiri's attempts to communicate with supporters this week.

They were then joined by Adam McCulloch and Ell Bretland to discuss Zack's comments, provide their own views on what is a flawed approach from the Everton owner before looking ahead to the home game against Southampton, one that could be an important inflection point in the Blues' season.

Stay to the end to hear Yanndalf the Blue's heartfelt poem born of love for his ailing dad and the club they both passionately support

→ Episodes

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb