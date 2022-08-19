Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Lampard talks up Gordon's value to Everton as Chelsea speculation continues Lyndon Lloyd | 19/08/2022 107comments | Jump to last Frank Lampard has reiterated his desire to keep Anthony Gordon at Everton but admits that there is a business dimension to the speculation around his future and the potential for Chelsea to return with a £50m bid for the winger. Lampard’s former club have had reported bids of £42m and £45m for Gordon rejected in the past week and that comes on the heels of supposed interest from Tottenham and Newcastle earlier in the summer. At that time, a fee of around £35m was mooted and Lampard was quick to rule out any sale but if, as is expected, Chelsea improve on their previous offers, it will inevitably change the picture for Everton. Lampard was asked about the talk around Gordon during his press conference this afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park, a match for which Gordon will be in the squad. Article continues below video content “He’s an Everton player,” Lampard said flatly. “Firstly, he’s got a huge value to the team for me at Everton. He’s a massive player in the squad and, obviously, he’s a huge, valuable asset for the club, one that we’ve developed ourselves and helped him come through. “He’s in the squad tomorrow. Any chats I’ve had within him will remain private and as any player should do, they have to get on with their own game, [concentrate] on their own form, train well and prepare well and play well as our player. Simple as that. "We are not looking at it as 'Where can we go with this deal?' the manager continued. “Anthony is a great player for us. We know his value but he's a big player for me and the team and we see the value of players that are moving at the minute that have not achieved the same as him.” However, when Lampard was asked outright if he is 100% certain that Gordon will stay at Everton, he replied honestly: "I can't assure anybody, that's naive,” and in his briefing with the print media afterwards, he stressed that the price would have to be right if he were to go. “It has to be a joined-up say so,” Lampard explained. “When you’re talking about the level of player Anthony is and the value of the player, we know what those kind of players go for in the modern day if there was ever to be these sort of transfers. “It’s a serious situation on a football level and a club business level, simple as that. If you can join those two up and make the right decision, I will always consider the football one the most important because that is what my job will be judged on. Anthony Gordon is a fantastic player for us and that is why my answer is what it is. “The reality is, if you play at a high level as Anthony did last season, there may be interest. But Anthony is still a young man, not finding his way exactly as he is in the team now, but he will have ambitions to improve parts of his game this year, international ambitions, all those things. “That will come for Anthony so I think it is understandable that people may be interested in players like that, that’s the way the world works. But I am here as an ambitious young coach myself, so I want to be able to have the best, strongest team and personnel available because I get judged on that. Every coach does. Fortunately, at times you will be as good as your players and Anthony Gordon is a very good player.” Frank Lampard on Dele Alli deal with Besiktas: “There’s interest in Dele. I think that’s come out publicly in the last couple of days. I think that’s one for us behind the scenes to consider ourselves and obviously Dele has to consider that. For him to go it has to be the right situation for everybody”. Lampard sought to play down the notion that the club had neglected to strengthen a key area of the side, saying that no one foresaw Calvert-Lewin’s injury three days before the season kicked off against Chelsea. He admitted that the forward was an area of the pitch that Everton do want to strengthen but stressed that it had to be the right player. “He’s certainly in contention and that’s a call I need to make and I’m giving it as long as I possibly can before the game tomorrow because as much as we want his impact — and I think he’s going to have a big impact — we need to make sure we do right by the player and the team. “He missed a big chunk of pre-season and this is the Premier League and I don’t want to throw him there in too soon. Reader Comments (107) Eddie Dunn 2 Posted 19/08/2022 at 17:08:38 In the presser Lampard seemed to imply that he would like both a new striker and Gordon.His off-the-cuff remark about not being there at the end of the window was perhaps a little insight into his own frustration but he was being asked questions that he obviously couldn't answer.His remarks regarding Dele were clearly suggesting that the lad just doesn't work hard enough.I do hope Rondon starts and Onana too. Onana can always be subbed if he tires. Better to get a grip early than chase yet another game. Paul Kossoff 3 Posted 19/08/2022 at 21:16:52 Not liking Lampard's attitude in his press conference.First he says he would be pretty naive to say Gordon will be here at the end of the transfer window, then says maybe even he (Lampard) won't be here at window's end. Not exactly giving me confidence for this season. Paul Birmingham 4 Posted 20/08/2022 at 00:37:08 Having just watched Frank Lampard's pre-match interview, I see an honest assessment of the status quo at Everton, all factors on and off the park, business and football side considered.Let's focus on today and any more hypothesise, be for the common good of Everton, winning the match today. Dean Williams 5 Posted 20/08/2022 at 01:17:12 I'm sorry, ToffeeWebers, but I just don't see the hype in Gordon. He's not a patch on Rooney at that age, nor Barkley for that matter. No goals and very little end product. Get shut for big money and put it towards a striker. Jack Convery 6 Posted 20/08/2022 at 01:33:10 He's not a happy bunny, is he? "I will always choose the football one as that is what I am judged on." "I am ambitious and I want the best players here, in the team." I guess he's now finding out what the internal politics of EFC truly are. Having been embroiled in a dog fight since he joined, he's been too busy until now to see the true side of people he has to deal with.The following questions are bothering me:1. Why did we buy McNeil?2. Who sanctioned it?3. How does McNeil fit a 3-4-3 system? (He's an out-and-out right-winger. He occupies the space that the left-wingback runs into...)4. Was he bought because Burnley told someone at EFC, whilst we enquired about Cornet, that he was for sale? So whoever it was thought "Hey, that's a good idea, we'll have him!"5. Why have we put up with PSG and the Gueye saga? Either he's available or he isn't. Are they pissed about Moise Kean not going to them?6. Why have we waited around for Chelsea to make their minds up about Broja? Tell them what we are prepared to pay and, if they say No, then walk away. 7. Why was nobody already lined up to replace Richarlison? We knew we had to sell him at the end of last season. We've had months to source a replacement.8. Does the board really want Everton to succeed? Giving the rest of the Premier League a few games start on us, looks like they don't give a fuck. 9. Do they want Frank to succeed? Not getting him a replacement for Richarlison suggests they do not.10. Is there a contingency plan in place, if Frank walks out because he believes the job has become impossible?11. Would there be money available to pay a new manager if it was needed?12. Is Thelwell able to make his own decisions, without them being undermined – as happened with Brands?13. Why is Rondon not fully fit?14. Why is the Chairman still the Chairman, given last season's horror show and the absolute mess that is our financial situation? The same goes for the CEO.15. Why does the board and owner make running a football club look so difficult?My fear is that Frank will walk away. The club will be in turmoil. The Gordon money will be wasted on players such as Barkley, Adams et al or into the back of a sofa. Then in January, if he's fit, Calvert-Lewin will be sacrificed in an effort to keep us up with the money his sale, produces. It's not good, is it? Phillip Warrington 7 Posted 20/08/2022 at 02:23:08 Sorry, Frank is full of it. Did he expect to go the whole season with one striker and rely on Rondon? His words "saying that no-one foresaw Calvert-Lewin's injury three days before the season kicked off", does he think he will go all season without getting injured? Yet we're about to land two more midfield players, how many midfield players do we need??? And the buck stops with Frank, not previous managers or boards. He has now bought in through loans and purchases 4 to 5 midfield players and how many strikers? Every year it's the same, we need two decent strikers. Christine Foster 8 Posted 20/08/2022 at 06:40:43 Jack, good questions, but I doubt we will get an answer to any of them which has made supporting Everton so difficult for the last 20 years. I watched the presser last night and Frank certainly didn't look comfortable or happy, his body language was very closed and defensive. His ad-lib thrown in reference to "l might not be here" in a couple of weeks certainly sounded like a red flag... one wonders if he cannot get what he thinks is needed in the transfer window, will he walk? If Gordon is sold, and not replaced, who could blame him? But that's the reality of football management at this club, he has to fight to get and keep what he thinks he needs. He may need trade-offs to make it work, but ultimately, if he feels he cannot get the support from the board, how does he stay? Steve Brown 9 Posted 20/08/2022 at 06:56:41 I noticed that comment as well, Christine.Definitely a warning to the decision-makers that, if they sell Gordon without his agreement, then he will reconsider his position. Christine Foster 10 Posted 20/08/2022 at 07:08:04 Steve, I hope it wasn't a veiled threat but an off-the-cuff one designed to agree that nothing is secure. But it was an odd throwaway comment that may well have been a subconscious slip because that's what he is thinking, or a pointed sharp stick in the eye of the board. Just an odd one for me... Tony Everan 11 Posted 20/08/2022 at 07:56:01 I think Frank is saying he can't do his job, if the DoF and board don't do theirs. At the moment the biggest issue is goals. It's no secret they wanted Gibbs-White from the start of the season, he was one of the agreed priorities I think. From the outside, it looks like glaring incompetence making a last-minute bid for him after he has agreed terms with Nottingham Forest. It looks to me like the club trying to appease Frank by saying ‘look we tried for you "but he wanted to go to Forest instead". I think this is absolute rubbish. Forest stole the lead from our recruitment and signed him whilst we were asleep at the wheel. I think Frank is seething about it. I'm guessing of course but that's my take on it. (£25M + add-ons seems expensive; we will see whether it is good business).Anyway, there is still time, these next 10 days are going to be pivotal for our season and for Frank Lampard's future at the club. The side needs goals, Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin were the scorers, two are gone. One has been largely out for over a year and counting and will he be 100% and reliable when he returns?No goals = no wins. Two quality forwards minimum are needed to compete, I stress, compete, for the bare basics. To me, for now, that is Top 8 and a cup. Anything less and people at the club are failing. Being positive, there are still many options out there. We have been told to “Judge us at the end of the transfer window”. Judgement day approaches.ps: A hard-fought win today against Forest would be a massive boost, but should in no way detract from what is needed for the season ahead. Colin Glassar 12 Posted 20/08/2022 at 08:16:16 People going on about Gordon being shit, not scoring goals, few assists etc…. Probably the same people creaming themselves towards the end of last season when it was Anthony putting in Herculean efforts to save us from the drop. Now there's talk of a few quid for him so you can play fantasy football with the money. Short memories indeed.As for Gibbs-White, how many of you have actually seen him play? I think I've seen him once or twice for Wolves and he was nothing to write home about. But we are egged on by media speculation and hype so we become frustrated when we “miss out” on a so-called target.If Chelsea give us £50M upfront, then I'd be prepared to let the kid go. Not because I want to but because our dynamic duo have run us into the ground and, if we want a goal-scoring striker, we will need the money. But all you body-language experts... give the armchair psychologist bullshit a rest. Frank is probably only getting a few hours kip what with all the footy problems and that statuesque wife of his. I get the impression that he's falling in love with Everton and wants to do his best but it's going to be a long, hard road ahead. Sean Turtle 13 Posted 20/08/2022 at 09:07:31 Honestly don't think I can read the comments on TW anymore. The constant negativity is so draining. Unless you're in the room when conversation(s) take place between Lampard, Thelwell etc, then how do you know they aren't trying in earnest to resolve the issues that everyone (especially them), is aware of? Too many people sit at their computers or phones spouting utter tripe about those whose experience in the game is so much greater than all of us here (ie, they actually *have* some). Regardless of the signings we make, it's apparently the wrong strategy. How do you know they've not tried to sign players (such as Broja)? How do you know they haven't moved on due to the deals not being sensible (such as Broja)? I like to think I understand football as well as the next supporter, but I'd be the first to admit that one of the greatest midfielders the Premier L eague has ever seen, and a guy who has spent his career developing clubs' infrastructure and development processes, might know a little more than me.Ultimately, I don't think it could be levelled at Lampard and Thelwell that they're not trying their best. Try brushing the chip off your shoulder and support the team for Christ's sake.Apologies to those (rare) few who do try and see the bright side and are supporting the team. Just feels like a lonely headspace on TW. Brent Stephens 14 Posted 20/08/2022 at 09:13:28 Sean #12 amen to that, brother! Michael Kenrick Editorial Team 15 Posted 20/08/2022 at 09:26:41 Even I find it frustrating, Sean, and it's my 'job' (self-imposed) to read them all!There's an element of unquestioned football knowledge so many possess that I can only think comes from far too many hours playing Football Manager or the latest FIFA iteration. I mean the sheer unadulterated expectation for what should happen at the press of key, and how things should be done – from people who have virtually zero knowledge of how the industry actually works – is quite mind-blowing when you think about it. But there's an entitlement that we are not only providing through these pages but are encouraging by indulging in hyper-critical evaluation of all things Everton that can look 'negative' simply because we want to know all we can about the club we love. Combine that with the "not knowing" and you get intense frustration. It's a fine line but I don't think you should label this as showing a lack of support. Colin Glassar 16 Posted 20/08/2022 at 09:27:59 Well put, Sean. I moan and groan as much as anyone on here but in the Lampard & Thelwell case, I'm happy to give them time to create a squad worthy of Everton.The damage caused by Moshiri and Kenwright will take years to heal. I'm looking at anything between 10th and 14th this season. Anything above that will be more than welcome.The bloated, talent-lacking squad is gradually being trimmed but players like Rondon, Davies, Gomes, Keane, Kean, Iwobi (possibly) etc… will all try and see out their contracts to our detriment.We have a young, ambitious team in charge now. Give them time to wheel and deal and I can see us being in the Top 10 next season and then challenging for Europe the following season. Patience will be key. Sean Turtle 17 Posted 20/08/2022 at 09:38:29 I don't think for one second that it's indicative of a lack of support, Michael, I know we all love the club. I just don't understand why people start from a position that Lampard & Thelwell don't care or don't know what they're doing etc, or have their priorities wrong etc. Pete Neilson 18 Posted 20/08/2022 at 10:03:18 "No end product" yet in a shockingly poor team, surrounded by the useless, the slow and the walking dead, he still contributed to over 15% of our goals and worked his socks off. In his first full season, was it reasonable to expect him to be a fully formed attacking midfield winger into double-figures in goals and assists? DeBruyne had to wait a few years from Gordon's age to hit the ground running at Man City... having "failed" at Chelsea. In a market where Gibbs-White goes for £42M, I reckon Chelsea see the long-term and a relative bargain. I hope we keep him for a while longer. Christine Foster 19 Posted 20/08/2022 at 13:15:17 Colin #12, I wholeheartedly agree with you up to the last paragraph that is, you know, "But all you body-language experts... give the armchair psychologist bullshit a rest."Well, that bullshit comes from interviewing so many people I have lost count, part of a job dealing with people for most of your life, you get to know the signs and Frank had them. Reading people isn't bullshit, it's experience. Of course he may have had no sleep but that's speculation, all we know is what he said and his demeanour, so for me, I sure as hell want him to be there in 2 weeks time! Rob Jones 20 Posted 20/08/2022 at 13:39:45 Respectfully, Michael, you're the guy who wrote up the friendly match against Dynamo Kiyv and felt the need to drone on at the end of your piece about what was essentially a nice gesture given to a man who has done his best to try and do his part to help Ukraine.We're all moaners on here, to a lesser or greater extent. Yourself included. Stu Darlington 21 Posted 20/08/2022 at 13:41:07 I know I'll probably get slaughtered on here but no way is Gordon worth £50M. We only got that for Richarlison, and who would you sooner have first on the team sheet?I'd take the money and hope our management team invest it wisely in improving the squad. This involves keeping Moshiri and Kenwright well away from any negotiations of course! Oliver Molloy 22 Posted 21/08/2022 at 10:37:59 In reviewing our season start, I have come to the conclusion it would be crazy and not in the interests of EFC to sell Gordon now, no matter what the money is offered. Even if the price goes up another £10 million we can not afford to lose this player.There are many opinions regards this young man in terms of his ability and worth but right now we need Gordon's energy and drive. Can you imagine yesterday's match without his threat, it would have been a fucking stroll for Forest.Who would replace him? – the team would definitely be worse without him. Do I think he is worth £50 million, right now? No, I do not. If he can add goals and get better all-round, he could be worth twice that come the end of the season. I would much rather the club come out and say he's not for sale, end of story, and if Gordon is not happy with that, then tough. He is on a long-term contract and will be looking to go to the World Cup so he's not going to lie down.On a different note. The club have had nearly two months to sign a striker – this was a RED FLAG priority – and once again they have shown why we are in such a fucking mess. Everybody in the game knew we needed strikers; meanwhile, it's midfielder after midfielder we are being linked with... What is going on?Why let Simms head out on loan when we are well short of strikers, even with Calvert-Lewin fit; whoever made that call messed up.If this is another case of Kenwright leaving it to the last minute to save a few quid on wages, he should be ashamed. Michael Kenrick 23 Posted 21/08/2022 at 11:08:42 I have to say I'm ambivalent about Gordon. He does bring energy to an otherwise moribund Everton attack, although Gray actually had what was a very good day by his usually poor standards. But, despite counter claims, I don't see that Gordon has really improved all that much. He's still doing all the same things wrong in the same ways he always has. Why Chelsea would pay £50M for him has to be an abiding mystery.As for Simms, I think we have to accept the judgement that was made: he needs more lower-league experience, he's just not ready for the Premier League this season. I know that's hard to accept when you haven't personally seen him play and fail at the higher level, but someone had to made that call, and I'd like to believe it was based on more evidence and data than we are privileged to have in hand. The whole Simms thing is moot anyway. He's at Sunderland for the season. We have to accept that rather than harp on about it day-in & day-out.The worrying thing now with our youngsters is that none of the ones we still have at Finch Farm can make Frank's 9-man bench – not that he's showing any signs of using them if they did. Presumably that is all evidence-based too? Brian Murray 24 Posted 21/08/2022 at 11:44:17 Michael. For now, it's about saving face as no way would he drop a new signing like McNeil for say, Stanley Mills. To be fair, not many managers want to take a chance or be brave with youth unless backed into a corner. Might end up being his downfall because just like Benitez he can't or won't change his ways. So far anyway. Mark Frere 25 Posted 21/08/2022 at 13:17:32 I must admit, I'm baffled as to why Chelsea would want to pay £50 million for Gordon... especially when they already have a better player, at the same age, called Callum Hudson-Odoi.Furthermore, they also have Pulisic who is still only 23 and can't get a regular starting spot in their team. Both players are better than Gordon and probably always will be as their careers progress. I would bite their hands off for £50 million and perhaps we could get Hudson Odoi, or Pulisic on loan (with the option to buy) as part of the deal, if Chelsea are stupid enough to sanction such a deal. We are in desperate need of a couple of strikers as we are completely toothless upfront! £50 million would be a tidy sum to go towards 2 strikers such as Kalajdzic and Brenton Diaz. That's purely 'fantasy football' on my part... but it's just an example of what needs to happen in this window, if we don't want to be involved in another relegation dogfight! Oliver Molloy 26 Posted 21/08/2022 at 15:14:51 Agree Michael, my point regards Simms was he should not have been allowed to leave until we were covered, but of course somebody made the decision — just like somebody made the decision to buy McNeil for £20 million. If the club are willing to sell, Gordon's price might just have gone up given the current score at Leeds. Alan J Thompson 27 Posted 22/08/2022 at 06:01:15 It could just be that Frank sees a striker coming in without the talent or a variety of options to provide him with goal scoring chances if Gordon is sold. Solving a problem while creating one? Colin Glassar 28 Posted 22/08/2022 at 07:53:53 It’s gone so quiet on the transfer front that even the gossip sites are regurgitating old rumours. Not Riquelme or Moutinho, but close. Eddie Dunn 29 Posted 22/08/2022 at 08:22:33 I can only imagine that a forward was expected much sooner and that is why we sanctioned the loans.Shit happens, and Calvert-Lewin got injured but, in retrospect, the club have made a mistake. Buying McNeil is possibly to cover Gordon's departure and just might have been done without Frank's say-so.I notice Broja didn't play at the weekend. A bogus "injury" is always used to cover a possible transfer. I expect that he will come in near the end of the window.Then Gordon will perhaps go to Chelsea at the end of the season (as part of the arrangement).All will be revealed. Jack Convery 30 Posted 22/08/2022 at 08:53:18 My predictions for the forthcoming weeks and months.Everton will sell Anthony Gordon to the highest bidder, probably Chelsea but Spurs may hijack it.Frank and Thelwell will not be allowed to spend all the money from the sale.A forward will be loaned in – Broja.Gueye will arrive, after we agree a price for him. £5M, with £3M of add-ons.Januzaj will arrive on a free.Frank Lampard will walk, possibly at the end of the window or soon after, due to transfer targets he wanted, not arriving.An interim manager will be appointed - possibly Duncan Ferguson.Bobby Brown Shoes will be Everton's next full-time manager – appointed once Belgium are out of the World Cup. Geoff Lambert 31 Posted 22/08/2022 at 09:08:54 Bloody hell Jack, Mystic Meg has got nothing on you. Gerry Quinn 32 Posted 22/08/2022 at 17:21:20 Has Anthony Gordon dropped a major Chelsea transfer hint with closing his Everton Instagram account??????Anthony Gordon drops major Chelsea transfer hint Brian Harrison 33 Posted 22/08/2022 at 19:10:11 The Echo are reporting that Gordon has deleted Everton from his bio whatever that means, so the natural assumption is that he is going to Chelsea. Reports are that Chelsea have agreed a deal with Barcelona to sign Aubamayang, and seeing Broja was left out of their squad yesterday, maybe we may end up with a decent striker.I certainly don't want Barkley, Gilmour or Batshuayi, we have enough bench warmers without adding to it. Everything gone quiet on the Gueye transfer, so maybe Everton have pulled the plug on the deal and who can blame them? We were told by various people in the know the deal was done but obviously where money is involved, nothing is final till he signs.Someone called Statto has just put a list of Everton's leading goal scorers since 2017-18Calvert-Lewin 44 goalsRicharlison 43 goals Sigurdsson 25 goalsRooney 10 goalsWalcott 10 goalsKeane (M) 9 goalsTosun 9 goalsNiasse 8 goalsGray 6 goalsJames 6 goals Mark Ryan 34 Posted 22/08/2022 at 21:14:42 Sell him and you lose the heartbeat of this current team. Not the best player we've ever had by a country mile but sell him and you lose a piece of the current soul of the team. You lose an Evertonian, you lose a lot of effort, you lose a lot of speed, you lose enthusiasm, you lose a real prospect. Seems to me a very sad moment if he's distancing himself from Everton. Not worth £50M but I wouldn't let him go for that. He offers more than his actual worth, does that make sense? Simon Evans 35 Posted 22/08/2022 at 21:51:35 If this is true and he really does want out, I'm so disappointed in Anthony. It always seems like the homegrown local lads are the ones to jump ship at the earliest opportunity. We've had fringe world level players at Everton like Lukaku, Richarlison and Gana and they have all given us at least a contract before they move on. No connection to the club beforehand, came to play, get game time, better themselves, and every one has been rewarded with big moves and illustrious careers. I loved Gordon's performances last season; despite the end product lacking somewhat; he has great promise. Seeing him singing with the fans was a joy to watch. But he has achieved nothing at Everton aside from promise, aside from a transfer fee, which we will have no time to spend wisely. I don't want to believe it and I probably shouldn't, but every club he has been linked with he has seemingly wanted to talk to and leave. But if he wants to leave I think we should just take it on the chin, take the money and get rid of him. See how well he fares at Chelsea. Mark Ryan 36 Posted 22/08/2022 at 22:00:29 Simon, I honestly think he'll struggle. He means more to us. He'll try too hard. I'm with you. If he goes, we take it on the chin but I won't be happy if we, the club do sell him. I think they should dig their heels in on the figure but is he a £50 mil player. Not yet. Ffs, I'm so torn over this. If he goes I'm not sure he'll be a success in London. Its a massive change of culture. He'll struggle I think Danny O’Neill 37 Posted 22/08/2022 at 22:05:34 I like to think I learned my lesson on this year ago.The player might not have a say in this. Agents and the club will possibly be dictating. But the young player is hung out to dry as the scapegoat.What would Anthony Gordon like to do? Probably play for Everton every week.The club and agent get a sniff of a £50M deal.Does he have a realistic say in it? Brian Murray 38 Posted 22/08/2022 at 22:06:43 Nothing to be torn over. We are evertonians and if and I mean if it makes us stronger and better all this local lad cack means nothing. Plus he was a kopite anyway not that i’m arsed about that. Just have a plan and targets blue boys., Bill Gall 39 Posted 22/08/2022 at 22:13:46 Simon if he wants to leave as everyone seems to be saying he must have put a transfer request in. He cant have it both ways he either wants to stay or he wants to go, I still think he wants to stay. Everything we keep hearing is from supposed pundits, and the only news I believe is from the manager and that is they want him to stay and the offer has been refused. Rob Dolby 40 Posted 22/08/2022 at 22:16:48 50m in our current predicament can't be ignored. He isn't another Rooney.We need the money to buy players. Selling Gordon has to be done.He has improved a lot since the start of last year but still has a long way to go. Does he win matches for us?Does he set up goals?Does he score goals?It shows that if Chelsea come calling the player has a premium price. Tony Everan 41 Posted 22/08/2022 at 22:24:15 I think now the wheels are in motion. Aubameyang is about to join Chelsea so logically that means Broja is more sidelined there. Gordon has deleted his instagram duberries, Broja was rumoured a few days ago to be open to moving to Everton. Frank knows him and will have spoken to him. Chelsea were willing to sell him to West Ham for 35m. So I think we will be getting a cash adjustment if the Gordon fee is £50m. Could now all happen this week. Bill Gall 42 Posted 22/08/2022 at 22:30:10 Danny The players hold all the cards, they don't have to sign for another club if they don't want to leave, if they decide to go they can still refuse the contract they are offered and negotiate a larger contract with Everton. He will not receive any part of a decided fee as that goes to the selling club, less I think it is 5% that goes to the F.A.I an not sure who has to pay the players agent but I doubt if it is the player. Danny O’Neill 43 Posted 22/08/2022 at 22:36:28 I just think we sometimes victimise the player Bill.Listening to my Dad's generation and interviews with the great man himself, the sale of Alan Ball.Yes, I agree the player can turn it down. But as I once heard Alan Ball's Dad on a radio interview state; he told him that if the club doesn't want you, it's time to go. Alan Ball stated he didn't want to go.The players often don't have a say. They are business commodities. Unfortunately. Mark Ryan 44 Posted 22/08/2022 at 22:48:48 Brian @ 38 is that true, was born a red. I'm not being funny if that's true my entire approach to this will be different. Is that true ? If so that makes his decision making to me a lot clearer. I thought he was one of us Brent Stephens 45 Posted 22/08/2022 at 22:54:03 Mark, Carragher now one of us? Brian Murray 46 Posted 22/08/2022 at 22:58:18 Mark, no he was a kopite not sure how rabid but defo a kopite. Rob Halligan 47 Posted 22/08/2022 at 23:00:37 Having met and spoken with Anthony Gordon, I did get the impression that the lad is really shy and doesn’t seem to be the kind who would enjoy being in the limelight. I bet he is afraid of his own shadow and sleeps with the light on. Definitely a mummy’s boy! All of which makes me wonder could he settle in London, living on his own, probably in a hotel for a while until a house was found for him. Having said all that, something inside me tells me that I would not be overly disappointed if he were to leave. If Chelsea want to spend north of £50M for him, then great, we can hopefully get one or two Chelsea players coming our way, but players we want (within reason) and not who Chelsea want to get rid of. I’m sure I read that Blackburn want £15M for Brereton Diaz, so maybe a few quid left over after any player valuation from Chelsea is taken into account, to buy Diaz.DCL, Broja and Brereton Diaz, hopefully something to get us excited in the next few months.P.S……..should AG move down to the smoke, I bet he’s back within twelve months. Brian Murray 48 Posted 22/08/2022 at 23:01:02 Yes the player holds all the cards and how many to this day and still counting have we been drained ie delph tosum garbut gomes etc. Hell of a gravy train Mark Ryan 49 Posted 22/08/2022 at 23:02:41 It just means that the pressure from his family to stay at Everton won't be there and so I can now see why he's flip flopping so easily if reports of late are true. It puts a massively different spin on it for me. It doesn't change how I feel but it makes me realise HIS mindset is likely to be skewed towards Chelsea far more easily. His family, if also red, will just being seeing the pound signs for him rather than the EFC shirt and status Bernie Quinn 50 Posted 22/08/2022 at 23:14:02 Bill @ 42 - Are you sure Bill? I always understood the player on transfer received a % of the fee unless he had asked for the transfer. And the buying Club paid the Agents fee? Sam Hoare 51 Posted 22/08/2022 at 23:22:15 Gordon goes for £50m plus £10m in add ons. We get Broja on loan as well with purchase option of £35m. We get Gueye in for £3m and Kudus on loan and have £20-30m to spend on a new goal scoring winger (Gakpo, Brereton-Diaz, Rutter, Wahi, Trossard, Diaby, Thuram, Pino etc)Easy right?!Ditch the 5 at the back and play:Pickford Patterson Holgate Tarkowski Mykolenko Kudus(or Onana) Gueye Iwobi(or Doucoure)Gakpo Broja(or DCL) Gray(or McNeill) Pete Clarke 52 Posted 22/08/2022 at 23:47:01 The club is a fucking mess with two of the biggest dickheads running us and here’s people now giving it to a young player because he was not born a blue. Who was ever born a blue or a red ? This decision is forced upon kids by most of us at a tender age before they can even walk or talk. My lad would have gladly followed all of his mates by being a fan of any top 6 club but then he grew up in Auss. I forced him to support the blues with threats of no presents for Xmas as well as the great Everton stories and football kits I put on him. He did not grow up with that Liverpool mindset. I grew up going to Anfield with my sister before I started going to Goodison on my own around aged 8 as it was only a walk up Everton Valley. I don’t ever recall actually supporting Liverpool and that was in their absolute prime. I don’t hate them either as it’s too strong a word for me although the name Kenwright does bring the word into my mind. Knock Gordon if you want but then have a look back at all of those ex reds who played for us and helped us win trophies. Back to the running of the club. It’s clear Frank Lampard has had the Kenwright arm around him and been told what can and can’t be done. Like the other managers before him he is hamstrung by the total malaise at the club and his frustration is there for all to see. It was there at the end of last season with the stress clearly showing on his face and I hope he’s big enough to come out and tell us all about it when he resigns which I feel he may just do given the striker situation and especially having to sell Gordon to bring one in. Bill Gall 53 Posted 22/08/2022 at 23:58:32 Bernie @ 50 Officially a professional player does not receive a percentage of a transfer fee as the sum is sent to the selling club. Players can receive a signing on fee which is agreed between the player and both clubs.As stated the 5 % goes to the English Football Association.. Some contracts can state a sell on clause that enables a percentage of the fee. That means If Everton included this clause if Gordon went to Chelsea, they would receive the agreed percentage if he was sold to another club. Bernie Quinn 54 Posted 23/08/2022 at 00:32:14 Thanks for that Bill - You didn't mention "back-handers" though!! Bill Gall 55 Posted 23/08/2022 at 00:48:23 Forgot to mention the agents fee can be no more than 10% Mike Gaynes 56 Posted 23/08/2022 at 01:16:37 Rob #47, seems like there'd be nothing stopping his parents from joining the kid in London. They'd certainly be able to afford a nice place to rent for a year until he got adjusted to the big city. Steve Brown 57 Posted 23/08/2022 at 02:41:31 Sad to see him go if true and I really hope he becomes a success. I am not keen for him to move as it removes energy and commitment from a poor team. He was responsible for 5 of our 8 shots on target against Forest, and adds to a squad that has lost the goals/assists from James, Sigurdsson and Richarlison in the last year. The other negative factor in the deal is that Lampard evidently wants to keep him and does not look a happy figure right now.That being said, Anthony is far from the finished article and this feels an unnecessary risk for Chelsea. It seems to be based more on the long-term strategic plan to invest in young talent than immediate squad needs. We should all be so lucky!They are close to signing Aubameyang, which probably means that Everton are trying to tie in a loan to buy deal for Broja into the arrangement. He has exactly the right profile for us and would be an eventual successor for DCL if he moves on. Kieran Kinsella 58 Posted 23/08/2022 at 03:08:36 The Instagram probably isn’t actively run by him but by agents or publicists. There have been social media things in the past that have led to transfer rumors some of which were just coincidental eg player changes publicist, player gets hacked, player leaves social media period.As for the “he was a red” so shall we tell Coady to do one and all? There’s no doubting his commitment for us when he’s on the field. None. As for selling him? Sam and others have suggestions for spending the money wisely. But can we trust the club to do so? Ray Roche 60 Posted 23/08/2022 at 07:36:06 Mark@44Mark I was told he was ‘defo’ a blue all his life, by the family of a fellow team mate of Gordon. And judging by his clear love for the club I believe it. People always trotting out this or that player was a red/blue to make some point but what does it matter?Reid, Sheedy, Watson, Harper, and others, all reds. Owen, Rush, Fowler, Gerrard, all blues. Go figure. Mark Ryan 61 Posted 23/08/2022 at 08:24:23 Ray @ 60, thanks for that. I didn't and don't ever mean to start the red & blue debate. I'm not an ardent red hater but I was merely pointing out the fact that being told last night that Anthony was a red, that it would make his decision and his families decision to leave that much easier albeit I'm aware that it tends to be about money these days anyway. I think people jumped on my comments without actually reading what I had written. I was astonished and saddened to hear Anthony who I saw as a fanatic blue, appeared to be so easily swayed to leave. My point was that if his family are red and that he is too then it makes his decision a little easier to make. That's all nothing more nothing less. Would it bother me if we signed a Liverpool player, of course not. Do I have friends who are red, of course. Will I be sad to see him go whether he is red or blue, of course. Is he worth £50 mil, no Geoff Lambert 62 Posted 23/08/2022 at 08:30:03 Sky now reporting £60 million bid coming in today, oter reports he has taken all his Everton links down from his social media. Looks like he is chelskie bound today. I hope we can make some improvements with the incoming funds. Rob Halligan 63 Posted 23/08/2022 at 08:31:03 Mike # 56. I’m sure that’s true enough, but assuming both his parents are around the age of late 40’s or early 50’s, chances are both are still working in or around the Liverpool area, would they want to pack in work to move down south? I suppose it’s easy enough to find employment in London. Brian Murray 64 Posted 23/08/2022 at 08:45:16 Geoff. if true that would make the difference between a broja ( struggle for double figures) and a terrier goal machine. Not that i’m telling thelwell how to do his job ( ahem ) Price difference Ciarán McGlone 65 Posted 23/08/2022 at 08:45:22 If Sky are to be believed now 60 mill+.If Gordon wasn't interested in going it wouldn't have got to this point. Time to get it done. Pity.Let's pray we are allowed to spend the money and it's spent wisely... but that's a matter of infinite hope. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 66 Posted 23/08/2022 at 08:51:16 Rob - if you are in your mid 50s and your son is going to be earning millions of pounds a year, what better time in life to move house and spend it gardening, playing golf, shopping, drinking G&Ts or maybe volunteering your time to help others. Sam Hoare 67 Posted 23/08/2022 at 08:55:38 Looks like the first part of my plan @51 may have come true this morning! Steve Shave 68 Posted 23/08/2022 at 09:02:41 Sam I like the look of that team. For 60M and the player seemingly angling for a move I think we have to say fair enough, its good business and probably £25M more than his actual worth. We'll loan him back in 3 years. It's about the bigger picture and as you say Sam, we can get 3 quality additions for that. Gakpo would be an incredible signing but I fear he's too much for us. Brian Murray 69 Posted 23/08/2022 at 09:05:24 Sam post 51 I’m all for a cunning plan. Go forth and multiply. Tony Everan 70 Posted 23/08/2022 at 09:21:08 Me too Sam, I like that team. Also Rob, DCL, Broja, Brereton Diaz as our forward options strengthen us.This all comes down to the diabolical way the club as been run, we can’t strengthen without selling our best players. It is disturbing and upsetting that we are in this position. But there’s no point in feeling sorry for ourselves we have to be pragmatic and make the best decisions to make the club and team stronger. Initially ,but not exclusively, in the short to medium term. We simply cannot sleepwalk into a relegation fight with no goals in the side. 60m is fair compensation and providing it is spent wisely will see us mid table and competitive for the cups. Mike Doyle 71 Posted 23/08/2022 at 09:21:10 Colin # 12] I think your final paragraph is spot on. Plenty of commentators who have observed Frank since he was a youngster have commented on his work ethic (inc his uncle Harry who told the Oxford Union that he was the hardest working footballer he'd ever seen) - endorsed by his GCSE in Latin!If Frank fails - and I hope he doesn't - it won't be for lack of effort. However if he isn't given whatever support he was promised when he signed on I could understand it if he chose to walk away. Dave Abrahams 72 Posted 23/08/2022 at 09:35:50 Sam (51), I’d love all of your planned transfers to be completed but one player I’d really like Everton to sign is James of Leeds Unt. a fast aggressive player and short of skill and a few goals, in fact f I had a choice at the moment between Anthony Gordon and this lad I’d take James.I’ve nothing against Anthony he has vast potential but at the moment that potential is not being fully used and at possibly £50M I’d sell it, and James can play right across the forward line. Andrew Ellams 73 Posted 23/08/2022 at 09:35:51 I keep seeing links to Broja and fans calling for him but is a youngster with very little in game time and goals behind him really what a club staring another relegation battle in the face needs? Danny O’Neill 74 Posted 23/08/2022 at 09:38:34 Peter Clarke @52, you didn't force. You educated. Tough love!!I hate to say it, but £60M. We have to take that, as much as I loved watching Anthony Gordon develop last season and think about the player he can become.Providing we allow Lampard and his DoF to reinvest that, it will be good business. And that is key. Sad to see him go, but as they say, sometimes there is an offer you can't refuse. I know Michael might shout at me, but dare I say, follow our cousins' example Everton. Regularly sold their best assets but reinvested wisely to gradually and steadily improve the team to the point of challenging and achieving success.Messaging with a few this morning, the important thing here is that Frank and DoF make the call. To lose another manager will be far more disruptive that losing a player with potential. Dave Abrahams 75 Posted 23/08/2022 at 09:39:15 My post at (72), should have read: James of Leeds Unt. a fast aggressive player and NOT short of skill and a few goals. Sorry about that. Craig Walker 76 Posted 23/08/2022 at 09:40:18 £60 million? Snap their hands off and get it done. Get two or three quality replacements in this week. I like Anthony Gordon but I think a valuation of that kind would turn out to be the peak valuation. I can see him being another Jeffers, Barkley or Rodwell who moves for better things and it doesn't pan out: he certainly isn't Rooney where everyone could see he would become a great player. Which is better, keeping Gordon or getting two or three attacking players in who will contribute more in terms of goals and chances? If we cannot afford to keep him and get in options then I think we should sell and do it quickly.Out of the saleable assets we had, I'd have been in favour of losing Calvert Lewin and keeping Richarlison and Gordon but hindsight is a wonderful thing. I was upset when we sold Lineker, Beardsley, Rooney and Big Dunc. It's just business now. We need to recruit attacking players to stay in this division. Sentiment counts for nothing. Oliver Molloy 77 Posted 23/08/2022 at 09:43:50 Gordon for us right now is a more important player than your man was for Brighton.So if he goes, the fee surely has to be on a par to that of Cucurella - £60 million, anything less would be another failure from the board. Brian Harrison 78 Posted 23/08/2022 at 09:44:15 Rumours seem to suggest that Chelsea have upped their offer to £60 million and even suggestions that Spurs are also very interested. who would have believed that we would sell our 2 main assets in the first couple of weeks following our relegation battle.I think that unless Lampard is allowed to spend it on the strikers he will want and need to give us any chance of avoiding relegation then I think we might lose our manager before the window closes. With Richarlison leaving and now Gordon, then I cant see Pickford signing a new contract, so we could lose him before next season, unless some quality players are bought before the window closes. So Moshiri said judge me at the end of the window, well you have 8 days left and at present the judgement is a total failure. Michael Lynch 79 Posted 23/08/2022 at 09:48:51 We'd be mad to sell Gordon at any price right now. What does it matter if the club have got £60m in the bank if we get relegated? Or worse, we blow the Gordon money on yet another over-priced, shit player who gets injured in the first match? I wouldn't trust this club with 60p yet alone £60m in the transfer market. We need Gordon if we want to stay up, we need his energy, his commitment, his running, his skill at turning a defender and leaving them for dead. He's irreplaceable right now in my my opinion.What we need to do is keep Gordon, and give him a fucking striker to play alongside. Brereton-Diaz would cost about £15m and wants to leave Blackburn. Just sign him, and play him with Gordon and Gray. Trevor Powell 80 Posted 23/08/2022 at 10:02:32 Just to point out that three of Gordon's four career goals to date have been from fortuitous deflections. He needs to be playing off a good striker.I don't know who is advising him about moving to Chelsea but we have seen this all before with the likes of Rodwell, Barkley who then became non-entities in the PL. The only one who went away with great success was Rooney but he had done so much anyway by Euro 2004> Brian Murray 81 Posted 23/08/2022 at 10:07:14 Not really our interest or our problem what a player does when he leaves here. All worn a bit thin the badge kissing sky era players. Just spend the fee right for once. John Keating 82 Posted 23/08/2022 at 10:09:01 In our present position 60 million is extremely difficult to knock back as long as Lampard is given the lot to invest on a couple of strikers and a decent attacking midfielderAs much as I want all our homegrown players with massive potential to stay it is more important to get players in who will keep us up.At the rate we are going if we don't get someone to put it in the net we will be in bigger trouble this season as we were last Sam Hoare 83 Posted 23/08/2022 at 10:15:58 Michael@79, we'd be mad NOT to sell Gordon at that price. The end product that he is bringing to our team currently could be easily replaced for a third of that price giving us funds and flexibility to improve the team in other areas.The fact that Gordon is an academy player means that this money would be all profit which actually means we'd have the room to spend twice as much due to the way FFP works. His sale would give us huge flexibilty in this and the January market, which could be crucial. I understand your point about not trusting the club to spend it right but by that remit we'd never sell anyone. We have to have faith that Thelwell would invest it more wisely than his predecessors.Even if Gordon did deliver on his potential then £60m would be a decent price and as we know many players never quite get there. No-one wants to see talented young players leave but there are other good young players out there.For years people on here have asked to see Everton run like a smart business, like other smart clubs (Dortmund, Brighton, Leipzig etc); being a well run club includes selling your good players for premium prices when the opportunity arises. That is exactly what we have here. A premium offer for a player that currently is not providing consistent goals and assists. I really feel it would be crazy to decline. Joe McMahon 84 Posted 23/08/2022 at 10:21:02 Trevor@80, I'm glad I'm not the only one to note that. At least 2 of the Goals should have been awarded to Richarlason. I'd be over the moon if we got anything more that 30million. Upto 60 is insane. Danny Baily 85 Posted 23/08/2022 at 10:37:31 Just take the damn money Frank. I like Gordon but I don't see how he would feature in plans going forward, given the system we've committed to. Charles Barrow 86 Posted 23/08/2022 at 10:45:23 We don't know if he wants to move or not - he could well be pressured by his agent (who benefits by millions) or by his family who see £ signs or indeed it may be the club who want to make this 'business decision'. And he may or may not have been a red but what is clear is that he puts 100% effort on the pitch and could never be accused of going through the motions. So there's no reason why anyone should have a go at him. The reality is players come and go and kiss the badge and then leave and kiss other badges! There's no point demonising players, particularly kids like Gordon. It looks like he's going to Chelsea for big bucks - let's accept it and move on. I'm disappointed and think it's wrong move but if its happening lets hope the club allow Frank to buy some decent forwards with the dosh, Michael Lynch 87 Posted 23/08/2022 at 10:48:52 Sam @83, that's a persuasive argument, except that you say "The end product that he is bringing to our team currently could be easily replaced for a third of that price ".Easily replaced? If that was the case, Chelsea would be targetting that £20m player rather than spending three times as much on our player.The money is worth nothing to us unless you trust our club to identify and buy the £20m player that Chelsea seem unable to find, despite them being a much more attractive proposition for any footballer. Oh, and we have a week to do it.Alternatively, we lose our best player to Chelsea, and then get fleeced for another Dwight McNeil, or Gbamin, or Moise Keane because we're desperate and stupid. Clive Rogers 88 Posted 23/08/2022 at 10:54:58 Martin Samuel in the Mail says Everton cannot spend any more this window because of FFP rules. Steve Shave 89 Posted 23/08/2022 at 11:16:37 Totally agree with many of the recent comments above. Wingers are not necessarily how we want to play with a 5-3-2, 3-5-2 system. If that is how they want to play then spend the money wisely on 4 players who might actually allow that system to work. 2 strikers - 1 of whom can play central or drift out wide (Broja or Terrier, I also really like the look of Goncalo Ramos of Benfica) and one on loan to bring on who can offer a presence in the air (Guirassy or Ajorque). Gana Gueye also (as Sam mentioned this small outlay excluding wages would enable us to spend more elsewhere). Lastly a quality attacking midfielder, Gibbs-White would have been my choice but plenty of value out there. Maybe it's time for another scouting list from Sam, Robert or Tommy on quality no 10's who can also operate as an 8 when required? Alternatively we go for a like-for-like replacement, Sarr from Watford would be good value at £25M and would immediately improve us and offer more going forward than our Anthony currently does. I'm not sure he would work as hard but as I mentioned earlier this decision would have to be driven by the idea of strengthening the squad and building a proper team. I am hopeful we will see progress this season (personally I already see it) and Frank and our DOF need patience and time to put all the moving parts together. If selling Gordon does this then so be it, I wish him well and hope he becomes the player we hope he can. IF we do it, the reinvestment decisions are huge, I hope they know what they are doing. Brian Murray 90 Posted 23/08/2022 at 12:35:27 If we have matched the Pedro fee, I'm hoping the lure of this city will swing it compared to gawping at the Angel of the North and not much else. Nick Page 91 Posted 23/08/2022 at 12:43:43 If he is sold Kenwright is finished Michael Lynch 92 Posted 23/08/2022 at 12:43:49 I just hope we announce some incoming players at the same time as announcing Gordon has gone. If we're letting him go without a nailed-down plan, we're setting new standards of incompetence. But as we're picking from an ever-diminishing pool of available players, I'm not sure what we can do this window that won't reek of Dusty Bin options. Barry McNally 93 Posted 23/08/2022 at 12:44:31 Buy Richarlison back! Nick Page 94 Posted 23/08/2022 at 12:45:29 Michael @103 - don’t be daft, this is Kenwrights Everton….there is no chance of a plan. We still haven’t replaced Lukaku. Nick Page 95 Posted 23/08/2022 at 12:48:33 The club will be getting my 7yo’s Gordon shirt back in the fucking post and I’ll be demanding a refund from the diabolical shower of incompetent whores Brian Harrison 96 Posted 23/08/2022 at 12:52:14 Tony 98Chelsea agreed a deal with West Ham some 4 weeks ago for £30 million for Broja but Broja couldn't agree personal terms with West Ham. So Everton should play hardball and say we want Broja on a permanent deal and will pay exactly the same fee they agreed with West Ham. A loan deal doesn't do us any good, if he turns out to be the player Lampard and West Ham believe he can be and scores 15 + goals then at the end of the season Chelsea recall a player who has proved his worth. So then his price is in excess of £70 million if you want him or Chelsea keep him now how does that benefit Everton.I think the reason Lampard hasnt gone for any of the rumoured strikers we have been after is because all along he has wanted Broja, lets not forget Lampard gave him his debut for Chelsea. He has worked with the lad so knows exactly how good he is. Nick Page 97 Posted 23/08/2022 at 12:56:29 Broja is shite FFS. Get a grip. Another Sky 6 cast off and fuck me have we been done by them. He’s done nothingWe never ever learn Larry O'Hara 98 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:00:32 Mr Page (108) is it being so positive that keeps you going? Alternatively ever considered anger management? Terry Downes 99 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:02:49 For 60mill i’d tell em Broja and Gallagher in a straight swop that’s got to be better than the Che Adams rumours ? Broja is young enough to learn an improve and Gallagher is a ready made replacement for Gordon ? win win. Mick O'Malley 100 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:06:19 I’d sooner have the money to improve the squad, I won’t miss his under hit shots or his set piece’s that inevitably go sailing over everyone’s head, we know he’s got potential but the squad needs improvement right now, we are desperate for goals and for as good as he has been at times he just doesn’t create or score enough goals, that chance he had to be the match winner against Forest was typical of him, he didn’t have the instinct to make the most of the opportunity, his shooting against Forest was powderpuff, we all have our own opinions on players and I’d sooner have the money to get what we really need, goal scorer’s, if he moves on we move on, ive seen better players leave than Gordon, good luck to the lad whatever happens Nick Page 101 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:07:24 Larry when this club does something being positive about I will write well done. Until then all bets are off. Absolute shambles Mike Keating 102 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:11:42 Nick @ 106Cheer up - my son bought me a replica Barca shirt with No 4 and Koeman’s name on the back.I only wore it once. Did think of offering it to Barca fans on eBay but when I got around to it, he’d been sacked by them as well! Eddie Dunn 103 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:11:57 I wonder about the truth in the story that Gordon has asked to leave. It could be a move by Kenwright to put the blame on the player if he goes.If we do get 50 or 60 million, I suggest we make an offer to Leicester for Iheanacho, not Broja. Shane Corcoran 104 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:12:14 Not having a good day Nick?Could be as simple as we played hardball to get an inflated fee and until then we can’t get a replacement. Steve Shave 105 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:12:39 Nick 108 ridiculous post. He burst onto the scene with the Saints last season and notched a few, granted he went off the boil 2nd half of the season but so did the team. Don't judge just on goals, he works hard too. Broja is more than a striker, he can drift into wide positions too, he's young and has high potential. I think he is correctly our first choice, if we get him I hope it is alongside another striker too, a rough diamond ala Vazquez (MLS) or Gyokeres. Another good option is the Ukranian beast Malinovski who plays for Atalanta, he's 28, experienced and strong as a bull. He is available for a reasonable fee apparently as he is in the last year of his contract. Basically at this stage I'd be happy with any of the above names along with Pedro, Terrier and also Ramos from Benfica. Lots to choose from, 1 x ready made star and one unpolished diamond up front, the rest of the dosh spent in other areas. Brian Murray 106 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:25:00 Nick post 102. That in itself would be a game changer for Everton and finally let us join the 21 st century, Mal van Schaick 108 Posted 23/08/2022 at 14:57:06 Che Adams. You’re joking right. 