Dominic Calvert-Lewin opens up on preparing to beat his injury challenges

12/07/2023



Everton's top striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been talking about taking ownership of his perennial injury problems by committing to extra work in a speciality German clinic before heading to Switzerland with the rest of the team.

Dominic had already started his preparations for the new season long before his Everton team-mates returned to Finch Farm last Thursday. Desperate to find a long-term solution to his recent struggles, he visited the Myos Sports and Health Clinic in Munich to re-evaluate and start to build better foundations for his body.

"I'm progressing really well and feeling good," he told evertontv. "I'm just upping and upping it every day, every week so far.

"I was back in before the lads as well, so this is more like my third week back in rather than my first. I worked pretty much all the way through the off-season.

"I tried to have a little rest, but for the most part, I just wanted to be back on the grass and running around playing football. The work I did was done to put myself in the best position possible for the new season.

"Obviously, it's a massive season for myself and for the club. For me, it's about getting back to the level that I know I'm capable of getting to on a consistent basis.

"That's been the frustrating thing for myself and everybody watching, because I think people know what I'm capable of doing on the pitch and know I can affect games, so to not be able to do that consistently has been very frustrating — and that's why I've done the extra work. It’s going well, and I’m building up to where I want to be.

"Obviously, after finishing the season not how I wanted to finish it on a personal note, it was a time to re-evaluate and start to build better foundations with my body.

"It was really good. It was an opportunity for me to get some extra training and extra work in. I was there for just over a week, doing double sessions.

"It makes it feel better when the games aren't being played and everyone else is on their holidays, so you don't feel the rush of telling yourself, 'get back fit, get back fit'.

"I was able to go there and do some work that is going to stand me in good stead for this season."

