Season › 2023-24 › News Dominic Calvert-Lewin opens up on preparing to beat his injury challenges Michael Kenrick 12/07/2023 118comments | Jump to last Everton's top striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been talking about taking ownership of his perennial injury problems by committing to extra work in a speciality German clinic before heading to Switzerland with the rest of the team. Dominic had already started his preparations for the new season long before his Everton team-mates returned to Finch Farm last Thursday. Desperate to find a long-term solution to his recent struggles, he visited the Myos Sports and Health Clinic in Munich to re-evaluate and start to build better foundations for his body. "I'm progressing really well and feeling good," he told evertontv. "I'm just upping and upping it every day, every week so far. "I was back in before the lads as well, so this is more like my third week back in rather than my first. I worked pretty much all the way through the off-season. Article continues below video content "I tried to have a little rest, but for the most part, I just wanted to be back on the grass and running around playing football. The work I did was done to put myself in the best position possible for the new season. "Obviously, it's a massive season for myself and for the club. For me, it's about getting back to the level that I know I'm capable of getting to on a consistent basis. "That's been the frustrating thing for myself and everybody watching, because I think people know what I'm capable of doing on the pitch and know I can affect games, so to not be able to do that consistently has been very frustrating — and that's why I've done the extra work. It’s going well, and I’m building up to where I want to be. "Obviously, after finishing the season not how I wanted to finish it on a personal note, it was a time to re-evaluate and start to build better foundations with my body. "It was really good. It was an opportunity for me to get some extra training and extra work in. I was there for just over a week, doing double sessions. "It makes it feel better when the games aren't being played and everyone else is on their holidays, so you don't feel the rush of telling yourself, 'get back fit, get back fit'. "I was able to go there and do some work that is going to stand me in good stead for this season." Ian Horan 1 Posted 11/07/2023 at 13:44:36 This obsession with Calvert-Lewin being a top striker!! Let's be clear injuries or not he is never a 20-goals-a-season striker!! Before his fans state before his injuries etc, he actually had Gylfi, James, Richarlison and Digne as his supply line. Going forward and with penalties, I think he will be lucky if stayed fit for 10 to 12 league goals a season. A Dyche inspired signing will be Chris Wood from Newcastle. He went to Forest on loan last season but got injured. Really losing my passion for Everton atm. James Flynn 2 Posted 11/07/2023 at 14:20:05 "This obsession with DCL being a top striker!!"Said no Evertonian ever.We're better with Dom in the side than playing without him.Given his injury record the last 2 seasons, we need to sign some firepower. That's true.But calling him a "top striker!!!!!!" is something you made up. Jonathan Oppenheimer 3 Posted 11/07/2023 at 15:13:22 This Evertonian says Calvert-Lewin is a top striker if healthy for a season. I’d say he’s more of a 14-17 goal scorer than 10-12, which puts him top 10 in the Premier League.Which leads me to agree that it’s tough in our financial situation to attract a proven goal scorer at the top level, because they’d essentially be coming in as back-up to him as long as he’s healthy. Puts us in a pickle, because as long as he’s with us, he’s first-choice if not injured. Bill Gall 4 Posted 11/07/2023 at 16:35:04 Strange some people are writing Calvert-Lewin off before he is given a chance to prove he was maybe brought back too soon, and he is now over his injuries.He can score goals given the opportunity, and he may start scoring with McNiel in the team who also can score. Andrew Ellams 5 Posted 11/07/2023 at 17:45:53 James,"This obsession with Calvert-Lewin being a top striker!!" – Said no Evertonian ever.We're better with Dom in the side than playing without him.But is that because the backup in the squad is so unbelieveably bad rather than him being actually that good? Paul Kossoff 6 Posted 12/07/2023 at 14:54:44 This is the "no news is good news" item. We have nothing to tell you so we need cover stories to hide the fact we have fucked up completely.What do we expect from Calvert-Lewin? Only now to stay fit and play most of the games. Will that happen? I doubt it with his recent track record. The news I want is not us bringing in 38-year-old full-backs or 19-year-old wingers, we need a striker, a proven one because, if we have to rely on Maupay to get the goals, we are fucked before we start. Sam Hoare 7 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:03:49 He’s due some better luck.The difference between DCL being fit for 38 games next season or being fit for 8 is probably the difference between us finishing 11th/12th or 17th/18th. He makes a massive difference to us. If he’s fit all season he’ll get around 15 goals I reckon. Clearly he’s working hard to give himself the best chance.I hope that he’s put his worst injury issues behind him and that we buy a good alternative in the (sadly quite probable) eventuality that he hasn’t. Paul Hewitt 9 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:07:01 Dom's a decent striker that's all. He misses too many clear chances to be called top class. Larry O'Hara 10 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:11:17 Honestly give the man a chance will you? Paul Hewitt 11 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:13:32 Larry he's had about 8 seasons. How much longer do you want ? Jack Convery 12 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:21:01 TBR reporting Iwobi has been told he can leave and they add that DCL and Pickford have been told the same. Make of that what you will.If true, then financially we are a lot worse off than we thought we were. Iakovos Iasonidis 13 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:23:36 He is the best we have, he is not lukaku, he is not top class striker for sure but he is not shit either. 10-15 goals if injury free. I am content with that if we have others who contribute as well Raymond Fox 14 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:23:56 Why some of you post beats me, whats the saying if youve nothing good to say, say nothing.I don't come on here to be cheered up thats for sure. Mark Andersson 15 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:24:06 Dom is good average striker, it's the club that's shite Raymond Fox 16 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:26:43 Jack 12, I will bet that news came out of the Beano. Paul Hewitt 18 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:36:50 Raymond it's a bloody Everton site. Of course we've nothing positive to say. Dale Self 19 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:42:45 Jack 12, maybe that was PBR reporting (yank beer joke and joke of a beer). I’m not much interested in slagging Dom. I thought he brought some of that on himself but it is now tiresome. We know this team plays a hell of a lot better when he is in the side. So does anyone have a football reason why we shouldn’t give him some support at least until some future breakdown? And Paul, WE accept that YOUR EVERTON is shite. I’ll let others weigh in but mine’s doing alright for now. Actually that was Mark but I won’t bother for a rephrase. Will Mabon 20 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:50:33 His commitment to starting training early has left him short of summer skirt time, so you have to admire him for that (no-one had taken the dig yet, so...)I hope things improve for him. We know what he is and talk of him being a "top" striker or not are moot. He improves us every time, and his last mini run proved that again. Who else better is likely to join in the coming weeks? Yes, we need backup too.As has happened throughout the saga, the talk of his injury problems is mostly generalized and vague. Not that I expect all the cards to be laid on the table but it's frustrating to not know the intent or target of this specialist treatment. Whole thing's been a long term mystery. Paul Hewitt 21 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:00:46 Dale can I start supporting YOUR Everton then. They sound amazing. Lee Courtliff 22 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:01:23 In his last two full seasons, he scored 15 then 21 goals. In a Dyche team that will undoubtedly put the ball in the box very often, I'm sure he'll get around 15 ish goals quite easily. He makes a massive difference to our team. Good luck to him. Kev Wood 23 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:03:37 Great to hear this- it is what I would expect of anyone (pro or amateur) who wants to perform to the best of their abilities. Hope this attitude inspires Dele and anybody else in the squad who could do with taking a good look at themselves. Nil satis nisi optimum! Stephen Vincent 24 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:14:03 I'm just wondering how many goals Haaland would score with our midfield to supply him or how many a fit DCL would get with De Bruyne and Grealish behind him? Mike Gaynes 25 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:16:01 I'm with Sam and Lee. A healthy Dom gives us 19-20 goals this season, mostly off crosses from McNeil, and keeps us mid-table. I just hope this regimen works. Pat Kelly 26 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:24:37 The only thing reliable about him is his “ perennial injury problems “. Not his fault but that’s the situation. Everton need to accept that and see him as a squad player rather than our main striker. We won’t survive another season crossing our fingers he’ll be fit and watching him struggle to get match fit after being repeatedly out injured. Larry O'Hara 27 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:31:18 Paul (11)—he’s been injured and is doing his level best to overcome it. He can do no more. I commend him for that. Exactly how good a striker is another matter—but he’s better than anyone else we have which is something. Christine Foster 28 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:33:38 Mike, spot on, get the supply right and he will get goals. If he can overcome his injury record and stay on the pitch, it will translate into goals.That being said, as a club we need to replace Maupay with an alternative striker who can play on his own if he has to or as a dual striker aka like Richarlison. Clive Rogers 29 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:35:11 If TBR is The Boot Room, I can't find that on the Everton page. Clive Rogers 30 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:37:09 Oops – it's on the Iwobi to West Ham link, from the football transfers site. Tony Abrahams 31 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:42:23 Paul @11. Calvert-Lewin hasn't been much use these last couple of years because of his injuries and this has coincided with Everton dropping right down the Premier League.I'm not saying there aren't other factors but Benitez got off to an okay start and we only fell away once Calvert-Lewin and Mina got injured. Then we inexplicably started last season without a recognized centre-forward, even though Dominic was injured, and obviously didn't really want Maupay, imo, otherwise we surely wouldn't have waited until we had already played about five games?What other club operates for so long without having recognized forwards and then slaughters the only decent forward on the books because he suffers from injuries? Fail to prepare – prepare to fail. We have had two real warnings in the last 15 months; if we don't get some decent cover in certain areas, then I wouldn't expect us to survive a third time. Rob Halligan 33 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:44:14 Raymond # 14…If all those who had nothing good to say didn't post anything at all, then there would hardly be any threads or posts…Now isn't that a pleasant thought!! Jack Convery 34 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:48:39 My money, is still on Dyche wanting Weghorst, as beggars can't be choosers. An interesting player at Fiorentina, Christian Kouamé, an Ivory Coast International, who plays at Centre Forward for them but spends most of his time as a LW / RW at his club. He's 25 and his contract is up next June. A loan with an option to buy may interest Fiorentina. They loaned him to Anderlecht in 2022 for £1m. That sort of fee is right up our street, these days. In a 187 games as a Centre Forward he's scored 42 goals with 31 assists. He can also cover LW / RW.Hammers web site now reporting WHU interest in Iwobi. Maybe Dyche wants a swap deal involving Michail Antonio or Danny Ings. If the Iwobo link is right, maybe we told them no to Onana. Mike Gaynes 35 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:49:20 Christine #28, absolutely. I've been saying all along that we don't need a backup for Dom, we need a proper partner for him. Obviously someone who could shift to the solo role would be best. That wasn't Richarlison. I still keep hoping we discover Brandon Vasquez in MLS. I think he'd be ideal.Pat #26, perfectly understandable viewpoint, but there are lots of examples of athletes overcoming early-career injury problems, and I'm not ready to give up on him yet. Sean Roe 36 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:55:24 Absolutely vital to us that he stays fit. The difference in our play when he is on the pitch is like night and day. Rob Halligan 37 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:57:49 Slightly off topic, but relates to another player facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines… Harry Toffolo of Forest charged with breaching betting rules 375 times. Will probably get a longer ban than Toney did… when they eventually get around to dealing with it!https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66180483 Steve Cotton 38 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:58:51 I've been watching the Switzerland training videos but I can't see Onana… Is he there? Anyone know? Mike Gaynes 39 Posted 12/07/2023 at 17:01:00 I would hate to see Iwobi go. Not a top player, obviously, but he's the most skilled player in a side notably bereft in skills, and his relentless effort and driving enthusiasm would be badly missed. Nobody plays with more passion. Jay Harris 40 Posted 12/07/2023 at 17:01:59 I know the club is frustrating right now but lets save the venom for Billy Liar and his mate.Dominic can't help his injuries and has clearly tried of his own volition to get fit and ensure no further injuries.I think some posters forget how fast and physical the Premier League is, especially for a lone striker which he has had to be most of his senior career.I'm hoping for an injury-free season and some more support to take the weight off.If we can get him performing to his best for 70 minutes a game and have decent backup that will do for me. Mike Gaynes 41 Posted 12/07/2023 at 17:07:48 Steve #38, Onana pulled out of Belgium's squad last month with a groin injury. Might still be dealing with that. Steve Cotton 42 Posted 12/07/2023 at 17:10:02 Cheers, Mike. Jerome Shields 43 Posted 12/07/2023 at 17:17:39 Calvert-Lewin will be first-choice centre-forward with Maupay as back-up or alternative. A young striker will be bought in to replace Simms (Rondon's replacement.) Rob Halligan 44 Posted 12/07/2023 at 17:27:20 Jack # 34 and Mike # 39………..Doucoure is the player, and quite rightly, as being hailed as scoring the goal that kept us in the premier league, however, for me Iwobi scored the goal that kept us up, the equaliser at leicester. Had he not scored that goal, the game could have finished 2-1 to Leicester, thus giving them an extra two points whilst taking one off us. Had that been the case, then it would have made Doucoures goal irrelevant. So if Iwobi does leave, then an awful lot of people have him plenty to thank for. Rob Halligan 45 Posted 12/07/2023 at 17:33:38 A strike force of DCL and Jamie Vardy anyone………….https://tbrfootball.com/everton-could-move-to-sign-rapid-english-striker-who-jurgen-klopp-says-is-a-proper-proper-player/ Tony Abrahams 46 Posted 12/07/2023 at 17:37:47 After watching the little snippet of training in Switzerland, then maybe it’s possible that Tom Cannon, might be that extra striker, Jerome?He looked like he was conserving his energy but he also looks like he can finish. We will see. Geoff Lambert 47 Posted 12/07/2023 at 17:38:19 Unfortunately for us and him he's made of glass. Need a decent striker for this season or we are done for. David West 48 Posted 12/07/2023 at 17:55:37 Calvert-Lewin shouldn't be ripped for having injures. The lad has tried to play for us several times while carrying injures, while others like Mina are lauded while hiding on the bench with niggles. Ian @1 moans that he was good when he had a good supply... Strikers need a supply!! Kane wouldn't get 20 a season in our team with our non-existent creative midfield. Give the lad a break. As his comments hint to, he's rushed his recovery and comebacks to help the side, it's affected him and some blame the lad. At least he's tried, at least he's prepared to put his body on the line for the shirt. Isn't that the type of player we all want?? Isn't that the very definition of what is the minimum we as blues demand? We have a lad doing it for us and some fans have crucified him for the repercussions that he's suffering. Get Back, Dom, prove them wrong!!! Steve Brown 49 Posted 12/07/2023 at 18:05:10 We look a different team with Dom leading the attack, so we should all pray he remains fit. But, we must get proper back-up this summer.He played 136 league games in the 4 seasons before picking up the series of injuries – fractured toe, quad, knee and then hammy. So, it is not even one particular area of concern. Rob Halligan 50 Posted 12/07/2023 at 18:07:33 100% agree, David. A lot of people are going to eat humble pie when Calvert-Lewin proves them all wrong. Jerome Shields 51 Posted 12/07/2023 at 18:31:05 Tony #46,Well, more than likely he will be Simms's replacement then. A different type of player, which gives Dyche an alternative. More likely to see a back-up central defender come in. Maybe an attempt at a last-minute bargain or joint deal if they get lucky and sell someone of value. The player coming in will be at least 50% less in value if not even less. May be even a loan. Transfer business complete or rather run out of time.Thought they may have given Danjuma a go, but he probably upset them with his last-minute change of mind. Townsend's injury, which was stupid, must have ruled him out. He was better than what they have been looking out, when fit.Dyche is going to have to get the squad in better shape with more cohesiveness to get through the season, because hoping on players coming in is going to be a long shot. Paul Hughes 52 Posted 12/07/2023 at 18:33:09 He barely played last season, yet he won and scored the penalty against Leicester. His skill and strength started the rout of Brighton. If he stays fit he will score or create 15-20 goals across a season. Difference between being in the Bottom 4 and mid-table.He is a class above any other strikers we have in the club. Jack Convery 53 Posted 12/07/2023 at 18:40:32 Rob 44. I have no problem with Iwobi. However, we cannot allow him to leave on a free in July 2024. Therefore if he won't take up the clubs offer of a new contract, we have no choice, given the financial havoc Kenwright and Moshiri have made of the club. I personally hope he signs a new contract though doubt he will, given the mess we are in at present. Lee Courtliff 54 Posted 12/07/2023 at 18:41:15 Rob #44, that's a very good point. It was a huge goal by Iwobi that hasn't really been mentioned much. Christy Ring 55 Posted 12/07/2023 at 18:51:59 Calvert-Lewin doesn't deserve all the flak, his injuries started when Benitez played him with a broken toe, other players cried off for minor injuries. We haven't seen much of him since then, but he went to Germany even before pre-season to get ready for the new season, give him a bit of credit. I'd be thrilled with a fit Calvert-Lewin this season, we'd definitely be mid-table, and to be honest, a fit Calvert-Lewin would make most teams in the Premier League. Barry Rathbone 56 Posted 12/07/2023 at 18:52:39 It may be true that at the moment we're better with him in the team but I see that as being thankful for small mercies rather than an endorsement. He missed a sitter at Stoke a yard from goal some years ago that someone else then netted and I realised he didn't have "it". Add in his fragility and the fact is we desperately need a robust upgrade. Another totem of our descent. Tony Everan 57 Posted 12/07/2023 at 18:52:42 15 goals a season is very achievable for Dom if he can stay fit. He looked good when he returned, with a bit more maturity and intelligence in his play. The biggest challenge this window that must be met head on is getting a striker in who can challenge Calvert-Lewin for the starting spot, and add essential strength in depth to the goal-scoring department. Ideally someone who is predominantly a striker but can play across the front three positions, all bases covered. Ideally someone who is aerially strong. Ideally someone who can hold the ball up and lay it off. Ideally someone who could play alongside DCL when the situation demands it. Ideally who doesn't cost too much. And last but not least ideally someone who can score 10 goals+. If they can find such a player, if necessary, spend the money. (If there is any) and wheel and deal the rest. James Flynn 58 Posted 12/07/2023 at 19:04:58 Andrew (5) - My comment wasn't aimed at Calvert-Lewin. I've always liked him a lot and still do. Hoping he's put the injury problems behind him.If he didn't have that terrible quad injury, I wouldn't have been at all surprised if he'd given us 18-20 goals. His goal return was improving year-by-year at that point.What I was getting at was Ian's completely made-up, "This obsession with Calvert-Lewin being a top striker!!". Which he then argued furiously against.Who ever said that? Have you? I haven't. So it was that I was responding to. Ian's completely fake circumstance to "complain" about.Calvert-Lewin is fine with me. We need him fit and healthy. Graham Hammond 59 Posted 12/07/2023 at 19:05:03 The players themselves voted Alex Iwobi as their Player of the Season, enough said as far as I am concerned. They knew and recognised that he played out of position for most of last season but never moaned and just got on with it, putting in a really good shift most of the time. Great point by Rob Halligan regarding that crucial equalising goal away at Leicester. Alex had a relatively poor first half and made an error yet he stepped up once again and was excellent in the second half of that game, making fools of those who said he should have been hauled off at the break.Wrong — you do not haul off your best player, particularly a player that goes to the very end and finishes games physically strong and still full of running and endeavour. We are trading into the abyss right now, I would sooner keep Iwobi till the end of the season and lose him on a free next summer, the financial hit from relegation is far too great and as things stand, we are currently even weaker than last season thanks in part to the idiotic decision to not offer Mina a contract extension. We will not be getting players in of the quality of Yerry and Alex any time soon. I cannot blame Iwobi for wanting to jump ship, the club is in turmoil and signing a 38-year-old to fill the squad sends out appalling signals to the (few) players that actually remain. Ed Prytherch 60 Posted 12/07/2023 at 19:13:33 I would like us to keep Iwobi but only if he signs a new contract. I see no point in letting him go for free in a year. Dave Abrahams 61 Posted 12/07/2023 at 19:15:13 Hopefully the work Dominic has had done on his hamstring in the break plus the work he has put in to get fit and has now started on a tough preseason. Hard sessions may help Dominic prove his injury woes are over. If so, Everton will have a hard-working striker who also holds the ball up for others to get forward and keeps the opposition fully occupied instead of the ball being easily won and putting our defence under constant pressure.We saw the difference Dominic made in the few games he played after a long layoff before he unfortunately broke down again. Nick Page 62 Posted 12/07/2023 at 19:35:34 Buy him a new handbag. Bobby Mallon 63 Posted 12/07/2023 at 19:36:43 Ian @1, I refute that. He was getting there. 2019-20 season: 13 goals 2020-21 season: 16 goals So, if he would have stayed fit and on the trajectory, he would be there now – bigger, stronge,r scoring 20-odd a season. Paul Kossoff 64 Posted 12/07/2023 at 19:37:50 This is worrying:Everton make transfer decision on Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Sean Dyche has to sell before he buysEverton have informed Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin that they can leave the club this summer.As reported by Football Transfers (12 July) Sean Dyche will need to sell a number of first-team stars before he can go shopping in the transfer market.Despite their high-profile positions within the first-team set-up, goalkeeper Pickford and striker Calvert-Lewin are reportedly not off-limits for prospective buyers.Alex Iwobi has also been made available for transfer with West Ham registering an interest in the Nigeria international.We won't have a team left! Derek Taylor 65 Posted 12/07/2023 at 19:44:50 Let's face it, when Moshiri appointed Benitez, he fucked us up for good.We are relegation bound! Geoff Lambert 66 Posted 12/07/2023 at 19:49:12 Those saying we look a better team with Dom in it. What were the other options? We would have looked better with Big Dunk up front over the other useless options. Players are always better when they are injured and are not playing. Christy – "… and to be honest, a fit Calvert-Lewin would make most teams in the Premier League." Really??? Raymond Fox 67 Posted 12/07/2023 at 19:53:36 I'd like to think that the daft rumour that we might sell Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi and Pickford is just that, a daft rumour.There's no way Moshiri is that barmy, it's a certain way to get us relegated, is it not? I don't know why I'm even commenting on it.We will do okay this season, Dyche always gives the impression that nothing fazes him, he will get the very best out of the players if I'm any judge at all. Nick Page 68 Posted 12/07/2023 at 19:53:43 Correct Paul. Been saying this all along. It's a fire sale at Blue Bill's car boot. Need to get the safety certificate for Goodison sorted and the banks want their money. Mortgage off the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Continue the search 24/7 for an investor. Shit, it's 2004 all over again.I honestly can't believe Evertonians aren't more angry. Mind you, that's what you get after 20-odd years of brainwashing and being bent over and fucked by Kenwright and his mates. Peter Mills 69 Posted 12/07/2023 at 20:03:55 Does anyone know whether “Football Transfers” has any credibility, based on a track record of getting things correct? Given Dominic's well-documented injury record over the past two seasons, it seems unlikely that a club will come waving a bundle of cash for him. He's a good player. He has been trying hard to regain his fitness, I hope he is successful and performs well for us in the coming season. Rob Halligan 70 Posted 12/07/2023 at 20:14:07 Peter, there's more chance of you and me signing for Everton, than Pickford and Calvert-Lewin being sold this transfer window, and the Football Transfers site would be daft enough to put it in print. I've never known that website get anything right yet! And if it's that Goodison News who first broke this ridiculous rumour, then we can all sleep easy tonight. Mike Hayes 71 Posted 12/07/2023 at 20:17:34 The rumours and speculation in the rags is giving a fair few blues the blues - any good news for us to latch on to - like is Kenshite gone? Has Moshiri found another billionaire now Uncle Usmanov has gone?Has Maupay grown another foot - in height or for scoring with or both? Are there any other over the hill ex mancs available - will BMD be finished and paid for by someone Moshiri has found down the back of the couch holding on to the Arteta money? It’s great being a blue blue - oh for some joy and good news 🤷🥳 Nick Page 72 Posted 12/07/2023 at 20:22:38 Imagine if Maupay had three feet, Mike!! Two of the fuckers would still be left! Alex Gray 73 Posted 12/07/2023 at 20:33:48 The eternal pessimist in me when it comes to Everton is worried this is a fluff piece telling us we're not getting a striker, to be honest.Being optimistic, I'm glad he's putting the work in and hopefully these injuries can start to lessen a bit. Christy Ring 74 Posted 12/07/2023 at 20:37:30 Nick #62, Do you really think you're funny? Always negative. Geoff #66, Dom was an English International and Arsenal and Newcastle were sniffing around when he was fit??? Sean Kelly 77 Posted 12/07/2023 at 20:37:42 Tony #57. How much is that player ideally? Tony Everan 78 Posted 12/07/2023 at 21:00:37 Sean, Ideally within our budget. Which I think we can assume is not a lot. Kevin Thelwell will have to find someone who can tick a few of the boxes though. Mainly the scoring goals one. It’s got to be top of the list on his ‘things to do’ jotter pad underlined and smothered with lashings of lime green dayglo highlighter. Oh, another ideally; Ideally before the season starts this time round. Mike Hayes 79 Posted 12/07/2023 at 21:03:59 Nick - definitely - Christy love your posts always a good read - got to have a laugh being an Evertonian - it’s the hope that kills you 🤷💙 Tony Abrahams 80 Posted 12/07/2023 at 21:06:19 I remember Dominic also missed a sitter at Leicester towards the end of last season Barry R. He definitely should have scored and when Leicester broke down the other end and nearly put the game out of our reach, I didn’t curse him, I thought I wish he had been fit all season. Tom Bowers 81 Posted 12/07/2023 at 21:45:30 His long term injury really affected Everton last season after Richarlison had departed.He was (if fully fit) capable of scoring ten goals or more which would have at least spared us the indignity we almost suffered at the end of the season.He isn't a prolific scorer but he leads the line quite well and if he does get fully fit again I would like to see him do well this coming season.Our fingers are crossed but Everton still need some solid support for him up front. Andy Crooks 82 Posted 12/07/2023 at 21:46:48 " Buy him a new hand bag".Is that seriously meant to be witty? Mark Murphy 83 Posted 12/07/2023 at 21:56:29 Peter @69On that same link there’s an article stating that Everton are a week away from finalising a deal for Brereton Diaz from Blackburn.The article is dated august 22. David West 84 Posted 12/07/2023 at 22:32:20 You can see the value of a decent striker. Dom still easily getting 30 -40 m in transfer fee tomorrow imo. Can we actually get a striker of his calibre and experience to come to Everton at the moment? I very much doubt it. How many strikers have come and gone while hes been here ? He's A player above the level we could expect to attract. Like pickford. Iwobi is different he has a decent value if transfered yet I'm sure we could attract a player to do what he brings and a bit more. Who also fits better into the overall system of tge team. Hes done good for us but I don't see dyche fancying him long term if there are genuine wingers available. Id say iwobi, gray & Holgate are the 3 I'd sacrifice to now fund some signings. Colin Glassar 85 Posted 12/07/2023 at 22:51:42 A fit and healthy Calvert-Lewin can get us 10-15 goals a season. If anyone offers us £15M plus for a fit and healthy Iwobi, then we should rip their arms off and run. Paul Kossoff 86 Posted 12/07/2023 at 22:56:06 A veritable fire sale indeed. Paul Kossoff 87 Posted 12/07/2023 at 22:56:06 Latest news, we are after a young striker from Leicester, well not so young Jamie Vardy 36. According to toffee tv we have asked about him and Leicester want a fee. Nick Page 88 Posted 12/07/2023 at 23:14:50 Sounds dodgy that, Paul. Just ask the BBC…. Nick Page 89 Posted 12/07/2023 at 23:19:28 Btw, there are some humourless twats on here. Without naming names. I love Everton and have done for a long time. Seen us win it all. But I hate Kenwright cos he's a fraud and has run this club into ground through a managed decline to suit his ego. But I can still laugh (and moan) about it. Which is why I'm not a kopite. John Kavanagh 90 Posted 12/07/2023 at 23:25:50 I'm hoping that Calvert-Lewin can get back to full fitness because he makes us far more effective. His hold up play is very good and he provides great additional defensive cover on set pieces.If he can score 12-15 goals that would be great, especially if they are as good as his goal against Palace that kept us in the top flight. Some people on here have very short memories. The fact that he is putting the effort in to regain fitness is clearly an annoyance to those on TW who were dismissing him as a malingerer last season and who are now saying he's not good enough. Face the facts. Maupay was the best we could come up with when the situation was desperate. He made it even worse, so I'm not confident of our getting a prolific scorer in any time soon. I'm just hoping that the youngsters will improve enough to provide decent cover and Maupay departs asap. Ian Horan 91 Posted 12/07/2023 at 23:28:45 Bobby @63, Calvert-Lewin got 16 goals when being serviced by James, Gylfi, Digne and Richarlison. Everton have nowhere near those creative type players. Calvert-Lewin is past his sell-by date. Brent Stephens 92 Posted 12/07/2023 at 23:33:53 Nick #89 "Btw, there are some humourless twats on here."Give us a laugh for a change, Nick! Paul Kossoff 93 Posted 12/07/2023 at 23:49:40 Nick 89, You are right about some humourless twats on here. I posted this earlier and got criticized:Breaking news.Everton have made a short-term appointment of a first team cleaner to stand in for Bertha Muggins, who is set to undergo mind manipulation to help her recover from her mop handle being broken. Apparently she herself broke the mop by twatting Bill Kenwright over the head when she asked about any fucking relevant news about Everton.No news was given so she took what she thought was appropriate action. Kenwright is suing Everton for injuries and mental anguish. Mr Moshiri has promised he will have a top lawyer in place for his friend in his quest for justice. An Everton spokesman said we have nothing to say. I thought it was funny but again I'm a moaner apparently 😀 Dale Self 94 Posted 12/07/2023 at 00:05:10 Oh good I was thinking how to play you in when I wanted to criticize Nick for wanting Evertonians to be angry then calling them humorless twats. Your material isn’t getting good reviews so you get nasty with the audience. Well, that’s Nick. Paul, you’ve been working the doom story for a while so asking for humor does look a bit creepy. Stop posting like you want to affect others’ emotions and just take a controversial position without all the follow up. It makes it look like you wanted the action more than you believe what you said. Pete Clarke 95 Posted 12/07/2023 at 00:20:37 The reason we pick up on small bits of info and rumours regarding our club is because there is absolute zero coming from the club itself. We are all desperate for some news and our hopes are normally dashed when we do get some. Calvert-Lewin reminds me of David Smallman when I was a kid. A promising forward but one who had real bad luck with injuries and his career just fizzled out in the end. It's not his fault with the injuries but even when fully fit he's not that great IMHO and the fact that we are still seeing him as our main striker shows how much trouble we're in. Maybe we have no choice but to try some youngsters. To stay in the Premier League, we are going to need a good goal return from all over the team. Doucouré looked like he was hitting form at the end of the season so he's one who can help. McNeill has got a few goals in him and Gray obviously chips in with a few but without a striker who gets good enough service to bang 15 to 20 goals in our only way of surviving will be to have the best defense. We'd better hope that Branthwaite is the new Beckenbaur. Iwobi became our most influential player so must stay regardless of his contract ending next year. We have already sold too many key players. We were atrocious last season bar the odd game. The squad is a lot weaker right now and with every indication that there is zero to spend we are looking vulnerable to say the least. We thought that Bill Kenwright was our main villain and the reason the club is a mess but Bill himself found somebody to outdo him in ineptitude, stupidity and arrogance. Moshiri may have set up the new stadium but we don't even know if it will ever be ours. He wants his money back (or Usmanov's money) and judging by his decisions to appoint Benitez and Allardyce, talk to us fans via a third person and keep Bill on whilst hailing him as some kind of saviour shows both his lack of intelligence and care for the clubs future, it's history and the fans. We have become a plaything for anyone with a bit of money and who likes to gamble and I'm sure MSP are not in it to lose (if they are actually in it). Wish I could just fast forward 5 years to get this over with. Kieran Kinsella 96 Posted 13/07/2023 at 02:00:00 I think everyone is getting narky on ToffeeWeb because a) we are all anxious and b) we are all bored. Don Alexander 97 Posted 13/07/2023 at 02:11:22 Well said indeed, Pete (#95), some of us fans are by now all too keen to turn against fellow ToffeeWeb posters as the current decades-long "disappointment" (to say the very least) perpetuates under the alleged control of one single, lying, disingenuous, self-serving, hypocritical bent bastard allegedly still in charge of our boardroom.Meanwhile, ToffeeWeb goes on year after year seeking to try to largely ignore that one lethal elephant in our midst, in favour of seriously critical so-called analysis of the bog-standard players, coaches, and managers he's been very chiefly responsible for signing, to our horrendous cost.You couldn't make it up!We really do need immediately to be rid of Kenwright and any and every employee loyal to him. Lester Yip 98 Posted 13/07/2023 at 02:59:23 Calvert-Lewin is never clinical but his workrate and the balance he brings to the team is huge. The Pickford to Calvert-Lewin direct route combo with players feeding off the first ball creates a lot of trouble for teams pushing too many men forwards. It will ease the pressure from the back.I really hope this is an injury-free season for him and he can get back on track. Lester Yip 99 Posted 13/07/2023 at 03:27:14 Imagine we have Vardy upfront, Young on left and Coleman on right... one word — WOW!!! Jerome Shields 100 Posted 13/07/2023 at 05:55:22 Everton release information all the time by indirect channels: favoured Media persons, Pundit WhatsApp groups... Most of it is titbits, rumours and addition to rumours. A lot is misleading, probably to give the impression that they are active in the transfer market. Even some of it is to test the waters of fan reaction.Official statements, wheeled-out players, press releases, Moshiri's personal PR and Jimmy White and his yellow tie are the direct channels. It is obvious where they come from... They have a 'control the narrative' feel about them. They are often barefaced and the fans are told anything to get them out the door. At the end of the transfer window, the threadbare 5 percent will be the result. Thelwell, like Brands, on Deadline Day will be walking his big dog. The truth is, he could walk his big dog most of the Summer. Danny O’Neill 101 Posted 13/07/2023 at 06:39:22 We are all frustrated. As I've said before and using the Monty Python scene from The Life of Brian, we're like the People's Front of Judea and the Judean People's Front on here.Same cause. Same desire. Wanting the same outcome. Different ways of expressing it. Born of frustration. Good 90s tune by the Manchester band James, by the way.That's probably what Kenwright has been good at over the years. Divide and conquer. Or maybe just ignore. Some Evertonians, especially the greatest ever in his own mirror, are more equal than others. Don't let him. Stay unified. That is when we are strongest. They are already cornered and can't ignore it for much longer."Don't listen to the peasants. They don't understand Everton like me." I can almost hear those words being whispered in a hypnotic way into the ear of Moshiri. For those old enough the recall, the Septic Peg character springs to mind. Look into my ball.On Calvert-Lewin, I don't think he'll ever be prolific, but let's remember a few things. He has generally played in a poor and struggling teams, often isolated up front without supply. And from a young age with a lot of expectation on young shoulders. That's not an excuse, I was worried last season that we had burned him out. My concern was he could be done at the highest level by 30, which shouldn't be the case in the modern game. Rooney and Owen spring to mind, there are probably other examples. Too much too young to steal a line from a Ska song.I appreciate lifestyle and attitude plays a part. and everyone's body and mentality is different. But I, for one, am always cautious of expecting to much too early. Manage young talent appropriately. Consider that with Branthwaite, who many are pinning hopes on. Likewise, McNeil, Patterson, Mykolenko and Onana.Right now, we need Dominic fit and focussed back on his football. His words in the interview suggest he is, so that is encouraging. He should be going into his peak. We need to supply him.But, through fear of stating the obvious, we seriously need competition and back up. Call it what you want.He has skill, strength and is an athlete, which may explain his injury problems. The modern footballer is much more physically finely tuned, so it is natural that they will break down more often. Fast players with hamstrings for example. I also think he looked like he had been hitting the gym too much. Not great for footballers in my opinion. Taking his words at face value, I am encouraged that he is being positive about getting fit and getting back on the pitch on a more regular basis.He may not be that 15- to 20-goals-a-season striker we crave, but he has shown us what he can do when fully charged and supported. And he contributes to the team. He has shown us what he can do.The initial flourish under Ancelotti. That goal against Palace that I can still visualise. A crucial early moment at Brighton on the south coast, when he signposted Lewis Dunk towards France as he turned him inside out, leaving him heading in the opposite direction, to set up Doucoure. Who, as pointed out, weighed in with a few crucial goals playing in a more forward position towards the end of the season.Get fit, stay fit and stay focussed. Colin Glassar 102 Posted 13/07/2023 at 06:56:11 Lester @99, we could swap our nickname with Chelsea. Tony Abrahams 103 Posted 13/07/2023 at 07:26:09 My rant has already been done by Danny, and I can see how repetitive this can become when people begin to say the same things on a daily basis!!Don't stop, Danny, not until what Don @97 calls for in his last paragraph actually happens. I don't believe for one minute that Moshiri wants anything to do with Bill Kenwright anymore but, if he does, it can only be to hide his own embarrassing deficiencies. Hopefully the time for real change is going to happen now.🤞 Ken Kneale 104 Posted 13/07/2023 at 07:36:46 Indeed, Danny, you outline the classic operating method of a control freak, add in the ability to appoint sycophantic people around them all with a tie to the leader they cannot break as they could never match the same position or salary etc under their own steam. Bill Kenwright has played every trick and could really write a book on the subject to usurp all others. The very fact he is still carrying on and doing the same thing shows he has no other skill set. The club will be in much better shape for his removal and a lot of our angst, and frustration will dissipate. Mark Murphy 105 Posted 13/07/2023 at 08:09:40 I wouldn't be too upset if we had one season with Vardy up top and one more with Seamus as captain and right-back, tbh. If we don't have dosh to splosh, we will need some canny deals to get to mid-table — both those have another season in them,imho. Neil Lawson 106 Posted 13/07/2023 at 08:13:34 What a curmudgeonly bunch so many of you are. A fit and functioning Calvert-Lewin is a significant asset. He, patently, is trying very hard to return to a continuing level of fitness where he can make an effective and consistent contribution. However, according to many of you, he is wasting his time because he will never be good enough. With no money to buy a striker under the age of 35, we should condemn to the scrapheap one we already have who just might do a decent job for us? Mark Murphy 107 Posted 13/07/2023 at 08:39:16 I’m more worried that he’s being viewed as a saleable asset Neil.I hope he’s getting fit to play for us rather than A.N. other FC. Michael Kenrick Editorial Team 108 Posted 13/07/2023 at 09:57:24 Don @97,"Meanwhile, ToffeeWeb goes on year after year seeking to try to largely ignore that one lethal elephant in our midst."I don't think we can let that one pass without some response. Whether you mean 'ToffeeWeb' as in the pages we present and the items we publish on here, or the posters who contribute their views, in both senses, I think you are being not a little disingenuous. If you mean the posters, I suspect any casual reader could not miss the fact that criticism of Kenwright – ranging from analytical to barbed to downright offensive – is rife on most threads. Likely reflecting the more vocal fraction of the fanbase, as you would reasonably expect. Taking the material we publish, half of that is mainstream Everton 'news' which is going to be very light on criticism of Kenwright for the obvious reasons we all know… and most of us accept are never likely to change. The other half, that comes from independent contributors, of course reflects plenty of criticism of Kenwright and the regime he has ruled over for far too long. It may not be as much as you want to see but – beyond commissioning you and Tony to each write a lengthy daily rant – I would venture there's really not much more we can or should be doing. Anyone who wants to write the kind of diatribe you seem to crave is of course free to send it in for publication. But I would respectfully suggest there is a realistic limit to just how much of it we can stomach on a daily basis. All-in-all, I don't think any of this equates to us seeking to try to largely ignore the issue. Denis Richardson 109 Posted 13/07/2023 at 10:27:33 Jeez, how can some people read this article and have a negative reaction? All it said is he’s spent the off season trying to get himself in the best shape possible. How is that negative?? Do people not want him fit?We still need another striker obviously but the team and squad will be much better with a fit DCL. If fit, he’ll easily score double figures, which is a massive step to not being in the relegation fight come May. Steve Mandaluff 110 Posted 13/07/2023 at 11:38:12 Top striker or not, since 1986 only one Everton player has scored more league goals in a single season than Calvert-Lewin: Lukaku, in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Ian Horan 111 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:40:16 Steve Mandaluff Tony Cottee scored 16 league goals in season 93/94 Steve Mandaluff 112 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:47:15 Yep, and that isn't more than the 16 league goals Calvert-Lewin scored in the 2020-21 season. Si Pulford 113 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:27:30 Michael (108), you can't win, so why try? Every article descends into the same thing. We're all frustrated. The vast, vast majority of us want Kenwright gone and are sick to the stomach that he's still at the club after such a disastrous tenure. But this is a largely positive article that's been hijacked. It's boring. I recently posted something where I pointed out the entirely relevant and true 'fact' that chairmen of Premier League football clubs don't and shouldn't comment on transfer rumours on daft websites like Footy Transfers- When annother poster was rinsing Kenwright for not communicating on some made up story. I even caveated it by saying something along the lines of ‘I can't stand the man….' Only to get a load of abuse and be accused of being a Kenwright lover?!! The cognitive dissonance is mind blowing at times. For what it's worth I agree that TW posts plenty of critical articles about Kenwright. But when a post about a player putting in extra work to get fit gets hijacked with negativity and unrelated comments, you're right-it gets hard to stomach. It's exhausting. Christy Ring 114 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:37:58 Just wondering can Moshiri replace Kenwright with a new chairman, even though Kenwright is still a shareholder? Michael Kenrick 115 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:47:38 Christy, I thought we went through all this recently, albeit on another thread... which is where I will probably move this conversation.While there used to be a requirement that you had to be a shareholder to sit on the Everton Board of Directors, and the chairman is selected from the directors on the board, his shareholding does not entitle Kenwright to be Chairman. Far from it. Strictly, as a director himself now, I imagine the protocol would be for a new chairman to be proposed by Moshiri, presumably with Kenwright resigning or just stepping down. The more important decision would be to have Kenwright removed from the board altogether, stripped of his position as Everton Director. Moshiri's majority shareholding makes it possible for him to do this... but will he?I'm not holding my breath. Bill Gall 116 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:56:38 Christy @114,I believe a chairman is voted in by the shareholders and, as Kenwright only holds 1.3% of shares, he can be voted out, but the major problem, and I keep saying it, is Moshiri with 94% of shares is the major shareholder and he keeps him in. Christopher Timmins 117 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:05:28 The one small bit of hope that I am holding on to at present is the possible rebirth of Calvert-Lewin in the 2023-24 season.It's been a tough summer to date and, with just over 4 weeks to the big kickoff, we are looking at another difficult season unless Calvert-Lewin has an injury-free run. John Daley 118 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:18:07 “Meanwhile, ToffeeWeb goes on year after year seeking to try to largely ignore that one lethal elephant in our midst, in favour of seriously critical so-called analysis of the bog-standard players, coaches, and managers he's been very chiefly responsible for signing.You couldn't make it up!”Yet, you just did.To be honest, beyond it being boring and repetitive, I don't mind so much the continual forced contrivance of contorting every response to any story, no matter the content or subject matter, to ham-fistedly bring it back to Bill Kenwright. There is an ever-lengthening backlog of frustration and dismay playing into that, after all.What I find baffling and bone-creakingly cringeworthy is the painting of other posters (the majority of whom have known the score when it comes to Kenwright for well over a decade at least but just don't see the need to bang on about the man every bloody day) as some sort of ignorant legion of blind bellends looking to bury their collective head in the sand, usually from a deluded few who have bizarrely convinced themselves they're an ahead-of-the-curve truth-sayer for stating stuff that has been tossed back and forth on here since before the club started serving bloody Chang.You're not telling anybody anything new, nor about to change anything that came before. It's like a bored bloke in prison, discovering via re-runs that Bobby Ewing died in Dallas and deciding to spend the entirety of his prison sentence campaigning for Patrick Duffy's return by writing loads of letters saying the exact same shit constantly to a couple of TV magazines that ceased to exist eons ago. Paul Kossoff 120 Posted 13/07/2023 at 15:03:17 John 118. Bobby died in Dallas? How did he come out of the shower then?😀 Tony Abrahams 122 Posted 14/07/2023 at 08:06:55 Loads of common sense spoke by Steve Stone, with regards to DCL, although he did say that he thought Dominic was behind a lot of the other players right now. Si Pulford 123 Posted 14/07/2023 at 09:11:08 John 118. You’re spot on. I couldn’t agree more. But could you tone down the Kenwright love in? 🛸 Steve Mandaluff 124 Posted 14/07/2023 at 15:01:44 Si 123, it has been a while since the Sheffield days (if you remember me!). Anthony Hawkins 125 Posted 15/07/2023 at 22:34:55 DCL will be a great asset to the team if he can overcome his injuries. Therein lies the problem. He's been on the books for a number of seasons however not been able to play for the last few. The possibility of DCL playing has stopped the club from seeking another striker (or has it for financial reasons?) and the absence of a striker of at least DCL's ability has been massively missed.The unknown is if DCL will actually be able to play to be the striker we need - that's why we need a guaranteed striker. No ifs buts or maybe's.