🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: 'It's Where We're At' Lyndon Lloyd 13/07/2023 5comments | Jump to last Andy, Adam, Lyndon and Paul reflect on the merits of Everton's first signing of the summer, give their opinion on whether the club should keep or sell a selection of players and highlight where Kevin Thelwell and Sean Dyche really need to focus their team-building attentions before the transfer deadline. → Episodes You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Bobby Mallon 1 Posted 13/07/2023 at 11:20:10 I personally say don't sell any more players keep the squad we have. integrate Gomes Gbamin back into the fold and promote some of our younger players, Mills Cannon etc to the first team. if we do that we wont get relegated and save on transfers. John Raftery 2 Posted 15/07/2023 at 16:13:02 Pace, creativity and….goals are what we need. Danny O'Neill 3 Posted 16/07/2023 at 14:30:08 I wish I could forget football, let alone Everton. I can't.I am comfortable with the Ashley Young signing.I'm not too familiar with Cannon, but many rate him and I'd like to see Warrington and Mills in the squad. I am not sure about the expectation being put on Branthwaite. He is very young for a centre-back, so I would like to see a new one and introduce him gradually. Keane and Holgate can go as far as I am concerned. Despite being forever grateful for his goals against Palace and Tottenham as well as his assist against Wolves, he worries me in most matches.We need a wide player and a striker to compete with or complement Calvert-Lewin.With McNeil, Onana, Mykolenko, Patterson, Garner, we have a relatively young squad in terms of average age. Backed up with experience in Gueye, Coleman, Young.Established players such as Iwobi, a fit Calvert-Lewin. compliment this.Godfrey is a conundrum. What is his actual position? I can't figure it out.Wigan next week. Dennis Stevens 4 Posted 16/07/2023 at 15:24:19 If we actually have a few bob to spend, & I doubt it's much more than that, the top priority should be a centre forward to cover/rival Calvert Lewin. Then, assuming we don't see a dramatic exodus from the current squad, I'd be happy to see a handful of freebies & loans to keep the numbers sufficient for the season ahead. Assuming Thelwell & Dyche get suitable players in under those circumstances, we should have enough to be safe next season. I don't expect anything beyond survival in the short term. John Raftery 5 Posted 16/07/2023 at 15:47:30 Danny (3) I agree about the central defensive area. Mina showed in the final month of the season what a difference a confident, assertive centre back can make. Michael Keane has never been that despite having many of the attributes required at the top level. Dennis (4) The sooner we bring that centre forward in, the sooner I will feel comfortable about the season ahead. My concern is that the longer it takes, the more desperate we will be and the more desperate we are the less likely we are to obtain the right quality at the right price.