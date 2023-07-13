Season › 2023-24 › News Young becomes first signing of the close season Lyndon Lloyd 13/07/2023 50comments | Jump to last Ashley Young is the first signing Everton have made since Sean Dyche took over after he completed the formalities on a free transfer today. The veteran defender, who left Aston Villa last month as a free agent when his contract there expired, signed an initial one-year deal after successfully coming through a medical and is expected to join his new team-mates at the Blues' summer training camp in the Alps. Young, who turned 38 on Sunday, had a matching offer from newly-promoted Luton Town but opted to join Everton where he will add depth and experience in the right-back and right-wing positions. “I'm delighted to be an Everton player and to have joined this massive club," he said once his move to Goodison Park was finally confirmed. "I can’t wait for the season to start and walking out at Goodison Park is going to be an unbelievable feeling and to hear the passionate fans behind me. Article continues below video content “The manager was important in me signing. I know him and know what his passion and desire is like. His honesty, will to work hard and his hunger for the game is second to none. “I know things haven’t gone too well for Everton in the past couple of seasons but the manager’s ambition, speaking to him and hearing what he wants to do to change the Club around, was a key factor in my decision. “The other is the size of Everton. It’s a massive club and the fanbase is one of the best. Having them behind me is a fantastic opportunity. I'm delighted to get the opportunity to be here and I just want to get started now.” The Stevenage-born player began his career at Watford and played 157 League games in his first spell with Villa between 2007 and 2011 but he is most known for almost a decade at Manchester United where he made 261 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 times. He was also capped 39 times by England and spent a year in Serie A with Internazionale between 2020 and 2021, playing another 59 matches and weighing in with 5 goals. Podcast: It's Where We're At Reader Comments (50) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mick Davies 1 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:09:50 10 years ago, we brought in the most exciting young striker in Europe, an international midfielder, again, young with bags of potential, and an experienced serial winner to work alongside him. Plus, a very young winger from Barca, who was being touted as the future of Spanish football. How times have changed. Mick Davies 2 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:18:37 Lukaku, McCarthy, Barry, Deulofeu! What a difference a decade makes! Frank Knight 3 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:29:42 It’s always encouraging when fans of their last club say you’re lucky to have him. I think this could be the Gareth Barry signing. It makes sense to sign such a versatile experienced player even as a stop gap when the squad is so unbalanced. He can fill in at left and right in any position John Raftery 4 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:31:47 Mick (1) That was when we had sound foundations and the club was respected as comparatively well-run. It feels like it was more than a decade ago. Sean Roe 5 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:39:12 Perhaps if we'd signed a few players beforehand I may feel differently but as it stands, completely underwhelmed. Robert Leigh 6 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:40:42 He'll do a job - down either flank, welcome Ashley! Lester Yip 7 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:40:45 Just watch the interview. He does look fit and doesn't look like 38. Mal van Schaick 8 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:41:16 Great ambition by Everton and those who make these decisions. Another example of how to alienate the fans. Andrew Brookfield 9 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:45:18 Solid backup for both RB & LB for a season, and I think he might even push for a first team place. No transfer fee, modest wages, definitely an upgrade on Vinagre. Good bit of business to start the summer with. Dave Downey 10 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:53:06 Is this a late April Fool joke? If my maths are correct he's 38 years of age. What a farce. If that isn't taking the piss out of supporters after the garbage served up last season, I don't know what is. Dyche planning for the future with this landmark signing. I trust he isn't actually going to be paid to turn out, if he ever does. Nigel Munford 11 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:03:05 Dave, who's pissed on your firework? There's no pleasing some people, and not sure where it says this is a landmark signing, we've no money, we're on our uppers, so we have to cut our cloth according to our means now. This isn't the fault of the players we sign, so get behind them, not on their backs, we all know where the blame for the appalling state of our club lies!! Welcome, Ashley, I believe this is a very sensible signing. Pat Kelly 12 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:05:42 Phew! He passed the medical. Colin Glassar 13 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:08:08 As long as he's not Delph Mk II, welcome aboard. John Zapa 14 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:08:24 I think Young will be the first of possibly 7 or 8 signings this summer. If Sean Dyche gets his way, the squad will have a very different look to it by the end of the window. Lee Courtliff 15 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:10:22 I know it's not an exciting signing but at least its a relatively sensible one. Provides cover on both flanks and is proven at Premier League level.Let's hope it's the first of, at least, 4 or 5 new signings. Good signings. Barry Hesketh 16 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:12:10 Frank Lampard may be looking for excuses or perhaps he's being honest about the issues that face many a manager in this interview relayed in the Echo:Opening up on the challenges that he has faced in this respect during his managerial roles to date, he told The Diary Of A CEO Podcast: "If you're going to make a mistake in a game, I've got no problem with that. If you're not going to run for your team-mate or work through the week, with an idea that when I train on Monday that's got to have a direct relation to what Saturday is going to look like, I probably can either get upset with the player or distance the player."When you're working with a group, you have to be careful of that one because not every player has your mentality. So you either have to try and bring them up to the party or, if not, they're going to have to not be there if you're going to have success. You have six or seven players where you know what you're going to get every day: they're going to train, come in and be active every day. You're going to have the middle group and the ones saying 'I'm just coming to training' or 'I'm a bit sore today'."The bar-raisers can take some time to raise the bar, but the bar-lowerers can get you very quickly. That negativity can slip in and be really contagious. In football, winning is everything, and that is obviously relative to if you're Manchester City or Everton. Everton will win 35 per cent of games at best at the moment, and you know that. You know there will be 65 per cent of weeks that aren't that great. The bar-lowerers can lower that quickly. Whereas if you can get the bar-raisers to take control, you can get there."I see Young as a player that Dyche can rely on to help with removing any 'bar-lowerers' that may still be in and around the squad and similarly to Seamus, he seems to be a good professional and a tough guy too, from that perspective, despite his age, you can't have enough of those types in any squad, never mind one that has struggled so much over several years. Bill Gall 17 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:20:54 I cannot understand some of the comments, we have a club that is operating on a tightrope with the P&S Rules yet people still think we should go out and spend millions that we don't have, and at the next inquiry get a heavy fine and something we do not want and that is a points deduction.We have just signed something we did not have last season that cost us points in playing other people out of position, and that is backup for injuries at full-back and someone who can be used on the wing. With the players let go so far, I do not believe we have weakened the team, just the squad, and that is getting built up with our youth players. I am going on that old saying, "Beggars can't be choosers". We know it is difficult but let us see what we can achieve at the end of the window before criticizing who is brought in as stopgaps. Si Pulford 18 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:30:31 Good short-term signing. Plugs gaps all over the park. Comfortably plays in five positions. Very astute signing. Yes, he's old but his injury record through his career is unbelievable. He's made of iron. Villa fans are gutted he's gone. Mike Hayes 19 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:50:24 Let's see how he fares and, judging by his age and professionalism, he will want to win and have others around him playing the same. Welcome, Ashley, the Sanatogen are free to take. 🥳 Clive Rogers 20 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:19:45 At 38, he really needs to play. You can't expect him to not be used much then come in after someone is injured and be up to speed. Duncan McDine 21 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:27:41 Fair play to Ashley… rumour has it that he cut short his all inclusive Saga cruise to make this happen. We should also feel appreciative that he chose Everton over Luton – quite the compliment. Barry Hesketh 22 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:33:29 Duncan @21,If ever a sponsor was appropriate for Everton in recent years, then SAGA would be first in the queue — nothing to do with age, just the ongoing nature of events at the club. James Flynn 23 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:36:46 Good signing. Anthony A Hughes 24 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:50:43 Jamie Vardy rumoured to be next. Good signing to lower the average age of the squad.Joking aside though Vardy would be a good addition. Clive Rogers 25 Posted 13/07/2023 at 15:18:05 Vardy is fading fast and would be a poor signing. 3 Premier League goals from 37 appearances last season. Mark Ryan 26 Posted 13/07/2023 at 15:24:17 Very happy with Ashley Young joining us. A hardworking pro. Very happy to read that Dom is doing well pre-season. A fit Calvert-Lewin will he a huge asset for the team.Also very happy to see Dele is dealing with his demons. Very brave young man. It could be a real delight to see him gain his former prowess as a box-to-box flair footballer in the Royal Blue of Everton. Things are looking better for us. UTTs Chris James 27 Posted 13/07/2023 at 15:38:42 Nothing exciting, but solid signing for our situation.Onto the next please... Dan Nulty 28 Posted 13/07/2023 at 15:40:24 Fixes squad problems, free. Obviously not what we want but a small part of what we need. The other thing is he is apparently a very good trainer and has high standards. Same goes for Vardy. At least he knows where the net is and, with Calvert-Lewin's injury record, would be a good sub and potential foil for two up top to change games. Still quick and fit at his age. Point to his record last season, started 16 games, 3 goals, 4 assists with 17 sub appearances. I'd take those goals and assists this year. We need all the help we can get at the top end. Chris James 29 Posted 13/07/2023 at 15:48:17 The problem with all the people moaning about the old, proven seasoned pros is that they are largely the same people moaning relentlessly about how shit our youthful signings/young players are or have been.Mykolenko, Godfrey, Holgate, Davies – all not good enough, gotta get rid, etc.So what they are basically saying is they want proven Premier League quality from young players who've had little or no experience in the Premier League, right? How hard can it be? Geoff Lambert 30 Posted 13/07/2023 at 18:10:58 Welcome to Everton, Ashley. Try your best and you will be appreciated by a support second to none. John Keating 31 Posted 13/07/2023 at 18:55:32 Got to admit Everton are always a good laugh!Or a reason to bring in a death sentence! Paul Kossoff 32 Posted 13/07/2023 at 19:25:29 I don't know if he's right- or left-footed, but he's very fit and seems very enthusiastic so he'll be good for the squad. Plus he looks great with his hair transplant! 😀Welcome, Ashley. Phil Lewis 33 Posted 13/07/2023 at 22:02:15 I welcome Ashley Young to Goodison. I will extend the same welcome should Vardy arrive on a twelve month contract. His Leicester form is immaterial, something was clearly amiss behind the scenes. He would relish a swansong in the top flight. Christian Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibraihmovitch, Frederick Larsson and others have done it at the end of their careers, why not Vardy?These two footballing 'pensioners' could prove to be the difference between us staying in the Premiership, or playing Championship football in the new stadium. Stu Darlington 34 Posted 13/07/2023 at 22:17:24 He’s a seasoned experienced professional and he’ll probably do a job for us.My worry is that this type of end of career,final pay day player are the only kind that find Everton an attractive move.Younger players with potential and ambition for the most part seem to see other clubs as a better career path,even if we,as Evertonians cannot understand why they would choose the likes of Bournemouth,Forest,Brentford etc over Everton.So do I see the likes of Gnonto,Elanga and all the other young prospects the media will likely associate us with before the end of the window coming to Everton?In a word- No!Maybe the likes of Vardy is as high as we’ll get,even non scoring strikers like Che Adams looks to be more than we can afford!Don’t know if it’s the disfunctional management,internal turmoil,uncertainty or money that’s the problem,probably a combination of them all, but I do know that unless we can change players and agents perception of the club,we are going to struggle for years to come. Brian Wilkinson 35 Posted 14/07/2023 at 08:45:18 Young is at Everton for a reason, we screwed up big time on previous players and are now in an absolute shithole of a mess transfer wise.He will come in and plug gaps throughout the defence, I think he will be a decent signing, it covers paying out for a right or left back for now.The bigger issue is in the final third so need to spend the money,where it is needed most for now, with bringing in a striker or two, me personally, I would look to try and bring a striker in onloan, see if we can get a season or more out of Calvert-Lewin and Tom Cannon, with the loan striker option ready to give competition in attack.Whatever we do, we simply cannot throw daft money on another striker who might not be the answer, test the water first by a loan option, all being well, we should be in a healthier position in a year or so, in regards to ffp, to take risks, in the transfer market. Paul Smith 36 Posted 14/07/2023 at 09:01:51 Stu Darlington above read my mind “ My worry is that this type of end of career,final pay day player are the only kind that find Everton an attractive move” Joe McMahon 37 Posted 14/07/2023 at 09:07:10 Genuine question. Being realistic will we survive the drop this season? Si Pulford 38 Posted 14/07/2023 at 09:08:56 Chris James you’re spot on mate. When will people realise where we are at the moment. We have to gamble on players, buy young players or get player leaving the clubs above us on frees. That’s where we are at. Proven premier league quality-especially in the forward positions cost a fortune and u fortunately sign for or are already at better teams than us. That’s our reality. With that in mind this signing is very astute. We don’t have to sign two back up full backs. We have one that will comfortably do both. As villa fans will attest. Paul Hewitt 39 Posted 14/07/2023 at 09:41:53 Joe, absolutely we will stay up. I would say Luton and Sheffield United are down. Plus another, just not us. Paul Tran 40 Posted 14/07/2023 at 13:30:25 Genuine, realistic answer. Yes, we'll stay up. Come and see me on Betfair if you disagree. Paul Kossoff 41 Posted 14/07/2023 at 15:58:33 Any chance?Aston Villa will listen to offers for Lucas Digne as boss Unai Emery continues to stamp his mark on his squad ahead of the new season.Digne was signed by Villa only 18 months ago under Emery’s predecessor Steven Gerrard, but may now be available this summer as Alex Moreno – bought from Real Betis last January – is the clear first choice at left-back.Digne, 29, cost close to £25million from Everton and is one of the top earners at Villa, after signing a deal worth more than £100,000 a week. Gerry Quinn 42 Posted 16/07/2023 at 16:33:36 Manchester United are the biggest shop for players by Everton - they have bought a total of 8Players signed:Morgan Schneiderlin, Phil Neville, Tim Howard, Darron Gibson, Donny van de Beek, Wayne Rooney, Tom Cleverley, Louis Saha, Jesper BlomqvistTotal spent: £29.79m Joe McMahon 43 Posted 16/07/2023 at 16:42:07 Gerry, and for me only Saha and Howard were worth it. Although if Saha wasn't so injury prone Man U wouldn't have sold. Ian Jones 44 Posted 16/07/2023 at 17:00:46 Gerry, 42, you missed Andrei Kanchelskis Will Mabon 45 Posted 16/07/2023 at 17:09:21 ...and Norman Whiteside. Dave Abrahams 46 Posted 16/07/2023 at 17:17:26 Ted Buckle 1948/9. Ian Bennett 47 Posted 16/07/2023 at 17:21:09 Morgan Schneidein - expensive miss.Phil Neville - hit, brought professionalism to the team.Tim Howard - hitDarron Gibson - hit, played well enough and sold for a gain.Donny van de Beek - miss, but only a loan.Wayne Rooney - missTom Cleverley - miss, but a nice gain on sale. Louis Saha - broadly a hit. On his day brilliant. Jesper Blomqvist - garbage.That ain't bad. Danny O’Neill 48 Posted 16/07/2023 at 17:44:33 Yes, Tom Cleverly a bit of a miss, but I will always remember that late looping header away at Newcastle.Let's not forget James Garner. The lad had talent. Gerry Quinn 49 Posted 16/07/2023 at 18:45:26 Got them from a website on NewsNow...https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/feeder-clubs-where-every-premier-league-side-has-shopped-most-for-transfers/ar-AA1dVoDC?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=a2dbe45c9aae4927abbba2224f9ee2a5&ei=19 Gerry Quinn 50 Posted 16/07/2023 at 18:46:06 So, they should have said 10, not 8! 