Young becomes first signing of the close season

13/07/2023



Ashley Young is the first signing Everton have made since Sean Dyche took over after he completed the formalities on a free transfer today.

The veteran defender, who left Aston Villa last month as a free agent when his contract there expired, signed an initial one-year deal after successfully coming through a medical and is expected to join his new team-mates at the Blues' summer training camp in the Alps.

Young, who turned 38 on Sunday, had a matching offer from newly-promoted Luton Town but opted to join Everton where he will add depth and experience in the right-back and right-wing positions.

“I'm delighted to be an Everton player and to have joined this massive club," he said once his move to Goodison Park was finally confirmed. "I can’t wait for the season to start and walking out at Goodison Park is going to be an unbelievable feeling and to hear the passionate fans behind me.

“The manager was important in me signing. I know him and know what his passion and desire is like. His honesty, will to work hard and his hunger for the game is second to none.

“I know things haven’t gone too well for Everton in the past couple of seasons but the manager’s ambition, speaking to him and hearing what he wants to do to change the Club around, was a key factor in my decision.

“The other is the size of Everton. It’s a massive club and the fanbase is one of the best. Having them behind me is a fantastic opportunity. I'm delighted to get the opportunity to be here and I just want to get started now.”

The Stevenage-born player began his career at Watford and played 157 League games in his first spell with Villa between 2007 and 2011 but he is most known for almost a decade at Manchester United where he made 261 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 times.

He was also capped 39 times by England and spent a year in Serie A with Internazionale between 2020 and 2021, playing another 59 matches and weighing in with 5 goals.

