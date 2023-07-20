Reports: Danjuma set to join Everton despite January volte-face

Arnaut Danjuma looks set to sign for Everton on loan from Villarreal despite the Dutch forward's snub of the Blues when he was on the verge of joining them in January.

Danjuma was all set to sign a loan deal with Everton in the final week of the winter transfer window and had reportedly even done all the promotional work, including photos holding the kit, ahead of his unveiling at Finch Farm.

However, a delay in the paperwork at Villarreal's end gave the former Bournemouth man enough time to have second thoughts following the dismissal of Frank Lampard before travelling down to London to talk with Tottenham Hotspur and ended up signing for them instead.

His switch to Spurs did not go as planned, though, and he remained a fringe option first under Antonio Conte and then under interim bosses Christian Stellini and Ryan Mason, making just 9 appearances and scoring once.

According to Daily Mail Sport last month, however, there was "no bad blood" between Everton and Danjuma and now a number of reports, including from the likes of Alan Myers at Sky Sports and Fabrizio Romano, say that the Toffees have offered the 26-year-old a route back to the Premier League with another loan offer and he has agreed to sign despite reported interest in his services from AC Milan.

Everton have apparently agreed a £3.5m loan fee with Villarreal and the player is set to undergo a medical, with the club hopeful everything can be tied up by Saturday.

Meanwhile, speculation persists that the Toffees remain hopeful of landing Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United for around €18m but nothing has been confirmed by the more reliable media outlets.

