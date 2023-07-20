Season › 2023-24 › News Reports: Danjuma set to join Everton despite January volte-face Lyndon Lloyd 20/07/2023 18comments | Jump to last Arnaut Danjuma looks set to sign for Everton on loan from Villarreal despite the Dutch forward's snub of the Blues when he was on the verge of joining them in January. Danjuma was all set to sign a loan deal with Everton in the final week of the winter transfer window and had reportedly even done all the promotional work, including photos holding the kit, ahead of his unveiling at Finch Farm. However, a delay in the paperwork at Villarreal's end gave the former Bournemouth man enough time to have second thoughts following the dismissal of Frank Lampard before travelling down to London to talk with Tottenham Hotspur and ended up signing for them instead. His switch to Spurs did not go as planned, though, and he remained a fringe option first under Antonio Conte and then under interim bosses Christian Stellini and Ryan Mason, making just 9 appearances and scoring once. Article continues below video content According to Daily Mail Sport last month, however, there was "no bad blood" between Everton and Danjuma and now a number of reports, including from the likes of Alan Myers at Sky Sports and Fabrizio Romano, say that the Toffees have offered the 26-year-old a route back to the Premier League with another loan offer and he has agreed to sign despite reported interest in his services from AC Milan. Everton have apparently agreed a £3.5m loan fee with Villarreal and the player is set to undergo a medical, with the club hopeful everything can be tied up by Saturday. Meanwhile, speculation persists that the Toffees remain hopeful of landing Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United for around €18m but nothing has been confirmed by the more reliable media outlets. Reader Comments (18) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Kunal Desai 1 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:06:06 Beggars can't be choosers I guess. Geoff Lambert 2 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:06:30 Or will he jump ship again if a better offer comes in? Dennis Stevens 3 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:14:05 Will the sale of Simms cover the cost of this loan & will this guy be better than Simms would have been? If he is, will there be a buy option at the end of the loan? Dale Self 4 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:14:59 The tendency for tepid responses to make it on here first escapes reasoning unless you want to get weird David West 5 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:18:11 3.5 m loan fee ? Seems a bit steep. Hes going to have a mountain to climb to prove himself to the crowd after the antics of the last failed loan. Maybe he's got something to prove. When we don't have much spare change it's a short term solution,however if he's on fire for us will he just jump ship again end of season ? I thought the plan would be to spend on players who would develop and show a return on investment. Dennis Stevens 6 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:19:23 I can't speak for others, Dale, but my queries are simply based on my being largely ignorant of the player & what he'll bring to the squad. My hope is that Calvert Lewin will now be worried about being unavailable through injury for fear of not getting back in the team. If the new guy's that good I'll be well pleased - especially if we've agreed a good deal to sign him permanently at the end of the season. Dale Self 7 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:21:02 We were always going to need a loan or two to use funds for investing in tradeable assets like Gnonto. This also increases our chance of not selling the prized assets to get through this episode. Robert Tressell 8 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:26:02 Set to join in the same way Gnonto is set to join? Or actually at Finch Farm with his lawyers set to join?Hopefully the latter. Loan looks a good deal for a player with ability, track record, good physical characteristics and goal threat.He's versatile too and can play across the front line as a modern forward, rather than a conventional / traditional striker like DCL. Opens up up more tactical options for Dyche. Brian Williams 9 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:26:35 Dale, it's quite possible though, that loans, or freebies are all we'll get! Joe McMahon 10 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:26:39 Does anyone know why Villarreal seem so keen to want him out? Dale Self 11 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:32:18 Dennis, I have decided to stop challenging the reasoning of comments that seem well wide of the mark. I will simply be commenting on them so don’t take it personally. A lot of random criticism has been directed toward some decent people who appear to be doing a decent job under considerable constraints . As the Yanks say ‘scoreboard!’ or perhaps the phrase ‘Time’s up!’ is better for over there. Those who’ve been having some fun with it should have a cuppa now that the results are happening. But no, they will try to spin something less than positive about it. Dale Self 12 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:33:12 Assign a probability Brian and then I will comment in that. Marc Hints 13 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:35:24 David#5What antics was that? Dale Self 14 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:40:06 Joe, you should watch Chukwueze play. That will be obvious within 10 minutes. Not trying to overpopulate the thread, edit button stalling. Sean Roe 15 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:42:28 He's shown his true colours already, not the type of character I would want at my club. Still, nobody else wants him and we can't get anybody else Anthony A Hughes 16 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:43:31 We need bodies in so i'm happy with this. Unfortunately we are now having to shop in the reduced aisle of the £1 shop. Brendan Fox 17 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:44:43 I'll think we will need to wait and see the photos of the player with the club shirt on before getting too excited Marc Hints 18 Posted 20/07/2023 at 14:45:45 Sean#15Really?